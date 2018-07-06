LIVE: Brazil 0-2 Belgium

Sign-up for the new-look Sport24 newsletter! Delivered daily to your Inbox!
46' Brazil 0-2 Belgium
We're back underway as Brazil will try to reverse a goal goal deficit.
Well, De Bruyne and Hazard attacking in sync is just as terrifying as I thought it would be.— Musa Okwonga (@Okwonga) July 6, 2018
HT key stats | Brazil 0-2 Belgium
De Bruyne became the 100th player to score at this World Cup (excluding own goals).
HT | Brazil 0-2 Belgium
Neymar has been kept relatively quiet by Marouane Fellaini.
Kevin De Bruyne is the first Belgium player to score in a World Cup quarter-final since 1986.
De Bruyne is football intelligence ??— Sakhi Sifunza (@SSifunza) July 6, 2018
HALF-TIME: Brazil 0-2 Belgium
Kevin De Bruyne and a Fernandinho own goal gave Belgium a two goal lead!
De Bruyne has clearly been by far the best player in the first half.
40' Brazil 0-2 Belgium
Kevin De Bruyne has been DEVASTATING in an advanced role so far in this clash.
38' Belgium look like scoring every time they attack.
The Brazilians clearly didn't expect De Bruyne to be this devastating in an advanced role.
33' Belgium have now scored 13 goals at the 2018 World Cup.
Their highest ever tally at a single tournament.
30' Brazil 0-2 Belgium
GOAL!!!!!!! De Bruyne hits an unstoppable shot from the edge of the box!!!!
28' Vertonghen gives a foul away at the corner post on Paulinho.
Neymar hits a shot off the rebound that deflects for another corner.
26' Belgium are happy to play on the counter now having dropped back as soon as they went ahead.
Clear tactical tweak by Martinez.
20' Brazil 0-1 Belgium
It's the first time Brazil have been behind at this World Cup.
#BEL have profited from an own goal during regular time of a #WorldCup match for the first time.Timely slice of luck. pic.twitter.com/5uticzWIBW— Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 6, 2018
Jeez, the same raffle Fellaini wins in Manchester to play for Utd also happen in Belgium...! ???????— Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) July 6, 2018
13' Brazil 0-1 Belgium
GOAL!!! to Belgium as Fernadinho puts it into his own net from a corner!!
10' Brazil 0-0 Belgium
SOME START! It's breathless stuff in the opening 10 minutes with the Belgium defence very shaky!
9' SCRAMBLE in the Belgium box and are very grateful to clear the ball away behind for a corner.
Paulinho messes up a chance from the resulting corner.
7' CHANCE to Brazil from a corner as Thiago Silva directs it against the post!
Belgium go up the other end as the Brazil defence block a Hazard shot.
5' Neymar down already holding the back of his head under a challenge by Fellaini.
The Belgian gets a talking to by the ref.
1' Brazil choosing to play it out from the back while Belgium look to press their opponents high up the pitch.
Belgium win the ball back high with De Bruyne hitting an early shot wide.
Battle of the 10's
Tonight will see the battle of the two number 10's:
Neymar: Goals 2 Assists 1
Hazard: Goals 2 Assists 2
Neymar has spent a combined 14 minutes on the ground in open play at the World Cup.
Belgium starting XI v Brazil:
Courtois; Alderweireld, Kompany, Vertonghen; Meunier, Fellaini, Witsel, Chadli; De Bruyne, Hazard; Lukaku
Marouane Fellaini and Nasir Chadli make a start for Belgium.
Brazil starting XI v Belgium:
Alisson; Fagner, Silva, Miranda, Marcelo; Paulinho, Fernandinho, Coutinho; Willian, Gabriel Jesus, Neymar.
Marcelo makes a return from injury to the starting line-up.
VAR saying it wasn't a clear and obvious error, which is perhaps fair. This one will be debated and debated in Brazil if they end up going out here, though.
VAR! No penalty! Wow. Jesus has it on the right of the box, nutmegs Vertonghen and touches the ball out of play as Kompany slides in.
Neymar goes down in the box under the challenge of Fellaini, who stepped across him. Neymar went to initiate the contact, and flew through the air before the actual contact.
