LIVE: France v Croatia

KEY MATCH-UPS:
Midfield Battle:
Ivan Rakitic and Luka Modric simply do not lose finals. Modric has won
in 10 consecutive finals in which he has played, in which the winner was
decided by a one-off match. And Rakitic this spring became the player
with the most finals without defeat in the history of Barcelona. He has
participated in, and won, seven finals in the last four years.
The midfield trio for France consisting of Paul Pogba, N'golo Kante and Blaise Matuidi has perhaps alongside Croatia been the best of the tournament. France's engine room has rarely been overrun and has been the catalyst in Les Bleus road to the final.