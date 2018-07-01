NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
0 Spain - Russia 0
2018/07/01 | 16:00| Group A| Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow| First Half|

LIVE: Spain 0-0 Russia

53 minutes ago
LIVE News COMMENTARY
Last Updated at 16:08
16:07
5' Spain are dominating possession in the opening 5 minutes with Russia happy to sit back and defend deep.
16:05

3' Russia with an early attack and they win a corner off Gerard Pique.

Spain manage to clear the corner-kick.
16:03
2' Spain are looking to build an early attack with the Russian fans loudly cheering for the home team.
16:01

1' Spain 0-0 Russia

We're underway in this last 16 clash.
15:55
The players are taking to the field ahead of the singing of the national anthems.
15:53
Cesc Fabregas on Andres Iniesta being on the bench: "It's a really big surprise - in 15 years I've been following him, it's the second time I've seen him dropped."
15:53
15:45
15 minutes before kick-off at the Luzhniki Stadium. Can Spain pull off a World Cup miracle.
15:14

Spain make three changes with Andres Iniesta one of the players making way. Asensio makes his first World Cup appearance.

Russia make four changes with a 5-3-2 formation.
15:13
Today's venue for the last 16 clash between Spain and Russia is the Luzhniki Stadium.
14:56

Russia starting line-up v Spain:

Akinfeev; Fernandes, Kudryashov, Kutepov, Ignasevich, Zhirkov; Samedov, Kuzyaev, Golovin, Zobnin; Dzyuba.
14:55

Spain starting line-up v Russia:

De Gea; Nacho, Pique, Ramos, Alba; Koke, Busquets; Silva, Isco, Asensio; Costa.
11:53
Cesar Azpilicueta is convinced Spain have what it takes to contend for the SWC title despite a shaky start and the dismissal of their coach on the eve of the tournament.
11:51
Russia are hoping for a World Cup miracle as the host nation take on 2010 winners Spain for a place in the quarter-finals.
11:50
Step aside Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo... there is a new group of kids on the block ready to form the next generation of global megastars.
11:44
*** KICK-OFF BETWEEN SPAIN AND RUSSIA IS AT 16:00 SA TIME ***
11:44

11:43

11:42

ROUND OF 16 CLASH

The remaining fixtures for the Round of 16 are:

Spain v Russia - Croatia v Denmark

Brazil v Mexico - Belgium v Japan

Sweden v Switzerland - Colombia v England
11:41
WELCOME to the LIVE scoring and interactive commentary on the 2018 Soccer World Cup Round of 16 clash between Spain and Russia.
 