Chance! So close for Firmino. Marcelo drills in a low ball across the face of goal, Firmino sticks out a leg, and somehow makes absolutely no contact on the ball! Agonisingly close.
Belgium break well, Lukaku is one-on-one with Miranda, but the Brazil defender ushers him away.
Neymar slips in Firmino in the box, and he so nearly gets a clean sight at goal, but Alderweireld just touches it off him!
Booking: Alderweireld is booked for obstructing Paulinho who was on his way forward.
Substitution: Tite makes a necessary half-time change. Firmino is on, replacing Willian. Jesus has gone out to a wider position.
SECOND HALF: We're back underway!
HALF-TIME: Brazil are two down, but don't count them out. All to play for in the second half. Don't go anywhere!
Chance! Corner taken by Chadli, low towards Kompany, who runs across the near post, and his flick is stopped by Alisson! Well held, but a well-worked corner.
Chance! De Bruyne goes for it from an angle, and Alisson has to tip it over the bar! Relatively comfortable stop, but a corner for Belgium.
Belgium nearly cut Brazil open again. They have two men over on the right for the third or fourth time in the game. Marcelo, where are you? Luckily for Brazil, the attack simmers down.
Great effort from Coutinho just outside the box, curling one for the far corner, but Courtois is equal to it! Great save.
Marcelo drifts the ball into Jesus, who is unmark 12 yards out but falling backwards. His free-header is glanced wide!
GOAL! De Bruyne makes it 2! Lukaku does so well approaching the final third to offload the ball to De Bruyne on the right, and he has so much space. He takes a couple touches, lines up an effort from 20 yards, and it's drilled into the left corner!
Corner cleared by Fellaini to Fernandinho, but his effort is blocked, before Coutinho's shot also goes out for a corner.
Chance! Marcelo picks the ball up 50 yards out and drifts forwards 25. He has a go, left-footed low, but Courtois dives to his left to beat it away.
Really entertaining, this. Brazil are missing Casemiro, it must be said. Belgium get three on three again inside the final third, but this time Miranda clears for a corner. De Bruyne takes but his effort into the middle is a poor one.
De Bruyne out wide to Meunier in acres on the right of the box. He looks for Lukaku in the six-yard box, but it's more good defending from Marcelo!
Classic Coutinho. He goes on his own on the edge, finding space 20 yards out, but his low effort is well watched by Courtois.
Chadli crosses from the left as Belgium break well, but it's well cleared by Fagner. Jesus then goes down under Kompany's challenge, but nothing given.
OWN GOAL! Chadli whips the corner in from the left, and as Jesus and Fernandinho go up for the same ball, it comes off Fernandinho's arm and past Alisson! Brazil shocked.
De Bruyne finds Fellaini in a really good position on the edge of the box. He toe pokes it, not knowing how to approach the ball, but it comes off Miranda and out for a corner.
Brazil opportunity again! Willian's delivery is low and flicked on by Miranda again, and this time it falls to Paulinho on his own 10 yards out, but he completely miscues his effort and can't get any contact on it!
Post! Neymar's corner is superb, curled into the near post and flicked on by Miranda for Thiago Silva, the ball hits him three yards out and rebounds onto the post and falls into Courtois' hands! So close for Brazil.
Good switch of play from De Bruyne, drifting inside and finding Meunier in the box, but his header on for Lukaku is cut out by Miranda.
Half a chance early on, De Bruyne wins the ball off Fernandinho well, but he drags his effort wide from 25 yards.
KICK OFF: We're underway!
Right then, national anthems are done, kick-off to follow shortly. We're in for a banger!
There are two changes apiece tonight. Marcelo comes in for Luis for Brazil, while Fernandinho replaces Casemiro. For Belgium, Carrasco comes out for Chadli, while Fellaini replaces Mertens.
Belgium XI: Courtois, Meunier, Alderweireld, Kompany, Vertonghen, Chadli, Witsel, Fellaini, De Bruyne, Hazard, Lukaku
Brazil XI: Alisson, Fagner, Silva, Miranda, Marcelo, Paulinho, Fernandinho, Willian, Coutinho, Neymar, Jesus
Good evening and welcome to tonight's World Cup quarter-final between Brazil and Belgium, live from the Kazan Arena. Tonight's winner will meet France in the semi-final following their 2-0 win over Uruguay earlier.