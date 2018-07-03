NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
Sweden - Switzerland
2018/07/03 | 16:00| Group A| Krestovsky Stadium, | Not Started|

LIVE: Sweden v Switzerland

38 minutes ago
LIVE News COMMENTARY
Last Updated at 15:53
09:56
Zlatan Ibrahimovic's absence at the World Cup has allowed Sweden's other players to shine, according to their captain Andreas Granqvist.
09:55
Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka insists he will not be provoked into getting sent off during their World Cup last-16 match against Sweden.
09:48
*** KICK-OFF BETWEEN SWEDEN AND SWITZERLAND IS AT 16:00 SA TIME ***
09:47

09:46

09:45

ROUND OF 16 CLASH

The remaining fixtures for the Round of 16 are:

Sweden v Switzerland - Colombia v England
09:44
WELCOME to the LIVE scoring and interactive commentary on the 2018 Soccer World Cup Round of 16 clash between Sweden and Switzerland.
 