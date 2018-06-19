LIVE: Poland 0-1 Senegal

Sign-up for the new-look Sport24 newsletter! Delivered daily to your Inbox!
Get Sport24 on your mobile
Half-time statistics:
The fourth own-goal of the 2018 World Cup - 2014 had five in total.
Poland have now conceded in nine World Cup matches in a row, dating back to 1986.
HALF-TIME: Poland 0-1 Senegal
Senegal lead through an own goal after Idrissa Gueye's shot was deflected in by Thiago Cionek.
13' Poland win their first corner as Koulibaly cuts out an attempted cross.
Senegal manage to clear the resultant corner-kick.
Today's venue:
Spartak Stadium
Capacity | 44 190
Host City | Moscow
TEAM LINE-UPS:
POLAND: Szczesny; Piszczek, Pazdan, Cionek, Rybus; Blaszczykowski, Krychowiak, Zielinski, Grosicki; Milik, Lewandowski.
SENEGAL: K.Ndiaye; Wague, Kouyate, Sane, Sabaly; A.Ndiaye, Gueye, Niang, Mane, Sarr; Diouf.
QUIZ TIME!
Think you know your Soccer World Cup stuff?
If so, take the quiz below!
FAVOURITES FOR THE TITLE?
Who are you backing for glory in Russia?
Email us mysport@sport24.co.za and let us know!
Joining Poland and Senegal in Group H are Colombia and Japan.
Half time here at the end of a tightly contested half at the Otkrytie Arena with Gueye's deflected shot being the only shot to have beaten either keeper as we enter the break Poland 0-1 Senegal.
Senegal corner now which Niang takes. Sane rises highest to meet it but he directs his header just wide. That was a great chance for Senegal to double their lead!
GOAL! Senegal take the lead in the most fortunate way as the started to break through the middle and Niang fed the ball for Mane who dropped the ball off for Gueye and his shot from the edge of the area gets a deflection off Cionek and fools the keeper!
We are back underway.
Break in play as Sarr is down holding his foot after stretching for the ball alongside Mane and Krychowiak. He's now receiving treatment.
CLOSE! Niang's cross finds Diouf, but the Stoke striker is just ahead of the play as he directs his effort towards goal and the linesman rightly flagged for offside.
Poland are knocking the ball around but with little purpose at the moment. They seem equally as keen to get the ball out wide as Senegal are, which sees both teams sniffing each other out right now.
Niang's pass into the box looking for Diouf is stabbed away by Pazdan. Senegal are looking good so far in this half, but Poland are growing into it. A very even clash so far.
Blaszczykowski's dinked cross reaches Lewandowski before he spins and strikes on the half-volley on the edge of the box, but he skews his effort wide. Not an easy chance, that.
CLOSE! Piszczek's cross from the right side isn't dealt with by the Senegal defense and the ball falls for Krychowiak who duffs a volley that Zielinski gets a touch onto but it goes over the crossbar.
CHANCE! Senegal break at speed as Niang looks to be in on goal but he slides his shot well wide of the upright, didn't quite catch the shot as he would have liked.
Sane steps up from 35 yards and hits a shot up and over the wall but its wide of the target and quite a waste considering it lacked any real power or curve on the shot.
YELLOW! First booking of the game is given to Krychowiak for a poor challenge from behind on Niang in anger.
CLOSE! Mane almost combines well with Sarr as he feeds the ball into the box for his teammate to run onto, but Szczesny does extremely well to come out and claim the ball before Sarr could get on the end of the pass.
Senegal looking dangerous on the counter with their extreme pace but they surrender the ball to the Poles for the time being as they look to find a way though the African defense.
Crafty bit of play from Poland down the left side as Grosicki moves the ball between his teammates before putting in a dinked cross where Lewandowski and Milik get in each others way and puts an end to the attack.
Senegal have started with plenty of the ball as the two sides feel each other out. Poland look happy to sit deep and only press once Senegal enter their half.
Referee Nawaf Shukralla gets us underway here at the beautiful Otkrytie Arena, and its Senegal stripped in their full green kit who get us started, while Poland are in their traditional white and red kit.
A seasoned Poland side lines up to get their World Cup underway as they look to capitalize on Colombia's dropped points with Lewandowski and Milik are lined up to lead the lines for the Poles.
Senegal coach Aliou Cisse, formerly of Birmingham and Portsmouth, will be looking for Liverpool star Sadio Mane to inspire his team out of a group that also includes Colombia and Japan, where the latter triumphed over the South Americans earlier today.
Poland XI: Szczesny, Pazdan, Cionek, Milik, Krychowiak, Grosicki, Rybus, Blaszczykowski, Zielinski, Piszczek, Lewandowski.
Senegal XI: K. N'Diaye, Wague, Sane, Koulibaly, Sabaly, Mane, Sarr, N'Diaye, Gueye, Diouf, Niang.
Good afternoon and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the final match of the first round of Group Stage fixtures here between Poland and Senegal at the Otkrytie Arena.