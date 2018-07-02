LIVE: Brazil 0-0 Mexico

Sign-up for the new-look Sport24 newsletter! Delivered daily to your Inbox!
16' Willian wins Brazil's first corner off Salcedo.
Mexico clear the corner and start a devastating counter that Filipe Luis brings to an end to with a brave block on an attempted cross.
If Mexico don't get a goal first 20, they'll run out of steam and be picked off on counter. Strong start.
12' Mexico win another corner off Filipe Luis.
Hernandez knocks it back across goal but Brazil eventually clear their lines.
10' Brazil 0-0 Mexico
Still goalless with 10 minutes played at a rocking Samara Arena.
8' Carlos Vela feints then beats Fagner down the left hand flank and wins a corner off the defender.
Javier Hernandez is caught offside from a second ball from the set-piece.
1' CHANCE for Mexico as a cross falls for a Mexican attacker but Miranda gets a block in to deflect it for a corner.
Brazil clear the resulting corner.
Now we’ll see a Neymar being a world class player. No rolling! No diving! Just pure entertainment.I hope....So many grea players already out. This is your chance Neymar
10 minutes to kick-off:
Will we see another shock result in the World Cup of surprises?
Mexico starting line-up v Brazil:
Ochoa; Alvarez, Ayala, Salcedo, Gallardo; Marquez; Vela, Hector Herrera, Guardado, Lozano; Hernández
Brazil starting line-up v Mexico:
Alisson;
Fágner, Silva, Miranda, Filipe;
Paulinho, Casemiro, Coutinho;
Willian, Gabriel Jesus, Neymar.
Brazil make one change with Filipe Luis coming in for the injured Marcelo.
Inside the changing rooms:
Inside the changing rooms as both teams will be wearing their traditional yellow and green colours.
Brazil v Mexico venue:
Today's venue is the Samara Arena.
Mexico arriving:
The players arriving at the Samara Arena before kick-off at 16:00.
Brazil arriving:
ROUND OF 16 CLASH
The remaining fixtures for the Round of 16 are:
Brazil v Mexico - Belgium v Japan
Sweden v Switzerland - Colombia v England
Willian secures a corner for Brazil after his shot is cleared by Salcedo. Mexico clear the corner and launch a counter-attack.
Lozano beats Luis and just cannot find Hernandez with a cross to the far post.
Most of the questions in the early stages have been asked by Mexico.
Mexico launch another assault and secure another corner. Alisson takes the corner easily.
Marquez finds Hernandez with a smooth long pass along the side-line. Hernandez was clear for a minute before being closed down by the defense.
Mexico secure the first corner of the game Vela's shot is deflected off Fagner. The corner is secured by Alisson, who is also fouled for another free-kick.
SAVE! Neymar fires home a long range shot, but it is straight to the keeper and Ochoa punches it away. That was safety first by the keeper.
Alvarez closes down Neymar, who goes down and Brazil have another free-kick. How many times will he go down this afternoon?
The first attack come from Mexico and Guardado's curling ball is punched out by Alisson and Brazil launch a counter-attack, also securing a free-kick.
Kick-off! We are underway in this Round of 16 clash!
The teams are out on the park and it is time for the National Anthems.
Team Mexico: Ochoa, Alvarez, Salcedo, Ayala, Gallardo, Herrera, Marquez, Lozano, Vela, Guardado, Hernandez.
Team Brazil: Alisson, Fagner, Silva, Miranda, Luis, Casemiro, Paulinho, Willian, Coutinho, Neymar, Jesus.
Our referee is G. Rocchi and he will be assisted by E. Di Liberatore and M. Tonolini. The fourth official is A. Mateu Lahoz.
Mexico, who ended level on points with Sweden at the top of Group F is expected to provide Brazil with a stern test this afternoon.
Mexico started well and sent a shock wave through the football World after beating Germany 1-0 in their opening encounter.
Brazil have gradually improved in this competition after a rather shaky start when they drew 1-1 with Switzerland.
Welcome to the Samara Arena for our live coverage of this Round of 16 clash between Brazil and Mexico.