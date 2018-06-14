Ronaldo primed for likely last shot at World Cup glory
2018-06-14 06:35
Cristiano Ronaldo (Getty)
Sochi - Cristiano Ronaldo will launch his latest and
probably last attempt to crown his career with a World Cup winner’s medal when
European champions Portugal face neighbours Spain in their opening World Cup
game here on Friday.
The 33-year-old will lock horns with six of his Real Madrid
team-mates as the Spaniards attempt to shrug off the shock sacking of coach
Julen Lopetegui following the announcement that he will take over at the
Bernabeu next month.
It is worth wondering what Ronaldo might have known of
Lopetegui's imminent appointment at Real, given the relationship both have with
Portuguese super-agent Jorge Mendes, at a time when the forward's own club
future remains the source of speculation.
But now, amid all that, Ronaldo's focus is on the World Cup,
the one major honour still missing from his CV.
It is a stretch to make Portugal one of the favourites to
win the trophy, even with Ronaldo, but they are nevertheless in Russia as the
reigning European champions after surprising France on home soil two years ago.
Ronaldo is 33 now, still in fantastic physical condition and
the reigning Ballon d'Or winner. He can probably play on for as long as he
wants, but it is hard to imagine him returning for a fifth World Cup in Qatar
in 2022.
If he is to cap his career with a World Cup winner's medal,
then now is his time, and what better way to start than by inspiring Portugal
to victory over their neighbours and put themselves in pole position in Group
B.
"Of course Cristiano Ronaldo is the best player in the
world at the moment and he will be the top player at this World Cup. There are
no words to describe him," said admiring team-mate Joao Mario at
Portugal's base near Moscow this week.
Ronaldo was playing the last time Portugal beat their rivals
in a major tournament, winning 1-0 to eliminate Spain in the group stage at
Euro 2004.
He was just 19 then, and has gone on to become his country's
leading scorer with 81 international goals.
He won his 150th cap in the recent friendly against Algeria.
And yet he has never quite managed to replicate his club form on the major
tournament stage.
He lasted just 25 minutes before coming off injured in the
Euro 2016 final, watching from the sidelines as Eder's extra-time goal shocked
France.
At the World Cup so far, Ronaldo has managed just three
goals in three tournaments: a penalty against Iran in 2006; one against North
Korea in 2010, and one against Ghana in 2014.
There will be an obvious determination to improve that
record in Russia, with Portugal also facing Morocco and Iran in their group.
But he also needs to act as a father figure to the talented
young members of Fernando Santos's squad, like Bernardo Silva, Goncalo Guedes
and Gelson Martins.
The latter is one of four Portugal players - along with
William Carvalho, Bruno Fernandes and Rui Patricio - who say they will be
breaking their contracts with Ronaldo's first club, Sporting Lisbon, after
being attacked by disgruntled fans last month.
Ronaldo has a responsibility to unite the squad and focus
minds ahead of his fourth World Cup.
"Ronaldo is our captain, he sets an example for us and
is advising us younger players and sharing his experience," said
Manchester City's Silva.
That experience, and inside knowledge of many of the Spain
players, will be crucial on Friday by the Black Sea.