Nigeria have lost each of their last six World Cup matches when they have conceded the first goal. Worry.
Via @OptaJoe
Croatia with a slender lead.
Nigeria will need to up the ante in the second-half.
All to play for at the Kaliningrad Stadium!
HALF-TIME: Croatia 1-0 Nigeria
Croatia land the first blow! A heavy deflection off Mandzukic header which clips off Etebo's shin.
Andrej Kramaric is claiming the goal as he was in the mix...
25' Moses starts a move out wide before knocking it towards Idowu on the left-flank, who then finds Idowu.
The defender attempts to run past a sea of red and white jerseys...
Nigeria's shape in the final third looks rather dead, more green jerseys should avail themselves when on attack,
21' Nigeria attempting to up the ante here as Ighalo tries to break through Croatia's defence but struggles before the ball lands in front of Etebo, who has a go from distance.
Scoreline: Croatia 0-0 Nigeria
19' Rakatic and Modric stand behind a teething free-kick opportunity.
Modric whips it into the 18th area searching for Perisic, however Uzoho is quick to catch the ball out the air.
14' Ivan Perisic cuts in from the left-flank to find space just outside the box and puts his laces through the ball.
His shot is inches wide as Uzoho is beaten despite his late effort to block the strike.
9' Rakatic leaps to steal the ball from Moses only to foul the right-wing back.
Free-kick to the Nigerians.
6' Croatia's attacking intent proving too much for the Super Eagles at the moment but nothing serious.
The Europeans are dominating with ball possession as expected.
Modric dictating play...
1' Lovren clatters into Ighalo and Nigeria is awarded an early free-kick...
Moses takes the free-kick but Croatia clear!
1' Nigeria get the first-half underway...
The teams are coming out of the tunnel ...
Are you ready!
#CRO have arrived ???? TV listings for #CRONGA ?? https://t.co/xliHcye6wm
#NGA are here! ?? TV listings for #CRONGA ?? https://t.co/xliHcxWvEO
This is Nigeria's sixth appearance at the World Cup finals; no African nation has appeared in more since the Super Eagles' first tournament in 1994.
Croatia have lost their last three opening matches at the #WorldCup, although the last two have been against Brazil...
Statistics via @STATSOnThePitch
Nigeria scored seven goals in the first half during the third round of CAF #WorldCup qualification, including three goals in the 45th minute or later...
Good luck to the @NGSuperEagles today in the #WorldCup ????????????
STARTING LINE-UP:
Croatia XI: Subasic; Vrsaljko, Lovren, Vida, Strinic; Rakitic, Modric; Perisic, Mandzukic, Rebic; Kramaric.
Nigeria XI: Francis; Idowu, Ekong, Balogun, Shehu; Ndidi, Etebo; Iwobi, Obi Mikel, Moses; Ighalo.
#CRO are ready ?? pic.twitter.com/nLq8MoPwE5
Croatia ???? pic.twitter.com/TUx75IoiTU
Our midfield maestro @lukamodric10, key for Croatia at the #WorldCup! #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/7YrbP78Tdg
Good luck to our @NGSuperEagles at the World Cup today in Russia!! ???????? @Toyin_Ibitoye ???????????? #WorldCup18 #Worldcup2018Russia pic.twitter.com/9mMlxzakxO
The Presidential delegation to the 2018 #WorldCup led by Sports Minister @SolomonDalung, and including the @cenbank Governor Godwin Emefiele, along with the Nigerian Ambassador to Russia Steve Ugbah have visited the team in camp. pic.twitter.com/PIvYKOIGbr
Will the @NGSuperEagles soar tonight? #NGA pic.twitter.com/NQiGDwrOqv
Big, Big, Big MATCH!
WELCOME to the LIVE scoring and interactive commentary from the 2018 Soccer World Cup clash between Croatia and Nigeria.
HALF-TIME: The whistle goes for half-time and Croatia go into the break leading thanks to an unfortunate own goal by Etebo. It has been a game of few chances but Croatia have threatened the Nigeria goal on numerous occasions.
The fourth official has indicated that there will be a minimum of two minutes of added time.
Croatia play a long ball into the box towards Perisic. The winger heads the ball down towards Mandzukic who in turn plays a pass to Vrsaljko. The fullback takes a wild shot which goes well wide of the goal.
Rakitic receives the ball on the left flank. The midfielder sends a powerful cross into the box. Kramaric meets the cross and sends a header just over the bar.
Nigeria are starting to play more attacking football as they look to equalize after Etebo's own goal. The Super Eagles are yet to have a shot on goal.
GOAL to Croatia! Modric sends a corner into the area. Rebic heads the ball towards a diving Mandzukic. The forwards diving header comes off Etebo, and goes into his own net.
Yellow card to Croatia: Rakitic is shown the games first yellow card as he brings down Moses with a bad challenge.
Both sides are struggling to create anything offensively. Nigeria bring the ball forward but cannot break through the Croatia defense.
We are yet to see a shot on target in this match. Perisic plays a ball into the Nigeria box but Kramaric is flagged for offside.
Nigeria attack down the right side of the box through Ighalo. The forward takes a shot and it deflects behind for a corner. Etebo delivers but it comes to nothing.
Balogun fouls Kramaric in a promising position. Modric plays a long diagonal ball into the box towards the back post, but Uzoho comes out and grabs the ball in the air.
Kramaric receives the ball in midfield and lines up a long range shot. The effort from the midfielder is low and goes just past the left hand post.
First chance of the game falls to Croatia. Rebic drives down the left flank before playing a pass to Mandzukic who lays the ball back to Perisic. The winger takes a first time shot from outside the box which goes just over the bar.
Nigeria enjoying their first meaningful spell of possession. The Super Eagles play a long ball down the right flank for Moses to chase but the ball goes out of play for a goal-kick.
Croatia enjoying all the possession and look dangerous down the left side. Nigeria have been pressed deep inside their own half, with Rakitic and Modric dictating the play.
Bright start by Croatia as they attack down the left wing. A cross comes into the box but Idowu does well to clear the ball.
KICK-OFF: We're underway at the Kaliningrad Stadium as the referee blows his whistle to begin the game.
A win for either side would put them top of group D as Argentina and Iceland played out to a draw earlier. Croatia bowed out of the 2014 tournament in the group stage while Nigeria made it to the Round of 16.
Nigeria XI: Uzoho, Idowu, Troost-Ekong, Balogun, Shehu, Ndidi, Etebo, Iwobi, Mikel, Moses, Ighalo.
Croatia XI: Subasic, Vrsaljko, Vida, Lovren, Strinic, Mandzukic, Modric, Rakitic, Perisic, Rebic, Kramaric.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of this FIFA World Cup Group D match between Croatia and Nigeria from the Kaliningrad Stadium.