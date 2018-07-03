NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

OUCH! Twitter relentless in blasting Neymar

2018-07-03 11:39
Neymar (Getty)
Cape Town - Brazil's Neymar is making a name for himself at the 2018 World Cup for the right and wrong reasons, and Twitter is playing its part. 

There is no denying the class of the 26-year-old, and he proved that again on Monday when he scored one and created one in his side's 2-0 last 16 win over Mexico. 

But, once again, Neymar made headlines for the wrong reasons when he rolled around on the floor in agony after a Mexican player had stood on his ankle. 

There was certainly contact, but the reaction that followed from Neymar caused a storm on social media. 

Twitter, as was always going to be the case, has provided plenty of comical material throughout the World Cup so far and right now Neymar is the punch line in most of the jokes. 

Some of the memes and GIFs have been too good not to mention, so with that said here is the best of what Twitter has had to offer so far. 

