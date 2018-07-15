LIVE: France v Croatia

KEY MATCH-UPS:

Attack

Ivan Perisic (2) and Mario Mandzukic (2) have combined for four goals scored at the World Cup with Mandzukic scoring an extra-time winner against England to send his team to the finals.

Antoine Griezmann (3) and Kylian Mbappe have combined for six goals at the finals with teenage sensation lighting up the tournament with his electric pace. Mbappe is set to join Pele in becoming only the third teenager to compete in a World Cup final.