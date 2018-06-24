LIVE: Japan 1-1 Senegal

Sign-up for the new-look Sport24 newsletter! Delivered daily to your Inbox!
50' Not really common as Japan get two chances to head a ball towards goal in the 18th area. Inui flicks on a header in the Senegalese box to Osako, who struggles to get enough power on it.
47' A sixth corner for Senegal now where nothing positive has come from it.
Need to really work on their set-pieces.
Key stats: ?? #SEN have now scored in six of their seven #WorldCup matches ?? #JPN have scored in the opening two matches of a #WorldCup for only the second time (the last time - 2002) #JPNSEN pic.twitter.com/EWSGzV9CQS— FIFA World Cup ?? (@FIFAWorldCup) June 24, 2018
HALF-TIME!
JAPAN 1-1 SENEGAL
39' CHANCE! Ndiaye bursts forward and finds space for a pass towards Niang but the forward is met by Kawashima's gloves, who makes an excellent save after pulling the trigger.
Japan play to their strengths following a good move in attack.
After Senegal failed to clear the ball, Inui picks up the ball in the box and curls a wonderful low drive into the bottom corner.
Sloppy defending from Senegal.
27' Niang hits a searching corner and Ndiaye meets hit with intent only for his effort to crash into a defender.
S-E-N-E-G-A-L!#JPNSEN pic.twitter.com/vQWcykeEbj— FIFA World Cup ?? (@FIFAWorldCup) June 24, 2018
26' Strange, Shibasaki deliberately tugs back Sarr and the referee issues a free-kick but no card.
Not the first challenge from Shibasaki.
22' Japan seeing a lot of the ball now but failing to make an impact as a short Japan corner results in Senegal stealing the ball and fly forward on a counter attack.
Wague curves an excellent cross towards Sarr who's attempted volley is saved by Kawashima
16' CHANCE! Hasebe lets his laces through the ball after some nifty play from Japan.
However, his chance is blocked ... Much better from Japan.
8' Japan doing well with the amount of pressure coming for Senegal.
They need to play to their strengths which is 'carpet football' keep it on the grass and pass it with confidence and precision.
6' Senegal get another corner. However, Niang's cross was poor. Too low, allowing the Japan defence to clear the ball easily.
3' Still Senegal, applying the pressure with Sarr darting forward and winning a corner.
Nothing positive comes from the corner but strong start from the Africans!
1' CHANCE!
Early opportunity for Senegal as sloppy defending from Japan sees a low cross reaches Sadio Mane, however, the Liverpool forwards first touch lets him down ...
Ready. #JPNSEN pic.twitter.com/SiGKpxqx2z— FIFA World Cup ?? (@FIFAWorldCup) June 24, 2018
National anthems are a go ... Japan first
Second, an emotional Senegal !
Teams are walking out for this much anticipated fixture ...
What are your predictions?
SENEGAL XI: Ndiaye; Sabaly, Koulibaly, Sane, Wague; B Ndiaye, A Ndiaye, Gueye; Sarr, Niang Mane.
SUBSTITUTES: Diallo, Mbodj, Mbengue, Sow, Kouyaté, Diouf, Ndoye, Konaté, Sakho, Baldé, Gassama, Gomis
JAPAN XI: Kawashima; Sakai, Yoshida, Shoji, Nagatomo; Hasebe, Shibasaki; Haraguchi, Kagawa, Inui; Osako
SUBSTITUTES: Ueda, Honda, Endo, Okazaki, Usami, Higashiguchi, Muto, Yamaguchi, Ohshima, Makino, Sakai, Nakamura
Senegal recorded the first African win at the 2018 Soccer World Cup when they beat Poland 2-1 last Tuesday thanks to a deflected Thiago Cionek own goal and a terrible error by Polish 'keeper Wojciech Szczesny.
Mane lead side will be looking to claim maximum points in order to seal their last 16 spot.
Yuya Osako exacted sweet revenge for Japan last Tuesday as the Blue Samurai beat Colombia 2-1, becoming the first Asian side ever to beat a South American team at the World Cup.
Japan top Group H and a victory will send them through to the last 16 ...
AFRICA TIME!
