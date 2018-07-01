LIVE: Spain 0-0 Russia

Sign-up for the new-look Sport24 newsletter! Delivered daily to your Inbox!
Get Sport24 on your mobile
3' Russia with an early attack and they win a corner off Gerard Pique.
Spain manage to clear the corner-kick.
1' Spain 0-0 Russia
We're underway in this last 16 clash.
Let’s gooo ???? https://t.co/1iyQmcuaVb— Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) July 1, 2018
Let’s gooo ???? https://t.co/1iyQmcuaVb
#ESPRUS // FORMATIONSHow would you have lined them up for this game? pic.twitter.com/VggM8Lw1To— FIFA World Cup ?? (@FIFAWorldCup) July 1, 2018
#ESPRUS // FORMATIONSHow would you have lined them up for this game? pic.twitter.com/VggM8Lw1To
Spain make three changes with Andres Iniesta one of the players making way. Asensio makes his first World Cup appearance.
Russia make four changes with a 5-3-2 formation.
#ESP 3 - 1 #RUS #WorldCup— Jerry Jonas (@Nkosi14_34) July 1, 2018
#ESP 3 - 1 #RUS #WorldCup
3-0 Spain— Doug Hardy (@Dugardy) July 1, 2018
3-0 Spain
Russia starting line-up v Spain:
Akinfeev; Fernandes, Kudryashov, Kutepov, Ignasevich, Zhirkov; Samedov, Kuzyaev, Golovin, Zobnin; Dzyuba.
Spain starting line-up v Russia:
De Gea; Nacho, Pique, Ramos, Alba; Koke, Busquets; Silva, Isco, Asensio; Costa.
QUIZ TIME!
Think you know your Soccer World Cup stuff?
If so, take the quiz below!
FAVOURITES FOR THE TITLE?
Who are you backing for glory in Russia?
Email us mysport@sport24.co.za and let us know!
ROUND OF 16 CLASH
The remaining fixtures for the Round of 16 are:
Spain v Russia - Croatia v Denmark
Brazil v Mexico - Belgium v Japan
Sweden v Switzerland - Colombia v England
It is a quiet nervy start for both teams.
Kick-off! We are underway here in Moscow, as Spain get us going.
The teams are out on the park and it is time for the National Anthems.
The big news for Spain is that Iniesta has been dropped from the starting line-up and Asensio will start in his place.
Team Spain: De Gea, Nacho, Pique, Ramos, Alba, Koke, Busquets, Asensio, Silva, Costa, Isco.
Team Russia: Akinfeev, Fernandes, Ignashevich, Kutepov, Kudryashov, Zhirkov, Zobnin, Samedov, Kuzyaev, Golovin, Dzyuba.
The winner of this match will meet the winner of the Croatia versus Denmark game which will be played later this evening.
Spain has not had a perfect start to this competition and made some mistakes in the group stages, but they still made their way to this round.
This is the first time in 32 years that Russia has qualified for the knockout stages and they have to believe that their home crowd will help them get through this tough encounter here at their fortress.
The host nation will hope to put a 3-0 drubbing by Uruguay behind them when they face the experienced Spanish team in this must win clash.
Welcome to the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow for our live coverage of this Round of 16 clash between Spain and Russia.