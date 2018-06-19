NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
0 Poland - Senegal 1
2018/06/19 | 17:00| Group A| Otkrytie Arena, Moscow| Half Time|

LIVE: Poland 0-1 Senegal

2018-06-19 16:00
LIVE News COMMENTARY
Last Updated at 18:02
17:58

Half-time statistics:

The fourth own-goal of the 2018 World Cup - 2014 had five in total.

Poland have now conceded in nine World Cup matches in a row, dating back to 1986.
17:53

HALF-TIME: Poland 0-1 Senegal

Senegal lead through an own goal after Idrissa Gueye's shot was deflected in by Thiago Cionek.
17:48
45' The fourth official signals 2 minutes to be added to the first half.
17:45
Gueye's low strike was headed just wide before a nick off Thiago Cionek took it past Wojciech Szczesny and into the net.
17:41
35' Idrissa Gueye gives Senegal the lead via a wicked deflection that gave the goalkeeper no chance!
17:40
35' SENEGAL!!!
17:36
33' Senegal go close with back-to-back attacks as they swing in two dangerous crosses from the right that caused the Polish defence all sorts of problems.
17:33
30' Poland enjoying the Lion share of possession with some 61% of the ball in the opening 30 minutes.
17:31
28' The intensity of the game seems to be going through a lull as both teams struggle to put any meaningful attacks together.
17:29
26' Amazing atmosphere at a colourful Spartak Stadium with both sets of fans cheering their teams on side-by-side in a carnival atmosphere.
17:26
20' An even contest so far with neither team creating any clear-cut chances in the opening 20 minutes of this encounter.
17:21
17' Senegal start a dangerous attack with Sabaly providing a defence-splitting pass for Nyiang but the attacker drags his shot wide.
17:19
16' Poland with a dangerous attack down the left but Koulibaly does well to cut out the danger with Lewandowski lingering at the far post.
17:16

13' Poland win their first corner as Koulibaly cuts out an attempted cross.

Senegal manage to clear the resultant corner-kick.
17:15
11' Grzegorz Krychowiak becomes the first player in the referee's book for a late sliding challenge on Nyiang.
17:13
10' Mane who has been quiet in the opening stages tries to pick out Ismaila Sarr but over hits his pass as the Polish goalkeeper gathers.
17:11
7' Offside flag raised against Blaszczykowski that ends an attempted Polish attack.
17:09
6' Senegal win the first corner of the game but fail to clear the first defender and Poland clear their lines.
17:06
4' The two sides seem to be feeling each either out with neither team looking to press too far up the pitch.
17:02
1' We're underway in this Group H clash between Poland and Senegal!
16:56
We're five minutes away from kick-off as the teams take to the field.
16:49
Senegal team during their warm-up:
16:46

Today's venue:

Spartak Stadium

Capacity | 44 190

Host City | Moscow
16:45
Senegal will be making their second appearance at a World Cup after reaching the quarter-finals in 2002.
16:43
Robert Lewandowski has scored at least one goal in 13 of his last 15 international matches for Poland
16:42

TEAM LINE-UPS:

POLAND: Szczesny; Piszczek, Pazdan, Cionek, Rybus; Blaszczykowski, Krychowiak, Zielinski, Grosicki; Milik, Lewandowski.

SENEGAL: K.Ndiaye; Wague, Kouyate, Sane, Sabaly; A.Ndiaye, Gueye, Niang, Mane, Sarr; Diouf.
13:18
ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI: "I expect to play the best football possible"
13:16
SADIO MANE: "I can't describe my feeling before World Cup debut"
13:12
Mohamed Salah is expected to return from his shoulder injury for Egypt's World Cup clash against hosts Russia on Tuesday.
13:10
Senegal are eager to create new memories in a country where the 2002 World Cup team has cult status.
13:05
*** KICK-OFF BETWEEN POLAND AND SENGAL IS AT 17:00 SA TIME ***
13:04

13:04

13:02

Joining Poland and Senegal in Group H are Colombia and Japan.
10:25
WELCOME to the LIVE scoring and interactive commentary on the 2018 Soccer World Cup Group H clash between Poland and Senegal.
 