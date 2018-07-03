LIVE: Sweden v Switzerland

Sign-up for the new-look Sport24 newsletter! Delivered daily to your Inbox!
Get Sport24 on your mobile
QUIZ TIME!
Think you know your Soccer World Cup stuff?
If so, take the quiz below!
FAVOURITES FOR THE TITLE?
Who are you backing for glory in Russia?
Email us mysport@sport24.co.za and let us know!
ROUND OF 16 CLASH
The remaining fixtures for the Round of 16 are:
Sweden v Switzerland - Colombia v England
Switzerland XI: Sommer, Lang, Djourou, Akanji, Rodriguez, Behrami, Xhaka, Shaqiri, Dzemaili, Zuber, Drmic.
Sweden XI: Olsen, Lustig, Lindelof, Granqvist, Augustinsson, Claesson, Svensson, Ekdal, Forsberg, Berg, Toivonen.
Switzerland finished second in their group behind Brazil and make four changes after their two all draw with Costa Rica. Key defenders Lichtsteiner and Schar picked up suspensions and are replaced by Lang and Djourou. Elsewhere, Embolo and Gavranovic make
Sweden come into the game with confidence after topping their group with an emphatic three nil win over Mexico. With Larsson suspended, Svensson comes in for the Swedes only change.
Hello and welcome to the Krestovsky Stadium for the penultimate last-16 tie between Sweden and Switzerland.