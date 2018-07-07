LIVE: Russia 1-1 Croatia

Sign-up for the new-look Sport24 newsletter! Delivered daily to your Inbox!
Seven players have now scored for Croatia at the 2018 World Cup:
Luka Modric
Ivan Rakitic
Ante Rebic
Ivan Perisic
Milan Badelj
Mario Mandzukic
Andrej Kramaric
Only Belgium (9) have produced more scorers during this tournament.
HALF-TIME Russia 1-1 Croatia
All square as we head into the break with Cheryshev giving Russia the lead and Kramaric leveling matters.
39' Russia 1-1 Croatia
Andrej Kramaric pulls Croatia level with a close-range finish after a classy driven low cross by Mandzukic!
Denis Cheryshev has now scored four goals at the 2018 World Cup.
Only Oleg Salenko (6 in 1994) has scored more at a single tournament for Russia.
30' Russia 1-0 Croatia
CHERYSHEV gives Russia the lead with an unstoppable shot!!!
Pick that one out!!!
25' Russia 0-0 Croatia
We're yet to see a shot on goal from either side.
20' Russia 0-0 Croatia
Twenty minutes gone in this encounter and there still haven't been any clear-cut chances with both teams feeling each other out.
13' Croatia win a free-kick in a dangerous area on the right flank with Rakitic standing over it.
Russia clear it but then give another free-kick away just outside the box.
10' Russia 0-0 Croatia
A Fast-paced start to this clash with Croatia now starting to get the upper hand.
4' Croatia fail to deal with a cross and the ball falls dangerously to Dzyuba who has his shot blocked for a corner.
Croatia manage to clear the resulting corner.
1' Cheryshev with the first chance of the game but has his attempt block.
Play is brought back though for offside.
1' Russia 0-0 Croatia
Croatia gets us underway.
Russia warming up ahead of kick-off
Rakitic on Modric:
"Before the penalty shootout against Denmark, I had the guys together
and said to them, 'Luka (Modric) has saved us many times, now we have to
give something back to him."
Croatia starting line-up:
Danijel Subasic; Sime Vrsaljko, Dejan Lovren, Domagoj Vida, Ivan
Strinic; Ivan Rakitic, Andrej Kramaric, Ante Rebic, Luka Modric, Ivan
Perisic; Mario Mandzukic
Russia starting line-up:
Igor Akinfeev; Mario Fernandes, Ilya Kutepov, Sergey Ignashevich, Fedor
Kudriashov; Roman Zobnin, Daler Kuziaev; Aleksandr Samedov, Aleksandr
Golovin, Denis Cheryshev; Artem Dzyuba
VENUE:
The venue for tonight's clash will be the Fisht Stadium in Sochi.
QUARTER-FINAL CLASH
This is the final quarter-final clash for a chance to face England in the World Cup semi-finals.
The upcoming fixtures for the World Cup semi-finals are:
France v Belgium
England v Russia/Croatia
WELCOME
WELCOME to the LIVE scoring and interactive commentary on the Soccer World Cup Quarter-final clash between Russia and Croatia.
HALF-TIME: RUSSIA 1-1 CROATIA. Russia took the lead against the run of play through Cheryshev, only for Kramaric to equalise as the clock ticked down. Can Croatia kick on in the second half? Can Russia fight back? Stay tuned for more.
We're into the first of two minutes of stoppage time at the end of the first half.
It will be interesting to see how Russia respond now. Croatia have had them pegged back for most of the first half and inviting them onto the hosts would be dangerous with the scores level.
Strinic pulls back Samedov and picks up a yellow card for it. No doubt, he deserved that booking.
GOAL, CROATIA, KRAMARIC! 1-1: Croatia are level! Mandzukic gets in behind the defence on the left and crosses for Kramaric to head into the bottom corner!
Lovren picks up a yellow card for his challenge on Dzyuba.
Croatia look to hit back immediately. Rebic takes a shot at goal, but doesn't catch it cleanly and can't pose any real problem for Akinfeev.
GOAL, RUSSIA, CHERYSHEV! 1-0: What an absolutely sensational strike from Cheryshev! His curling effort from long range leaves Subasic stranded! Russia take the lead against the run of play!
Vrsaljko puts a cross in from the right, which picks out Perisic. However, he can't steer his header on target. Croatia are totally dominating the flow of this game.
It has to be said -- the quality of football today hasn't quite matched what we saw yesterday during France's win over Uruguay and Belgium's over Brazil. Whoever makes the final out of this half of the draw will surely be underdogs.
There hasn't been much in the way of clear chances, but the crowd is making a lot of noise nevertheless, getting behind their team.
Croatia win another free-kick, this one within shooting range. Rakitic goes for goal, but can't get his effort to dip quickly enough for it to trouble Akinfeev.
Rakitic puts a free-kick into the area from the right and Russia fail to clear, which leads to a chance for Rebic at the back post. However, he miscues his strike badly.
Modric delivers a Croatia corner from the left, but it's headed out by Dzyuba and Russia look to counter. However, Strinic cuts the attack out, winning the ball and a foul off Golovin.
At the other end, Rebic holds off Kudryashov and drills the ball at Akinfeev, who makes the save. Not sure whether that was intended as a cross or shot. Either way, the ensuing corner heads to a Lovren header at goal, but he misses the target.
Russia are off to a bright start, causing problems for the Croatia defence. A cross is headed only as far as Dzyuba, who smashes the ball on the volley, but only into a Croatian player.
KICK-OFF! The game is underway. Both these teams qualified for the quarter-finals via a penalty shootout. Can this one be decided in 90 minutes? Stick with us to find out.
The anthems have been sung and all pre-match formalities completed. The action is about to get underway.
Croatia subs: Livakovic, Corluka, Kovacic, Brozovic, Kalinic, Jedvaj, Bradaric, Caleta-Car, Badelj, Pjaca, Pivaric.
Russia subs: Semyonov, Gazinsky, Dzagoev, Smolov, Lunyov, Granat, Aleksei Miranchuk, Anton Miranchuk, Zhirkov, Gabulov, Yerokhin, Smolnikov.
Let's take a look at the substitutes on both benches...
The two teams make their way out onto the field. Russian flags galore are waving in the crowd. Can the home team deliver the dream of a nation? Can Croatia stand up to the test?
Sandro Ricci is the referee for this encounter. His assistants are Emerson de Carvalho and Marcelo van Gasse, while Janny Sikazwe is the fourth official.
Croatia starting XI: Subasic, Vrsaljko, Lovren, Vida, Strinic, Modric, Rakitic, Perisic, Kramaric, Rebic, Mandzukic.
Russia starting XI: Akinfeev, Fernandes, Kutepov, Ignashevich, Kudryashov, Kuzyayev, Zobnin, Samedov, Golovin, Cheryshev, Dzyuba.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of this FIFA World Cup quarter-final between Russia and Croatia at the Fisht Olympic Stadium. The winner of this will set up a semi-final with England.