0 Sweden - England 0
2018/07/07 | 16:00| Group A| Samara Arena, | Not Started|

LIVE: Sweden v England

2018-07-07 14:31
LIVE News COMMENTARY
Last Updated at 16:01
16:00

1' Sweden get the first-half underway at the Samara Arena ...
15:56
Now the England national anthem ... is it coming home? hahaha
15:54
Sweden up first for the national anthem ... 
15:54
The teams have walked out the tunnel to loud roars of more than 40 000 screaming fans ...
15:52
They (England) are looking to reach the last four of the World Cup for the first time since 1990, while Sweden are hoping to advance to a first semi-final appearance in 24 years.
15:52
England have won just once in eight competitive meetings with Sweden, triumphing 3-2 in the group stage at Euro 2012. 
15:51
Sebastian Larsson is back from suspension to take his place in the Sweden midfield. Emil Krafth makes his first start of the competition with right-back Mikael Lustig suspended. 
15:51
Captain Harry Kane is the tournament's leading scorer with six goals, although Sweden have kept clean sheets in three of their four matches in Russia. 
15:51
England coach Gareth Southgate named an unchanged side for Saturday's World Cup quarter-final against Sweden following their penalty shootout victory over Colombia in the last round.
15:21
England arriving at the stadium ...
15:20
Janne Andersson, head coach of Sweden walks on the pitch 
15:20
England XI v Sweden: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire; Trippier, Alli, Henderson; Lingard, Young; Sterling, Kane.
15:19
Sweden XI v England: Olsen, Lindelof, Granqvist, Augustinsson, Krafth, Larsson, Ekdal, Forsberg, Claesson, Berg, Toivonen.
15:18

Pep effect: Guardiola impact showing on England at SWC
15:17
Enthused by an exciting young squad and a potentially kind draw against Sweden in Saturday's quarter-final, England fans are starting to believe they can end a 52-year wait to win the Soccer World Cup. 
15:17
Stage actors raged against audience members who were glued to England's dramatic Soccer World Cup penalty shootout win on their mobile phones while they attended a musical...
15:14
John Stones says Colombia were the "dirtiest team" he has ever faced and is glad England's new-found streetwise streak helped knock the South Americans out of the World Cup.
14:59

The Samara Arena has hosted FIVE games already at Russia 2018:

CRC 0-1 SRB (GP - E)
DEN 1-1 AUS (GP - C)
URU 3-0 RUS (GP - A)
SEN 0-1 COL (GP - H)
BRA 2-0 MEX (Round of 16)
14:57
Samara Arena will host this quarter-final clash ...
14:55

England's route to the quarter-final

Group stage:

TUN 1-2 ENG

ENG 6-1 PAN

ENG 0-1 BEL

Round of 16:

COL 1-1 ENG (3-4 penalty shootout)
14:50

Sweden's route to the quarter-final

Group stage:

SWE 1-0 RSK

GER 2-1 SWE

MEX 0-3 SWE

Round of 16:

SWE 1-0 SUI
14:40

In previous FIFA World Cups, England and Sweden have crossed paths twice.

Both encounters ending in draws dating back to 2002 and 2006.
14:31

IS IT COMING HOME?

WELCOME to the LIVE scoring and interactive commentary from the Soccer World Cup Round of 16 clash between Sweden and England.
 