WELCOME to the LIVE scoring and interactive commentary from the Soccer World Cup Group H clash between Japan and Senegal.
Booking: Niang finds himself in the book for an untidy hand in the face of Shoji, looking to shield the ball from him Kyle Walker-style and just catching the Japan defender.
Chance! Senegal flash the ball across the box, with Mane looking back into the middle and just evading Badou Ndiaye's attempted scissor-kick. The ball reaches Niang just outside the area and he smacks it into the body of Kawashima from 20 yards.
Chance! Niang takes aim with a bouncing ball 20 yards out on the right, and smacks it over the bar from just outside the box. Perhaps he should have done better with that one. Big miss.
Chance! Osako, looking to put Japan in front, gets away from Koulibaly from Inui's ball into the box from deep, and his low header is confidently held by Khadim Ndiaye.
Yoshida concedes a corner from Sarr's right-win ball in, but Senegal do nothing with it and Japan clear.
SECOND HALF: Senegal get us started again after the break. No changes for either side.
HALF-TIME: It's one a piece going into the break, although Senegal have probably been the better side, but Japan did well to come back into the game after going down early on.
There will be a minimum of 1 minute added time.
Coulibaly looks on the diagonal again for Senegal, finds Kabaly who is forward from the back and he wins a corner from Sakai, without much chance of getting beyond the Japan right-back.Sane's delivery is cleared by Yoshida after a poor corner.
Save! Niang is played in by a great ball from midfield and gets half a yard on Shoji, hitting a one-touch strike which is kept out by Kawashima with a diving save.
GOAL! Japan equalise through Inui! Nagatomo is found in the area from a superb diagonal ball, and touches it inside into the area from the left. Inui takes over, and curls into the far corner leaving Ndiaye with no chance! Japan 1-1 Senegal!
Niang crosses a corner into the area, but once Alfred Ndiaye gets some kind of header on it, he tries to win the ball back from Inui and gives away a free-kick.
Some more excellent play by Senegal, looking long into the body of the strong Niang from defence,. He chests it into Alfred Ndiaye, who looks to run goalwards but turns into trouble.
Wague crosses brilliantly into the area which Niang catches on the half-volley, and forces Kawashima into a save! The keeper holds well.
Shibasaki's free-kick is poor and dealt with easily by Senegal, who clear to safety. Japan come again, but Mane comes back to defend and concedes a corner.
This is better this from Japan now. The ball is switched to Inui on the left who gets away from Sarr who clips him on his way past. It's a free-kick to Japan about 35 yards out on the left.
Chance for Japan! Nagatomo crosses into the area for Kagawa who lays off to Hasebe. He goes for goal from the edge of the area, but strikes it into Inui who deflects the ball away!
GOAL! Mane gives Senegal the lead! A cross finds Sabaly at the back post who controls and shoots from an angle. Kawashima saves, but can only parry the ball agains the leg of Mane who forces the ball over the line! Japan 0-1 Senegal
Sabaly plays a long ball over the top for Mane but overhits his pass, which runs out for a goal kick.
Sabaly gets forward again, crossing into the box when played in by Niang, but it comes to nothing. Senegal taking control in the opening minutes.
Niang drives down the right and wins a corner for Senegal. The ball is crossed in and cleared out by the first man, but only has far as Sabaly outisde the area. He lets one fly, but hits his effort without much conviction and the ball goes over.
Chance! Senegal play the ball down the right flank and into the area, where Mane receives it under pressure. He shapes to shoot, but Sakai makes a good challenge and clears.
KICK OFF: Japan get the match underway!
Both teams are tied on 3 points in Group H, which means that a win today would guarantee qualification into the last 16.
Aliou Cisse names a three-man attack, with former Watford forward M'Baye Niang flanked by Liverpool's Sadio Mane and Ismaila Sarr.
Senegal XI: Ndiaye, Koulibaly, Sabaly, Wague, Gana Gueye, Sane, Ndiaye, Ndiaye, Mane, Sarr, Niang
Japan XI: Kawashima; Sakai, Yoshida, Shoji, Nagatomo; Shibasaki, Hasebe, Kagawa, Haraguchi, Inui; Osako.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of this World Cup group stage clash between Japan and Senegal!