France - Croatia
2018/07/15 | 17:00| Group A| Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow| Not Started|

LIVE: France v Croatia

2018-07-15 12:41
LIVE News COMMENTARY
Last Updated at 16:16
15:41

KEY MATCH-UPS:

Attack

Ivan Perisic (2) and Mario Mandzukic (2) have combined for four goals scored at the World Cup with Mandzukic scoring an extra-time winner against England to send his team to the finals.

Antoine Griezmann (3) and Kylian Mbappe have combined for six goals at the finals with teenage sensation lighting up the tournament with his electric pace. Mbappe is set to join Pele in becoming only the third teenager to compete in a World Cup final.
15:32

KEY MATCH-UPS:

Midfield Battle:

Ivan Rakitic and Luka Modric simply do not lose finals. Modric has won in 10 consecutive finals in which he has played, in which the winner was decided by a one-off match. And Rakitic this spring became the player with the most finals without defeat in the history of Barcelona. He has participated in, and won, seven finals in the last four years.

The midfield trio for France consisting of Paul Pogba, N'golo Kante and Blaise Matuidi has perhaps alongside Croatia been the best of the tournament. France's engine room has rarely been overrun and has been the catalyst in Les Bleus road to the final.
15:23

KEY MATCH-UPS:

Goalkeepers

Danijel Subasic has played no small part in Croatia's path to the final and was the hero on two occasions in a penalty shoot-out against Denmark and Russia. He became only the second goalkeeper in World Cup history to save four or more spot-kicks.

Hugo Lloris has made a number of crucial saves in France's road to the final none more spectacular than a diving save against Uruguay. At 31 shows no signs of his level dropping.
12:52
*** KICK-OFF BETWEEN FRANCE AND CROATIA IS AT 17:00 SA TIME ***
12:50

FATIGUED

Can Croatia last during the final?

They have played a full 90 minutes more than France during the knockout rounds at Russia 2018. Where Les Bleus won each of their three ties in normal time, Zlatko Dalic's team played an additional half-hour every time, beating Denmark and Russia on penalties before seeing off England in extra time.
12:45

12:43

12:43

WELCOME

WELCOME to the LIVE scoring and interactive commentary on the Soccer World Cup final between France and Croatia.
 