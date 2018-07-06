NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
0 Uruguay - France 0
2018/07/06 | 16:00| Group A| Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, | First Half|

LIVE: Uruguay v France

43 minutes ago
LIVE News COMMENTARY
Last Updated at 16:21
16:17
14' The first corner of the match goes to Uruguay and it is a good looking low cross which forces Lloris to dive and punch it out of the danger area.
16:15
11' The ball breaks for N’Golo Kante on the edge of the Uruguay penalty area and he tries a shot, but his effort is blocked. 
16:15
10' Lively start here lots of pressure coming from both sides. 
16:14

8' Hernandez takes a strike at goal from 35 yards out but his effort hits Giroud. 
16:12

5' CHANCE!

Uruguay looking nervy on attack, but Laxalt very influential as he beats Benjamin Pavard. He puts in a beautiful cross but Stuani miskicks his chance.
16:05
3' Giroud goes to the ground and seems to cringing, holding his right leg. The referee stops play to attend to the player. 
16:03
2' France have started brightly here knocking the ball about with Uruguay chasing tails. Good for the confidence. Sure, the South American's do not mind.
16:01
1' The first-half is under way at the Nizhny Novgorod.
15:58
The pre-match proceedings are under way with the Uruguay and France national anthems to begin ...
15:57
The teams have walked out of the tunnel to the roars of over 40 000 screaming football fans...
15:38

France have lost only ONE of their last 12 World Cup knockout games after 90/120 minutes: a 1-0 defeat to eventual winners Germany in 2014.

via FIFA.com
15:37
The South American's are without star striker Edinson Cavani due to injury. Stuani upfront with Suarez. #WorldCup
15:30
Fans are arriving and flocking in to the Nizhny Novgorod ...
15:24

STARTING XI: Uruguay v France 

Uruguay XI: Muslera, Gimenez, Caceres, Godin, Laxalt, Nandez, Torreira, Bentancur, Vecino, Suarez, Stuani #URU

France XI: Lloris, Pavard, Varane, Umtiti, Hernandez, Pogba, Kante, Mbappe, Griezmann, Tolisso, Giroud #FRA
11:43
*** KICK-OFF IS AT 16:00 SA TIME ***
11:43

THE UNLIKELY COMBINATION ...

One appears addicted to fame, the other shuns the limelight, but the chalk-and-cheese midfield partnership of Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante is clicking for Franceat the Soccer World Cup.
11:42
France coach Didier Deschamps is preparing his side to face Uruguay's Edinson Cavani in the World Cup quarter-finals on Friday despite doubts over the striker's fitness.
11:41

Luis Suarez: “It's going to be a very difficult match, but we want to continue making history to fulfill the dream we all have - win the World Cup.”

via FIFA.com
11:40

Diego Laxalt: “France have very good forwards and we are going to have to be perfect in defense.” 

via FIFA.com
11:39

FORMER ACTOR NOW REFEREE ...

Referees are not encouraged to seize centre-stage but Nestor Pitana, the man who will take charge of Friday's France-Uruguay World Cup quarter-final, is used to the limelight.
11:37

Tabarez coy on Cavani fitness for France SWC clash ... 

Will he be fit ??
11:36
France-Uruguay pits speed v defence in World Cup quarters
11:34

Nahitan Nández: "This match is a final, and we want to win it."

Rodrigo Bentancur: "If each one of us does what we know how to do, we can get a good result."

via FIFA.com
11:27

The beauty of the Nizhny Novgorod ...

Nizhny Novgorod Stadium hosted 5 games so far, with Uruguay-France its final fixture:

SWE 1-0 KOR (G-F)
ARG 0-3 CRO (G-D)
ENG 6-1 PAN (G-G)
SUI 2-2 CRC (G-E)
CRO 1-1 DEN (3-2 Penalty shootout) (Round of 16)
11:25

Uruguay's defence ready for France's Mbappe

The mouth-watering last-eight tie in Nizhny Novgorod is likely to be decided by a battle between Uruguay's stifling back-line and the speed of Mbappe ....
11:23
Luis Suarez has a message for France forward Antoine Griezmann: Stop pretending to be Uruguayan.
11:21

France's route to the quarter-final ...

Group stage:

FRA 2-1 AUS

FRA 1-0 PERU

DEN 0-0 FRA

Round of 16:

FRA 4-3 ARG
11:18

Uruguay's route to the quarter-final ...

Group stage:

EG 0-1 URU

URU 1-0 KSA

URU 3-0 RUS

Round of 16

URU 2-1 POR
11:01

IT'S QUARTER-FINAL TIME!

WELCOME to the LIVE scoring and interactive commentary from the Soccer World Cup quarter-final clash between Uruguay and France.
 