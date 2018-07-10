LIVE: France 0-0 Belgium

Sign-up for the new-look Sport24 newsletter! Delivered daily to your Inbox!
1' France 0-0 Belgium
We're underway in this World Cup semi-final clash.
KEY MATCH-UP:
Hazard v Kante
Belgium's biggest threat: Eden Hazard. France's solution: Ngolo Kante.
This clash between the Chelsea team-mates will likely be key to the
result.
Didier Deschamps stays loyal to his 4-2-3-1 formation with Olivier
Giroud as a number nine. Blaise Matuidi is back on the left wing.
Roberto Martinez's Red Devils are going to play in a 3-5-2,
super-offensive line-up.
Belgium starting line-up vs. France:
Courtois; Alderweireld, Kompany, Vertonghen; Chadli, Witsel, Fellaini, Dembélé; De Bruyne, Lukaku, E.Hazard.
France starting line-up v Belgium:
Lloris; Pavard, Varane, Umtiti, L.Hernandez; Pogba, Kanté, Matuidi; Mbappé, Giroud, Griezmann
SEMI-FINAL CLASH
This is the first of two semi-final clashes for a chance to face either England or Croatia in the World Cup final.
The upcoming fixtures for the World Cup semi-finals are:
France v Belgium
England v Croatia
WELCOME
WELCOME to the LIVE scoring and interactive commentary on the Soccer World Cup Semi-final clash between France and Belgium.
Belgium were predicted to play a back three, but instead it looks like a back four with Chadli on the right and Vertonghen down the left.
KICK OFF: Right then, anthems out the way, let's go!
The two sides are making their way out onto the pitch. President Macron is in the stands. Thierry Henry goes over to hug the French bench. Kick off will follow the national anthems.
France also make one change from their quarter-final, with Matuidi returning from suspension to replace Tolisso. 1998 World Cup winner and France's all-time leading goalscorer Thierry Henry will be on the Belgium touchline tonight.
Roberto Martinez makes one change to the Belgium side that eliminated Brazil. Tottenham's Moussa Dembele comes in for the suspended full-back Meunier.
France XI: Lloris, Pavard, Varane, Umtiti, L. Hernandez, Pogba, Kante, Matuidi, Mbappe, Giroud, Griezmann
Subs: Kimpembe, Lemar, Dembele, Tolisso, Nzonzi, Mandanda, Rami, Fekir, Sidibe, Thauvin, Mendy, Areola
Belgium XI: Courtois, Alderweireld, Kompany, Vertonghen, Chadli, Fellaini, Dembele, Witsel, De Bruyne, Hazard, Lukaku
Subs: Mignolet, Casteels, Vermaelen, Boyata, Dendoncker, Tielemans, T. Hazard, Carrasco, Mertens, Januzaj, Batshuayi
Good evening and welcome to our coverage of tonight's World Cup semi-final between France and Belgium live from the Krestovsky Stadium. The winners of tonight's match will face either Croatia or England in Sunday's World Cup final.