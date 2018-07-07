LIVE: Sweden v England

Sign-up for the new-look Sport24 newsletter! Delivered daily to your Inbox!
1' Sweden get the first-half underway at the Samara Arena ...
It's time ??#WorldCup pic.twitter.com/NCB7lBrmOH— Indy Football (@IndyFootball) July 7, 2018
#ComeOnEngland ?????? Let's go boys! Leave it all out there.— Ian Wright (@IanWright0) July 7, 2018
Pep effect: Guardiola impact showing on England at SWC
The Samara Arena has hosted FIVE games already at Russia 2018:
CRC 0-1 SRB (GP - E)
DEN 1-1 AUS (GP - C)
URU 3-0 RUS (GP - A)
SEN 0-1 COL (GP - H)
BRA 2-0 MEX (Round of 16)
England's route to the quarter-final
Group stage:
TUN 1-2 ENG
ENG 6-1 PAN
ENG 0-1 BEL
Round of 16:
COL 1-1 ENG (3-4 penalty shootout)
Sweden's route to the quarter-final
SWE 1-0 RSK
GER 2-1 SWE
MEX 0-3 SWE
SWE 1-0 SUI
In previous FIFA World Cups, England and Sweden have crossed paths twice.
Both encounters ending in draws dating back to 2002 and 2006.
IS IT COMING HOME?
WELCOME to the LIVE scoring and interactive commentary from the Soccer World Cup Round of 16 clash between Sweden and England.
KICK-OFF! Kuipers blows his whistle and Sweden get the game underway!
Sweden subs: Olsson, Guidetti, Johnsson, Svensson, Helander, Hiljemark, Jansson, Rohden, Durmaz, Thelin, Nordfeldt.
England subs: Rose, Dier, Vardy, Butland, Welbeck, Cahill, Jones, Delph, Rashford, Loftus-Cheek, Alexander-Arnold, Pope.
The teams make their way out onto the field. While they sing their respective national anthems, let's run through the substitutes...
Bjorn Kuipers is today's referee. He will be assisted by Sander van Roekel and Erwin Zeinstra, while Antonio Mateu Lahoz is the fourth official.
England beat Colombia in a penalty shootout in the last 16 -- their first shootout victory in World Cup history. Sweden beat Switzerland 1-0, having qualified ahead of Mexico, South Korea and Germany in the group stage.
Sweden starting XI: Olsen, Lindelof, Granqvist (c), Augustinsson, Krafth, Larsson, Ekdal, Forsberg, Claesson, Berg, Toivonen.
England starting XI: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Trippier, Young, Lingard, Henderson, Alli, Kane (c), Sterling.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of this FIFA World Cup quarter-final between Sweden and England at the Samara Arena. Both sides have exceeded expectations to get here and will now be looking to kick on.