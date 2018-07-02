NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
0 Brazil - Mexico 0
2018/07/02 | 16:00| Group A| Samara Arena, | First Half|

LIVE: Brazil 0-0 Mexico

2018-07-02 13:09
LIVE News COMMENTARY
Last Updated at 16:21
16:20
20' Brazil have had 56% of possession so far to Mexico's 46% but it certainly doesn't feel like it.
16:19

16' Willian wins Brazil's first corner off Salcedo.

Mexico clear the corner and start a devastating counter that Filipe Luis brings to an end to with a brave block on an attempted cross.
16:16
15' Mexico have their tails up here and are looking the more likely team to score.
16:16
14' Lazano takes down an excellent switch before hitting a low cross across the face of goal just out of the reach of Hernandez.
16:13

12' Mexico win another corner off Filipe Luis.

Hernandez knocks it back across goal but Brazil eventually clear their lines.
16:12

10' Brazil 0-0 Mexico

Still goalless with 10 minutes played at a rocking Samara Arena.
16:10

8' Carlos Vela feints then beats Fagner down the left hand flank and wins a corner off the defender.

Javier Hernandez is caught offside from a second ball from the set-piece.
16:07
6' Brazil are slightly edging it in the opening stages but Mexico are standing firm looking to close give their opponents no time on the ball.
16:04
3' The referee has a word with Mexico's Edson Alvarez after a late challenge on Neymar.
16:03

1' CHANCE for Mexico as a cross falls for a Mexican attacker but Miranda gets a block in to deflect it for a corner.

Brazil clear the resulting corner.
16:00
1' We're underway in this last 16 clash between Brazil and Mexico.
15:54
Rafael Marquez at the age of 39 will lead Mexico out at his 5th World Cup tournament.
15:51

10 minutes to kick-off:

Will we see another shock result in the World Cup of surprises?
14:56

Mexico starting line-up v Brazil:

Ochoa; Alvarez, Ayala, Salcedo, Gallardo; Marquez; Vela, Hector Herrera, Guardado, Lozano; Hernández
14:55

Brazil starting line-up v Mexico:

Alisson; Fágner, Silva, Miranda, Filipe; Paulinho, Casemiro, Coutinho; Willian, Gabriel Jesus, Neymar.

Brazil make one change with Filipe Luis coming in for the injured Marcelo.
14:54

Inside the changing rooms:

Inside the changing rooms as both teams will be wearing their traditional yellow and green colours.
14:53

14:52

Brazil v Mexico venue:

Today's venue is the Samara Arena.
14:52

Mexico arriving:

The players arriving at the Samara Arena before kick-off at 16:00.
14:51

Brazil arriving:

The players arriving at the Samara Arena before kick-off at 16:00.
13:21
Neymar may well be the centre of attention as Brazil chase a record sixth World Cup but their defence is probably more important than the dribbling superstar.
13:18
Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio believes an unfettered attacking approach can help El Tri end a double hoodoo by beating Brazil.
13:17
Brazil coach Tite says Neymar is back to his best as the five-time champions take on Mexico here for a place in the World Cup quarter-finals.
13:16
Brazil will look to keep their bid for a record sixth Soccer World Cup crown on track when they face Mexico.
13:14
*** KICK-OFF BETWEEN BRAZIL AND MEXICO IS AT 16:00 SA TIME ***
13:14

13:12

ROUND OF 16 CLASH

The remaining fixtures for the Round of 16 are:

Brazil v Mexico - Belgium v Japan

Sweden v Switzerland - Colombia v England
13:10
WELCOME to the LIVE scoring and interactive commentary on the 2018 Soccer World Cup Round of 16 clash between Brazil and Mexico.
 