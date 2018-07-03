OUCH! Twitter relentless in blasting Neymar

Sign-up for the new-look Sport24 newsletter! Delivered daily to your Inbox!
Cape
Town - Brazil's Neymar is
making a name for himself at the 2018
World Cup for the right and wrong reasons, and Twitter is
playing its part.
There is no denying the class of
the 26-year-old, and he proved that again on Monday when he scored one and
created one in his side's 2-0 last 16 win over Mexico.
But, once again, Neymar made
headlines for the wrong reasons when he rolled around on the floor in agony
after a Mexican player had stood on his ankle.
There was certainly contact, but
the reaction that followed from Neymar caused a storm on social media.
Twitter, as was always going to
be the case, has provided plenty of comical material throughout the World Cup
so far and right now Neymar is the punch line in most of the jokes.
Some of the memes and GIFs have
been too good not to mention, so with that said here is the best of what
Twitter has had to offer so far.
Neymar take it easy...#WorldCup pic.twitter.com/1yOYrUYAl6— Second 2 None (@FRM980) July 3, 2018
The judges agree, Neymar's diving has been a disgrace... #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/wJy0wGkpVM— Sportsbet.com.au (@sportsbetcomau) July 3, 2018
Summarizing Neymar at the World Cup... pic.twitter.com/ovG7eyTF2J— 90min (@90min_Football) July 3, 2018
This is why Neymar will live forever! pic.twitter.com/jlCEdCvfbi— Ram Subramanian (a.k.a Voice Of Ram) (@VORdotcom) July 3, 2018
Neymar the even younger.#Blackadder #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/rWzjvxbLbV— Best of Blackadder ?????? (@pitchblacksteed) July 3, 2018
Neymar when u touch him pic.twitter.com/DMOyIwCUoh— I ?? the W?rld C??p, so I (@Sammy_Sparkz55) July 3, 2018
NEYMAR FAMILY REUNION pic.twitter.com/KsLqL7N8gs— @Georgebakhos1 (@GeorgeBakhos1) July 3, 2018
Live look at Brazil v. Mexico 2018. The brilliance of Neymar. #WorldCupRussia2018 pic.twitter.com/O41UWqghbJ— Efren J (@_epinEfren) July 3, 2018
If Neymar was a dog @neymarjr pic.twitter.com/jVpoXnGJaH— Sergio Guerrero (@Checolon) July 3, 2018
