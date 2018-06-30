LIVE: Uruguay v Portugal

Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez on Cristiano
Ronaldo:
"[Ronaldo] is one of the best strikers
in the world. When he's on top of his game, he's the leader of that
team,"the 71-year-old said.
"There's not one single player who can
contain him. Not Diego Godin. Nobody.
"We are going to have to work
collectively. We're going to take him seriously but I'm not going to obsess
over it. We aren't going to lose any sleep over him. We'll be focused. But nine
of those Portuguese players on that pitch are European Champions.
"That speaks of their collective
quality. We have a couple of ideas regarding our opponents. Some of my players
know them better than I do. I've told them they need to be calm."