0 Colombia - England 0
2018/07/03 | 20:00| Group A| Otkrytie Arena, Moscow| First Half|

LIVE: Colombia v England

2018-07-03 19:15
LIVE News COMMENTARY
Last Updated at 20:47
20:47
41' Trippier eventually takes the free-kick and his effort curls well wide
20:45
40' Tempers flare in the wall! as Henderson barges Barrios, who responds by nudging Henderson in the chest and then the head. The Liverpool captain goes down. And the ref is consults VAR. Barrios receives a yellow card.
20:43
39' Kane wins a free-kick in a dangerous position. Trippier and Young stand behind it.
20:41
36' Not much in this match in terms of attacking prowess but both sides defending well. Hopefully planning for the second-half already.
20:39
34' Quintero shoots from 25 yard out but his effort is wide.
20:36
31' Colombia defending well in the first half so far. Sterling drives forward before dodging two defenders but his shot is blocked by another yellow shirt.
20:33
27' Trippier whips in a decent corner with red shirts squirming to get to it only for Mina to head it clear ...
20:30
25' Clean spell of play from Colombia as Quintero plays a sneaky pass into the penalty area for Arias but over-hits it a bit.
20:26

22' POSSESSION STATS:

Colombia 44% - 56% England
20:25
20' So far, both keepers have not made any serious saves. But England aware of Colombia's counter attack. While the South American's are equally conscious of the Three Lions lethal front three.
20:24

17' KANE!

Trippier doing well on the right flank along with Lingard. The Spurs wing-back whips in a cross that Ospina fails to get glove on. A thirsty Kane sees the ball and arches his back to get a chunk of his forehead on the ball only to see his ball dip on top of the netting. 
20:18
15' England seem well aware of Colombia's counter attack as Falcao pushes darting forward with pace only to be matched by Stones. The forward looks for support and soon finds himself with 8 Red shirts all defending again. 
20:17

13' STERLING! 

Colombia lose possession again in midfield, and Sterling dashes forward, before shooting from 25 yards out only to see his effort blocked by Sanchez.
20:15
12' Sterling ever-strong on the ball as Mina uses all his strength to keep the Man City man back, however, the referee blows for a free-kick. 
20:12
10' Two back-to-back corners now for England and some sort of wrestling match happening in the 18th area. Referee issues a warning to the Colombia defenders about shirt tugging.
20:07
5' CHANCE! Young with extreme width on that shot/cross but Ospina is quick you fist it away. 
20:05
4' Oh boy, free-kick awarded to England after a quick pull back from Sterling sees, Mina sliding and handling the ball with his arm.
20:03
2' A nervy but expected start however, very tame from both sides. 
20:00

1' First half is under way ...

Colombia or England? Who is your pick ... 
19:55
19:55
Fans are equally ready for the action to begin. Nerves all around.
19:55
19:55
The warm-ups are done. Teams are in their strips and ready to walk out the tunnel.
19:07

England starting XI:

Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Trippier, Henderson, Young, Lingard, Alli, Kane, Sterling.
19:06

Colombia starting XI:

Ospina; Arias, Davinson, Mina, Mojica; Barrios, Sánchez, Lerma; Cuadrado, Quintero; Falcao.
19:00
England arriving at the stadium ...
18:59
Smiling ... signs that he is fit, right? 
18:59
Colombia arriving at the stadium ...
18:19
*** KICK-OFF IS AT 20:00 SA TIME ***
18:17

In The Meantime ...

Can you name the least populated countries to have qualified for the SWC?
18:16
Colombia's James Rodriguez missed training and a scan showed that he had minor swelling of his right calf, three days before a last-16 match against England at the World Cup.
18:15

GOOD NEWS ...

Dele Alli is fully fit again after recovering from a thigh strain: "Obviously after the injury I was frustrated but I've been doing a lot of work every day to make sure I'm fit and ready to go.”
18:14

Carlos Sanchez on facing England:

"England is a team with lot of history. The team is well structured, with a lot of prowess in attack as shown already at this World Cup. They're a compacted team with good technique defensively. They've shown that they're a team that has worked well."
18:10
Gareth Southgate is finally experiencing the level of scrutiny that comes with being England manager at a Soccer World Cup as his gamble to make eight changes in losing 1-0 to Belgium comes under the microscope.
18:09

WORDS FROM A CHAMPION RUGBY COACH ...

England manager Gareth Southgate has risked ratcheting up World Cup last 16 opponents Colombia's motivation by fielding a B team in their last group game believing that would earn them an easier route to the final, warns England's 2003 Rugby World Cup winning coach Clive Woodward.
18:07

England's route to the Round of 16:

TUNISIA 1-2 ENGLAND

ENGLAND 6-1 PANAMA

ENGLAND 0-1 BELGIUM
18:05

Colombia's route to the Round of 16

COLOMBIA 1-2 JAPAN

POLAND 0-3 COLOMBIA

SENEGAL 0-1 COLOMBIA
18:04
A confident England soccer fan has had a tattoo declaring the country as the 2018 World Cup winners etched onto his stomach.
18:02
In his first press conference since leaving English shores, Wayne Rooney dismissed suggestions that he would be "gutted" to see England win the Soccer World Cup having not been a part of the squad.
18:00

ENGLAND KNOCKOUT ROUND RECORD:

The Three Lions have only won twice since 1990 (v Denmark, 2002 and v Ecuador, 2006).
17:57
Colombia have never managed to beat the Three Lions, with the most recent encounter ending in a 2-0 win for England at France 1998.
17:56

England chase their first win in a tournament knockout match for 12 years on Tuesday as they face Colombia after the World Cup draw opened up invitingly for Harry Kane'steam.

In a tournament full of surprises, Gareth Southgate's young England team are the only former champions left in the lower half of the draw following the shock exit of Spain.
17:52
Robbed of his Soccer World Cup dream by injury four years ago, Colombia captain Radamel Falcao has at last realised his childhood dream and has a point to prove against England.
17:47

OH BOY, IT IS A BIG MATCH!

WELCOME to the LIVE scoring and interactive commentary from the Soccer World Cup Round of 16 clash between Colombia and England at the Spartak Stadium.
 