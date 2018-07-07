NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
1 Russia - Croatia 1
2018/07/07 | 20:00| Group A| Fisht Olympic Stadium, | Half Time|

LIVE: Russia 1-1 Croatia

2018-07-07 17:33
LIVE News COMMENTARY
Last Updated at 21:02
20:54

Seven players have now scored for Croatia at the 2018 World Cup:

Luka Modric

Ivan Rakitic

Ante Rebic

Ivan Perisic

Milan Badelj

Mario Mandzukic

Andrej Kramaric

Only Belgium (9) have produced more scorers during this tournament.
20:51

HALF-TIME Russia 1-1 Croatia

All square as we head into the break with Cheryshev giving Russia the lead and Kramaric leveling matters.
20:47
45' The fourth official signals 2 minutes of added time will be played.
20:43

39' Russia 1-1 Croatia

Andrej Kramaric pulls Croatia level with a close-range finish after a classy driven low cross by Mandzukic!
20:40
39' CROATIA!!!!!!!!
20:39
37' Ivan Strinic goes into the referee's book for a pull back on a Russian attacker.
20:38

Denis Cheryshev has now scored four goals at the 2018 World Cup.

Only Oleg Salenko (6 in 1994) has scored more at a single tournament for Russia.
20:36
34' Dejan Lovren picks up the first yellow game of the match.
20:35

30' Russia 1-0 Croatia

CHERYSHEV gives Russia the lead with an unstoppable shot!!!

Pick that one out!!!
20:33
30' RUSSIA!!!!!!!!
20:31
29' Russia swing in a set-piece from the right that Subasic gathers safely.
20:30
27' Vrsaljko puts in a dangerous cross to the near-post to Perisic who glances a diving header agonisingly wide of the goal
20:28

25' Russia 0-0 Croatia

We're yet to see a shot on goal from either side.
20:25
22' Modric and Rakitic starting to dominate in midfield now and are really a joy to watch together. Rakitic is playing the deeper roe and looking to allow Modric to create.
20:22

20' Russia 0-0 Croatia

Twenty minutes gone in this encounter and there still haven't been any clear-cut chances with both teams feeling each other out.
20:20
18' Modric now starting to get more on the ball looking to dictate the midfield and start attacks for Croatia.
20:18
16' Rakitic with another free-kick attempt but fails to bring his effort back down over the wall.
20:16

13' Croatia win a free-kick in a dangerous area on the right flank with Rakitic standing over it.

Russia clear it but then give another free-kick away just outside the box.
20:12

10' Russia 0-0 Croatia

A Fast-paced start to this clash with Croatia now starting to get the upper hand.
20:12
9' Croatia win another corner but the Russian defence holds firm and clears the danger.
20:10
7' Croatia seem to be aiming to play it long to Mandzukic and win the second-ball then play in behind the Russia lines of defence.
20:08
5' Croatia win their first corner of the game with Lovren failing to direct a header goal-wards.
20:07

4' Croatia fail to deal with a cross and the ball falls dangerously to Dzyuba who has his shot blocked for a corner.

Croatia manage to clear the resulting corner.
20:05
3' As in previous games Russia are looking to make a fast start to the game but have yet to create a clear-cut chance.
20:03

1' Cheryshev with the first chance of the game but has his attempt block.

Play is brought back though for offside.
20:02

1'  Russia 0-0 Croatia

Croatia gets us underway.
19:57
Croatia warming up ahead of kick-off:
19:57

Russia warming up ahead of kick-off
19:28
Rakitic: Luka is both our best player and a great person. A captain, a leader... He's like a brother to me.
19:28

Rakitic on Modric:

"Before the penalty shootout against Denmark, I had the guys together and said to them, 'Luka (Modric) has saved us many times, now we have to give something back to him."
18:58

Croatia starting line-up:

Danijel Subasic; Sime Vrsaljko, Dejan Lovren, Domagoj Vida, Ivan Strinic; Ivan Rakitic, Andrej Kramaric, Ante Rebic, Luka Modric, Ivan Perisic; Mario Mandzukic
18:57

Russia starting line-up:

Igor Akinfeev; Mario Fernandes, Ilya Kutepov, Sergey Ignashevich, Fedor Kudriashov; Roman Zobnin, Daler Kuziaev; Aleksandr Samedov, Aleksandr Golovin, Denis Cheryshev; Artem Dzyuba
18:04

VENUE:

The venue for tonight's clash will be the Fisht Stadium in Sochi.
18:00
Russia coach Stanislav Cherchesov says words of encouragement from President Vladimir Putin are an "extra boost" as they prepare for the quarter-final.
17:41
Croatians are gearing up Saturday for the "match of a generation" against hosts Russia in the World Cup quarter-finals.
17:37
*** KICK-OFF BETWEEN RUSSIA AND CROATIA IS AT 20:00 SA TIME ***
17:35

17:33

QUARTER-FINAL CLASH

This is the final quarter-final clash for a chance to face England in the World Cup semi-finals.

The upcoming fixtures for the World Cup semi-finals are:

France v Belgium

England v Russia/Croatia
17:33

WELCOME

WELCOME to the LIVE scoring and interactive commentary on the Soccer World Cup Quarter-final clash between Russia and Croatia.
 