NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
0 France - Belgium 0
2018/07/10 | 20:00| Group A| Krestovsky Stadium, | First Half|

LIVE: France 0-0 Belgium

2018-07-10 19:00
LIVE News COMMENTARY
Last Updated at 20:08
20:04
3' De Bruyne fizzes in a cross from the inside right channel but no one is in the box attacking the ball for Belgium.
20:03
2' It seems like Nasir Chadli has been deployed as a right wing-back in place of the suspended Munier.
20:00

1' France 0-0 Belgium

We're underway in this World Cup semi-final clash.
19:39

KEY MATCH-UP:

Hazard v Kante Belgium's biggest threat: Eden Hazard. France's solution: Ngolo Kante. This clash between the Chelsea team-mates will likely be key to the result.
19:38

Didier Deschamps stays loyal to his 4-2-3-1 formation with Olivier Giroud as a number nine. Blaise Matuidi is back on the left wing.

Roberto Martinez's Red Devils are going to play in a 3-5-2, super-offensive line-up.
19:08
Belgium make one change as Mousa Dembele comes in for the suspended Munier to make his first start...and in a World Cup semi-final!
19:07
France make one change as the before suspended Blaise Matuidi comes back into the starting line-up.
18:53

Belgium starting line-up vs. France:

Courtois; Alderweireld, Kompany, Vertonghen; Chadli, Witsel, Fellaini, Dembélé; De Bruyne, Lukaku, E.Hazard.
18:52

France starting line-up v Belgium:

Lloris; Pavard, Varane, Umtiti, L.Hernandez; Pogba, Kanté, Matuidi; Mbappé, Giroud, Griezmann
14:38
*** KICK-OFF BETWEEN FRANCE AND BELGIUM IS AT 20:00 SA TIME ***
14:37

QUIZ TIME!

Think you know your Soccer World Cup stuff?

If so, take the quiz below!
14:34

FAVOURITES FOR THE TITLE?

Who are you backing for glory in Russia?

Email us mysport@sport24.co.za and let us know!
14:33

SEMI-FINAL CLASH

This is the first of two semi-final clashes for a chance to face either England or Croatia in the World Cup final.

The upcoming fixtures for the World Cup semi-finals are:

France v Belgium

England v Russia/Croatia
14:30

WELCOME

WELCOME to the LIVE scoring and interactive commentary on the Soccer World Cup Semi-final clash between France and Belgium.
 