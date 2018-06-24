NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
1 Japan - Senegal 1
2018/06/24 | 17:00| Group A| Central Stadium, Yekaterinburg| Second Half|

LIVE: Japan 1-1 Senegal

2018-06-24 16:40
LIVE News COMMENTARY
Last Updated at 18:19
18:15
52' Niang takes aim with a bouncing ball 20 yards out on the right, and smacks it over the bar from just outside the box.
18:10

50' Not really common as Japan get two chances to head a ball towards goal in the 18th area. Inui flicks on a header in the Senegalese box to Osako, who struggles to get enough power on it.
18:08

47' A sixth corner for Senegal now where nothing positive has come from it.

Need to really work on their set-pieces. 
18:05
45' Second-half underway ...
17:47

HALF-TIME!

JAPAN 1-1 SENEGAL
17:45
42' Yoshida sends a long crossfield ball to Inui, however, Sane smells danger and sprints over to nod the ball to safety. 
17:43

39' CHANCE! Ndiaye bursts forward and finds space for a pass towards Niang but the forward is met by Kawashima's gloves, who makes an excellent save after pulling the trigger.
17:38
37' Extra fuel for Japan after that goal ...
17:37

Japan play to their strengths following a good move in attack.

After Senegal failed to clear the ball, Inui picks up the ball in the box and curls a wonderful low drive into the bottom corner. 

Sloppy defending from Senegal.
17:34
34' GOOOOAAAALLL
17:33
30' Japan 0-1 Senegal
17:32

27' Niang hits a searching corner and Ndiaye meets hit with intent only for his effort to crash into a defender.
17:29

26' Strange, Shibasaki deliberately tugs back Sarr and the referee issues a free-kick but no card.

Not the first challenge from Shibasaki. 
17:27

22' Japan seeing a lot of the ball now but failing to make an impact as a short Japan corner results in Senegal stealing the ball and fly forward on a counter attack. 

Wague curves an excellent cross towards Sarr who's attempted volley is saved by Kawashima
17:25
19' Japan stringing a few good attacks going forward but Senegal letting their presence known at every opportunity. 
17:20

16' CHANCE! Hasebe lets his laces through the ball after some nifty play from Japan. 

However, his chance is blocked ... Much better from Japan. 
17:17
14' Attempting to get back into this fixture now, as mentioned before, Japan keeping the ball on the grass for longer periods ...
17:14
Fortune on Senegal side as Kawashima's save from Sabaly shot, ricochets off Mane and into the back of the net.
17:11
11' GOOOOAAAAAALLLLLL
17:11

8' Japan doing well with the amount of pressure coming for Senegal. 

They need to play to their strengths which is 'carpet football' keep it on the grass and pass it with confidence and precision.
17:09
7' Senegal need to make use of their stocky and tall presence in this match. 
17:09

6' Senegal get another corner. However, Niang's cross was poor. Too low, allowing the Japan defence to clear the ball easily. 
17:06

3' Still Senegal, applying the pressure with Sarr darting forward and winning a corner.

Nothing positive comes from the corner but strong start from the Africans!
17:03

1' CHANCE!

Early opportunity for Senegal as sloppy defending from Japan sees a low cross reaches Sadio Mane, however, the Liverpool forwards first touch lets him down ...
17:01
1' And we're off ... First-half is underway!
16:55

National anthems are a go ... Japan first 

Second, an emotional Senegal ! 
16:53

Teams are walking out for this much anticipated fixture ...

What are your predictions? 
16:52
Referee for this encounter is 44-year-old Italian Gianluca Rocchi ...
16:49

SENEGAL XI: Ndiaye; Sabaly, Koulibaly, Sane, Wague; B Ndiaye, A Ndiaye, Gueye; Sarr, Niang Mane. 

SUBSTITUTES: Diallo, Mbodj, Mbengue, Sow, Kouyaté, Diouf, Ndoye, Konaté, Sakho, Baldé, Gassama, Gomis
16:48

JAPAN XI: Kawashima; Sakai, Yoshida, Shoji, Nagatomo; Hasebe, Shibasaki; Haraguchi, Kagawa, Inui; Osako

SUBSTITUTES: Ueda, Honda, Endo, Okazaki, Usami, Higashiguchi, Muto, Yamaguchi, Ohshima, Makino, Sakai, Nakamura
15:49
*** KICK OFF IS AT 17:00 SA TIME ***
15:48

Senegal recorded the first African win at the 2018 Soccer World Cup when they beat Poland 2-1 last Tuesday thanks to a deflected Thiago Cionek own goal and a terrible error by Polish 'keeper Wojciech Szczesny.

Mane lead side will be looking to claim maximum points in order to seal their last 16 spot.
15:46

Yuya Osako exacted sweet revenge for Japan last Tuesday as the Blue Samurai beat Colombia  2-1, becoming the first Asian side ever to beat a South American team at the World Cup.

Japan top Group H and a victory will send them through to the last 16 ...
15:45
15:44
15:42
15:41
15:40
15:38

AFRICA TIME!

WELCOME to the LIVE scoring and interactive commentary from the Soccer World Cup Group H clash between Japan and Senegal.
 