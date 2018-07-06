LIVE: Uruguay v France

Sign-up for the new-look Sport24 newsletter! Delivered daily to your Inbox!
8' Hernandez takes a strike at goal from 35 yards out but his effort hits Giroud.
5' CHANCE!
Uruguay looking nervy on attack, but Laxalt very influential as he beats Benjamin Pavard. He puts in a beautiful cross but Stuani miskicks his chance.
France have lost only ONE of their last 12 World Cup knockout games after 90/120 minutes: a 1-0 defeat to eventual winners Germany in 2014.
STARTING XI: Uruguay v France
Uruguay XI: Muslera, Gimenez, Caceres, Godin, Laxalt, Nandez, Torreira, Bentancur, Vecino, Suarez, Stuani #URU
France XI: Lloris, Pavard, Varane, Umtiti, Hernandez, Pogba, Kante, Mbappe, Griezmann, Tolisso, Giroud #FRA
THE UNLIKELY COMBINATION ...
One appears addicted to fame, the other shuns the limelight, but the chalk-and-cheese midfield partnership of Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante is clicking for Franceat the Soccer World Cup.
Luis Suarez: “It's going to be a very difficult match, but we want to continue making history to fulfill the dream we all have - win the World Cup.”
Diego Laxalt: “France have very good forwards and we are going to have to be perfect in defense.”
FORMER ACTOR NOW REFEREE ...
Referees are not encouraged to seize centre-stage but Nestor Pitana, the man who will take charge of Friday's France-Uruguay World Cup quarter-final, is used to the limelight.
Tabarez coy on Cavani fitness for France SWC clash ...
Will he be fit ??
Nahitan Nández: "This match is a final, and we want to win it."
Rodrigo Bentancur: "If each one of us does what we know how to do, we can get a good result."
The beauty of the Nizhny Novgorod ...
Nizhny Novgorod Stadium hosted 5 games so far, with Uruguay-France its final fixture:
SWE 1-0 KOR (G-F)ARG 0-3 CRO (G-D)ENG 6-1 PAN (G-G)SUI 2-2 CRC (G-E)CRO 1-1 DEN (3-2 Penalty shootout) (Round of 16)
Uruguay's defence ready for France's Mbappe
The mouth-watering last-eight tie in Nizhny Novgorod is likely to be decided by a battle between Uruguay's stifling back-line and the speed of Mbappe ....
France's route to the quarter-final ...
Group stage:
FRA 2-1 AUS
FRA 1-0 PERU
DEN 0-0 FRA
Round of 16:
FRA 4-3 ARG
Uruguay's route to the quarter-final ...
EG 0-1 URU
URU 1-0 KSA
URU 3-0 RUS
Round of 16
URU 2-1 POR
IT'S QUARTER-FINAL TIME!
WELCOME to the LIVE scoring and interactive commentary from the Soccer World Cup quarter-final clash between Uruguay and France.
It's been a cagey start to the game, with the teams still sizing each other up. There have only been half-chances at both ends.
Lloris punches the ball away under pressure from an opponent after a downward header. Alert goalkeeping. Neither goalkeeper has faced a major test yet, though.
CHANCE! Giroud heads the ball to Mbappe, who has a free header, but can't steer the ball down. He's probably wishing he was slightly taller -- even if only for the moment!
The Uruguay fans are making themselves heard in the crowd. They'll be relatively happy with their team's start to the game.
Mbappe limps after being caught, but it doesn't appear to be anything serious.
Griezmann picks out Varane with his delivery from the left, but he isn't able to steer his header on target. It goes behind tamely for a goal-kick.
Stuani barges into Hernandez, who rolls around on the pitch. While he does so, he bumps into Nandez and takes him down. Anyway, it's a France free-kick on the left.
France have settled into the game and are putting pressure on Uruguay themselves now. This Uruguayan defence is very strong though.
Stuani drives the ball across the face of goal from the right, but there's nobody there to capitalise. Uruguay are on the front foot.
Nervy moments early on for France as they scramble the ball away following a spell of Uruguay pressure.
Giroud goes down, but Uruguay refuse to put the ball out, drawing whistles from the crowd. Eventually, Pitana stops play and he is attended to. He's back on his feet again.
KICK-OFF! Uruguay get the game underway. It's Luis Suarez who gets the first kick. He has a monumental job on his hands in the absence of his strike partner, Edinson Cavani.
The anthems have been completed and it's nearly time for referee Nestor Pitana of Argentina to get the game underway. Of course, France beat Argentina 4-3 in the last round.
France subs: Kimpembe, Lemar, Dembele, Nzonzi, Mandanda, Rami, Fekir, Sidibe, Thauvin, Mendy, Areola.
Uruguay subs: Varela, Sanchez, Rodriguez, De Arrascaeta, Campana, Silva, Pereira, Gomez Gonzalez, Coates, Urretaviscaya, Silva.
Now, let's take a look at the substitutes...
The big team news is that Edinson Cavani misses out for Uruguay, having limped off after scoring both goals in their 2-1 win over Portugal in the last 16. The suspended Blaise Matuidi is replaced in the France side by Corentin Tolisso.
France starting XI: Lloris, Pavard, Varane, Umtiti, Hernandez, Pogba, Kante, Mbappe, Griezmann, Tolisso, Giroud.
Uruguay starting XI: Muslera, Caceres, Gimenez, Godin, Laxalt, Torreira, Nandez, Vecino, Bentancur, Suarez, Stuani.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of this FIFA World Cup quarter-final between Uruguay and France at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium. Both sides beat strong opposition to get here and will be looking to continue their form.