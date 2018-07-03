LIVE: Colombia v England

Sign-up for the new-look Sport24 newsletter! Delivered daily to your Inbox!
Get Sport24 on your mobile
Should be red! He is told and gives a yellow? Wrong— John Arne Riise (@JARiiseOfficial) July 3, 2018
Should be red! He is told and gives a yellow? Wrong
22' POSSESSION STATS:
Colombia 44% - 56% England
17' KANE!
Trippier doing well on the right flank along with Lingard. The Spurs wing-back whips in a cross that Ospina fails to get glove on. A thirsty Kane sees the ball and arches his back to get a chunk of his forehead on the ball only to see his ball dip on top of the netting.
13' STERLING!
Colombia lose possession again in midfield, and Sterling dashes forward, before shooting from 25 yards out only to see his effort blocked by Sanchez.
It is true, and for many years now, Peter Drury just makes a football match extra special. #FootballPoetry #WorldCup— Tashreeq Vardien (@tash23vard) July 3, 2018
It is true, and for many years now, Peter Drury just makes a football match extra special. #FootballPoetry #WorldCup
1' First half is under way ...
Colombia or England? Who is your pick ...
England starting XI:
Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Trippier, Henderson, Young, Lingard, Alli, Kane, Sterling.
Colombia starting XI:
Ospina; Arias, Davinson, Mina, Mojica; Barrios, Sánchez, Lerma; Cuadrado, Quintero; Falcao.
In The Meantime ...
Can you name the least populated countries to have qualified for the SWC?
GOOD NEWS ...
Dele Alli is fully fit again after recovering
from a thigh strain: "Obviously after the injury I was frustrated but I've
been doing a lot of work every day to make sure I'm fit and ready to go.”
Carlos Sanchez on facing England:
"England is a team with lot of history. The team is well structured, with a lot of prowess in attack as shown already at this World Cup. They're a compacted team with good technique defensively. They've shown that they're a team that has worked well."
WORDS FROM A CHAMPION RUGBY COACH ...
England manager Gareth Southgate has risked ratcheting up World Cup last 16 opponents Colombia's motivation by fielding a B team in their last group game believing that would earn them an easier route to the final, warns England's 2003 Rugby World Cup winning coach Clive Woodward.
England's route to the Round of 16:
TUNISIA 1-2 ENGLAND
ENGLAND 6-1 PANAMA
ENGLAND 0-1 BELGIUM
Colombia's route to the Round of 16
COLOMBIA 1-2 JAPAN
POLAND 0-3 COLOMBIA
SENEGAL 0-1 COLOMBIA
ENGLAND KNOCKOUT ROUND RECORD:
The Three Lions have only won twice since 1990 (v Denmark, 2002 and v Ecuador, 2006).
England chase their first win in a tournament knockout match for 12 years on Tuesday as they face Colombia after the World Cup draw opened up invitingly for Harry Kane'steam.
In a tournament full of surprises, Gareth Southgate's young England team are the only former champions left in the lower half of the draw following the shock exit of Spain.
OH BOY, IT IS A BIG MATCH!
WELCOME to the LIVE scoring and interactive commentary from the Soccer World Cup Round of 16 clash between Colombia and England at the Spartak Stadium.
Trippier finally gets to take the free-kick and he decides to go for goal. It's not a great effort as it's wide of the mark. Should have done better with that.
Barrios is very fortunate to have just been given a Yellow card for his actions. This will definitely be a talking point.
We have some nervous moments here! Henderson is on the ground and it looks like Barrios is the cause. VAR has been called for.
Lerma fouls Kane not too far from the box and England have a free-kick in a great position. Can they make this count and go into the break a goal ahead?
England are trying to break though with Sterling but Colombia have been very tight defensively. It's not going to be easy to get past the defense but that's what Lingard, Sterling and Kane are capable of.
Quintero gets onto the end of a Falcao pass but his shot leaves a lot to be desired as it is well wide of the target! The Colombians have been seeing a bit more of the ball but they are a bit too frantic when they have it. They'll need calmer heads.
The fans on both sides are making their presence felt. Really is an electric atmosphere here as both sets of fans are willing their teams on.
Some good defending by Sanchez! Kane had the ball and finds Sterling, who in turn finds Alli. The movement was well read by Sanchez as he comes out and clears the ball!
It's taken by Trippier and it's cleared by a certain Colombian defender...it's Mina once again!
A free-kick for England and once again, Young stands over it. He finds Maguire but once again, Mina is there to clear and concede a corner. I'm starting to notice a pattern developing.
Cuadrado decides to have a shot from quite some distance. Luckily for him, the ball is deflected into the path of Falcao but before he has a chance to shoot, Maguire is there to make sure he gets no further!
After 20 minutes, England have seen more of the ball and have had their chances. Colombia too have had a chance or 2 but both sets of defenders are doing reasonably well.
A great move by England as Lingard does well to slip in Trippier. Trippier then supplies a great cross towards the back post for a waiting Kane but he just couldn't get to the ball! That was a great chance!
Trippier does really well to stop Mojica as he comes rushing in. He was in a good position but good defending robs him of the chance of taking a shot!
Mina once again is there to block a Trippier shot and Colombia counter. Barrios makes an error and the ball lands perfectly for Sterling. He takes a shot from 20 yards or so out and it is well blocked by Sanchez!
England with another corner but this time they are penalized as Stones pushes a Colombian player marking him.
Mina once again again there to do his duty as he defends Trippier's free-kick and he concedes a corner once more. The corner is cleared and Colombia counter at pace. The move looked good but Quintero doesn't get much power on his shot!
The corner is taken by Young but that was an easy take for Ospina. Good start by the English.
It's taken by Young and it's an accurate ball headed straight for the target but Ospina manages to get it away! The ball finds its way to Trippier, who dishes up a header for Lingard but Colombia clear it and concede a corner in the process.
Good defending by Mina as he goes for a sliding tackle on the edge of the box, taking out Sterling. England have a free-kick in a dangerous position!
Some good play by Sterling as he wins a free-kick for his team in Colombia's half. Kane finds Trippier with a decent pass but Colombia win the ball back.
Alli feeling some nerves as he gives the ball away in England's defensive third but England manage to get the ball away and it's now in Colombia's half.
Colombia get us underway!
Anthems are done and there's an amazing atmosphere at the ground. We'll be kicking off shortly!
We have both teams emerging from the tunnels and are about to have the national anthems.
Subs: Alexander-Arnold, Butland, Cahil, Dier, Jones, Loftus-Creek, Pope, Rashford, Rose, Welbeck, Vardy.
England Playing XI: Pickford, Maguire, Stones, Walker, Henderson, Young, Trippier, Alli, Lingard, Kane, Sterling.
Subs: Aguilar, Bacca, Jose Cuadrado, Diaz, Izquierdo, Muriel, Murillo, Uribe, Vargas, Zapata.
Colombia Playing XI: Ospina, Mojica, Sanchez, Mina, Arias, Lerma, Sanchez, Barrios, Quintero, Falcao, Cuadrado.
Fans from both sides are pretty upbeat and both like their team's chances. There's Wimbledon and England v India in a T20i but as soon as we have kick-off, all eyes will be on this game!
Good evening and welcome to the one of the most anticipated games of the final 16 phase. It's also the last match of the phase. It's Colombia v England at the Otkrytie Arena.