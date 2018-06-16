NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
1 Croatia - Nigeria 0
2018/06/16 | 21:00| Group A| Kaliningrad Stadium, | Half Time|

HALF-TIME: Croatia 1-0 Nigeria

2018-06-16 19:26
LIVE News COMMENTARY
Last Updated at 22:01
22:00

Nigeria have lost each of their last six World Cup matches when they have conceded the first goal. Worry.

Via @OptaJoe
21:52

Croatia with a slender lead.

Nigeria will need to up the ante in the second-half.

All to play for at the Kaliningrad Stadium!
21:49

HALF-TIME: Croatia 1-0 Nigeria
21:48
45' IWOBI! The Arsenal forward sees his goal bound strike blocked by fellow Premier League player Lovren.
21:47
42' Following a nice buildup, Vrsaljko fails to finish off the move as he sends an ambitious strike horribly wide.
21:46
40' Croatia knocking the ball around with confidence. Modric whips over crossfield pass towards Rebic before Kramaric heads over from a pinpoint Rakitic pass.
21:42
35' Nigeria definitely need half-time here as the goal knocked out the oomph of the Super Eagles
21:37

Croatia land the first blow! A heavy deflection off Mandzukic header which clips off Etebo's shin.

Andrej Kramaric is claiming the goal as he was in the mix...
21:32
32' GOOOOAAAAALLLLL
21:32
27' Croatia now at it again as Perisic’ sends in a searching cross from the left-flank towards Rebic, in the box, but the forward fouls a Nigerian defender.
21:30

25' Moses starts a move out wide before knocking it towards Idowu on the left-flank, who then finds Idowu.

The defender attempts to run past a sea of red and white jerseys...

Nigeria's shape in the final third looks rather dead, more green jerseys should avail themselves when on attack, 
21:25

21' Nigeria attempting to up the ante here as Ighalo tries to break through Croatia's defence but struggles before the ball lands in front of Etebo, who has a go from distance.

Scoreline: Croatia 0-0 Nigeria
21:21

19' Rakatic and Modric stand behind a teething free-kick opportunity.

Modric whips it into the 18th area searching for Perisic, however Uzoho is quick to catch the ball out the air. 
21:18

14' Ivan Perisic cuts in from the left-flank to find space just outside the box and puts his laces through the ball.

His shot is inches wide as Uzoho is beaten despite his late effort to block the strike.
21:14
11' Nigeria seeing more of the ball but failing to turn it into a threatening scenario for Croatia.
21:10

9' Rakatic leaps to steal the ball from Moses only to foul the right-wing back.

Free-kick to the Nigerians.
21:08

6' Croatia's attacking intent proving too much for the Super Eagles at the moment but nothing serious.

The Europeans are dominating with ball possession as expected.

Modric dictating play...
21:05
4' Early jitters from both sides as Croatia takes claim in the middle of the park.
21:03

1' Lovren clatters into Ighalo and Nigeria is awarded an early free-kick...

Moses takes the free-kick but Croatia clear!
21:00

1' Nigeria get the first-half underway...
20:52

The teams are coming out of the tunnel ... 

Are you ready! 
20:25

This is Nigeria's sixth appearance at the World Cup finals; no African nation has appeared in more since the Super Eagles' first tournament in 1994.

Via @OptaJoe
20:20
Luka Modric is the third player on the list of all-time appearances for Croatia!
20:16

Croatia have lost their last three opening matches at the #WorldCup, although the last two have been against Brazil...

Statistics via @STATSOnThePitch
20:16

Nigeria scored seven goals in the first half during the third round of CAF #WorldCup qualification, including three goals in the 45th minute or later...

Statistics via @STATSOnThePitch
20:11

STARTING LINE-UP:

Croatia XI: Subasic; Vrsaljko, Lovren, Vida, Strinic; Rakitic, Modric; Perisic, Mandzukic, Rebic; Kramaric.

Nigeria XI: Francis; Idowu, Ekong, Balogun, Shehu; Ndidi, Etebo; Iwobi, Obi Mikel, Moses; Ighalo.

20:06
Croatia conceded only five goals during #WorldCup qualification, allowing just 8.1 shots per match. 
20:03
*** KICK-OFF IS AT 21:00 SA TIME ***
19:38
Dejan Lovren hopes Croatia can surprise a few teams at the 2018 Soccer World Cup, just like Liverpool did in the Champions League this past season.
19:37
Former captain Joseph Yobo has urged Nigeria to focus on their first game rather than dream of the World Cup Russia final – and he backed them to hold their own against Argentina.
19:36
Former World Cup semi-finalists Croatia take on African powerhouses Nigeria in the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad on Saturday in their opening Group D match that may prove a test of the organisers' anti-racism drive.
19:35
WOAH! Fake Nigeria World Cup jerseys fly off the shelves ...
19:31

Big, Big, Big MATCH!

WELCOME to the LIVE scoring and interactive commentary from the 2018 Soccer World Cup clash between Croatia and Nigeria.
 