1 Uruguay - Portugal 0
2018/06/30 | 20:00| Group A| Fisht Olympic Stadium, | First Half|

LIVE: Uruguay v Portugal

2018-06-30 19:11
Last Updated at 20:14
20:14
20:11
The danger pairing of Cavani and Suarez comes to the party, in just under ten minutes. After some brilliant inter-play between the two forwards, Suarez finds Cavani with inch-perfect cross and Paris Saint-Germain striker finishes off the job with a well-time header.
20:08
7' GOOOAAAALLLL
20:07
5' All Portugal at the moment, as Ronaldo tests Muslera from the edge of the box. Good save!
20:06

4' Mario touches the ball for Ronaldo and sprints forward looking to start a counter attack. Torreira comes out of nowhere to take Ronaldo out. Portugal wins a free-kick.

Uruguay highly aware of the Portuguese's counter-attack. 
20:04
2' Mario sweeps in a searching cross towards Ronaldo but his effort is too heavy and finds Bernardo, who attempts a headed effort at goal, misses by a mile
20:01
1' Portugal get the first-half underway in this Round of 16 clash against Uruguay Fisht Olympic Stadium ...
20:00
The national anthems have been sung, time for main attraction ...
19:54

The flags are opening up as crowd roars with enthusiasm, the camera then pans over to focussed Cristiano Ronaldo in the tunnel. The camera then turns its focus to Luis Suarez, who looks rather nervous ...
19:50

URUGUAY or PORTUGAL will play FRANCE

Teenager Kylian Mbappe struck twice inside five second-half minutes to ensure France beat Argentina 4-3 and became the first team to qualify for the SWC quarter-finals.
19:48
Fans are ready at the Fisht Olympic Stadium but are you? 
19:39

Portugal XI v Uruguay

Rui Patrício; Ricardo Pereira, Pepe, Fonte, Guerreiro; Carvalho, Adrien, B. Silva, João Mário; Guedes, Ronaldo.
19:38

Uruguay XI v Portugal

Muslera; Cáceres, Giménez, Godín, Laxalt; Torreira, Nández, Vecino, Bentancur; L. Suárez, Cavani.
18:38
*** KICK OFF IS AT 20:00 SA TIME ***
18:33

TOP GOAL SCORERS ...

Harry Kane - Goals: 5 | Appearances: 2

Romelu Lukaku - Goals: 4 | Appearances: 2

Cristiano Ronaldo - Goals: 4 | Appearances: 3

Diego Costa - Goals: 3 | Appearances: 3
18:29
Cristiano Ronaldo cannot beat Uruguay all by himself that is the message from Portugal coach Fernando Santos.
18:27
Portugal defender Bruno Alves said on Saturday's Soccer World Cup last-16 clash with Uruguay will be more than simply a battle between Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Suarez.
18:24
Criticised for his lack of sharpness in Uruguay's opening game at the Soccer World Cup, Luis Suarez insists he is in better shape now as he goes head to head with Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal in the Round of 16.
18:21

Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez on Cristiano Ronaldo:

"[Ronaldo] is one of the best strikers in the world. When he's on top of his game, he's the leader of that team,"the 71-year-old said.

"There's not one single player who can contain him. Not Diego Godin. Nobody.

"We are going to have to work collectively. We're going to take him seriously but I'm not going to obsess over it. We aren't going to lose any sleep over him. We'll be focused. But nine of those Portuguese players on that pitch are European Champions.

"That speaks of their collective quality. We have a couple of ideas regarding our opponents. Some of my players know them better than I do. I've told them they need to be calm."
18:07
According to FIFA website, Uruguay could win each of their opening four matches at a Soccer World Cup for the second time. In the inaugural edition of the tournament in 1930, they lifted the trophy after being victorious in all four fixtures.
18:05

Portugal coach Fernando Santos ahead of the Uruguay match: "We got ready for the Uruguay team. What we did was to know our adversary well, with great respect, to prepare our game well and to think about what we have to do."

"It is a game between two good teams with quality players and tomorrow in the field the two teams will do everything to win and I believe that Portugal (will) win. I recognise that on the Uruguay side is a very strong team."
18:01

According to FIFA website, Cristiano Ronaldo is one short of moving level with Bastian Schweinsteiger (38) as the player to make the most appearances at World Cups/EUROs combined.

The Real Madrid star is currently joint-second with German great Miroslav Klose (37).
17:45

WHAT A MOUTH-WATERING CLASH ...

WELCOME to the LIVE scoring and interactive commentary from the Soccer World Cup Round of 16 clash between Uruguay and Portugal at the Fisht Stadium.
 