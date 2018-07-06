NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
0 Brazil - Belgium 2
2018/07/06 | 20:00| Group A| Kazan Arena, | Second Half|

LIVE: Brazil 0-2 Belgium

2018-07-06 19:40
LIVE News COMMENTARY
Last Updated at 21:19
21:16
57' Second change for Brazil as Douglas Costa replaces Gabriel Jesus.
21:15
55' Brazil appeal for a penalty on Jesus but a VAR check confirms that it wasn't a clear foul by Kompany.
21:13
54' A sustained period of pressure by Brazil but they just can't seem to score with Marcelo increasingly dangerous.
21:11
53' Replays now show it was a clear dive by Neymar.
21:11
52' Neymar goes down in the area but the ref shakes his head. No card for simulation either so doesn't deem the player to have dived.
21:09
50' Great ball in by Marcelo but Brazil are left frustrated as no one can get on the end of it.
21:08
48' A frightening sight for Miranda as Lukaku comes bearing down on him on the right flank. The defender though shows him the line and stops the big man.
21:06
47' Alderweireld goes into the referee's book for a foul on Paulinho.
21:05

46' Brazil 0-2 Belgium

We're back underway as Brazil will try to reverse a goal goal deficit.
21:04
Brazil make a change as Bobby Firmino replaces Willian.
20:59

HT key stats | Brazil 0-2 Belgium

De Bruyne became the 100th player to score at this World Cup (excluding own goals).
20:56

HT | Brazil 0-2 Belgium

Neymar has been kept relatively quiet by Marouane Fellaini.

Kevin De Bruyne is the first Belgium player to score in a World Cup quarter-final since 1986.
20:49

HALF-TIME: Brazil 0-2 Belgium

Kevin De Bruyne and a Fernandinho own goal gave Belgium a two goal lead!

De Bruyne has clearly been by far the best player in the first half.

20:45
44' Belgium are just sitting trying to condense the space with Fellaini doing a job on Neymar.
20:43

40' Brazil 0-2 Belgium

Kevin De Bruyne has been DEVASTATING in an advanced role so far in this clash.
20:40

38' Belgium look like scoring every time they attack.

The Brazilians clearly didn't expect De Bruyne to be this devastating in an advanced role.
20:39
36' Courtois makes an impressive double save. He seems really in the mood for this one tonight.
20:38

33' Belgium have now scored 13 goals at the 2018 World Cup.

Their highest ever tally at a single tournament.
20:34

30' Brazil 0-2 Belgium

GOAL!!!!!!! De Bruyne hits an unstoppable shot from the edge of the box!!!!
20:32
30' BELGIUM!!!!!!!
20:31

28' Vertonghen gives a foul away at the corner post on Paulinho.

Neymar hits a shot off the rebound that deflects for another corner.
20:29

26' Belgium are happy to play on the counter now having dropped back as soon as they went ahead.

Clear tactical tweak by Martinez.
20:27
25' Marcelo fires in a shot that Courtois parries away. the goalkeeper did well to get down there.
20:26
24' One or two inquests going on between the Brazilian players who certainly don't look water-tight at the back.
20:24

20' Brazil 0-1 Belgium

It's the first time Brazil have been behind at this World Cup.
20:19
17' Belgium are looking dangerous on the counters and definitely have an aerial advantage over their opponents.
20:16

13' Brazil 0-1 Belgium

GOAL!!! to Belgium as Fernadinho puts it into his own net from a corner!!
20:14
12' BELGIUM!!!!!!!!!!!
20:13

10' Brazil 0-0 Belgium

SOME START! It's breathless stuff in the opening 10 minutes with the Belgium defence very shaky!
20:11

9' SCRAMBLE in the Belgium box and are very grateful to clear the ball away behind for a corner.

Paulinho messes up a chance from the resulting corner.
20:09

7' CHANCE to Brazil from a corner as Thiago Silva directs it against the post!

Belgium go up the other end as the Brazil defence block a Hazard shot.
20:07

5' Neymar down already holding the back of his head under a challenge by Fellaini.

The Belgian gets a talking to by the ref.
20:06
3' Belgium are playing with two holding midfielders in Fellaini and Witsel allowing De Bruyne to roam in an advanced role.
20:04
2' Neymar and Jesus combine down the left flank but Courtois does well to collect the former's attempted cross.
20:03

1' Brazil choosing to play it out from the back while Belgium look to press their opponents high up the pitch.

Belgium win the ball back high with De Bruyne hitting an early shot wide.
20:01
1' We're underway in this quarter-final clash.
19:48

Battle of the 10's

Tonight will see the battle of the two number 10's:

Neymar: Goals 2 Assists 1

Hazard: Goals 2 Assists 2

Neymar has spent a combined 14 minutes on the ground in open play at the World Cup.
19:17
Belgium players arriving:
19:15
Brazil players arriving:
19:12

Belgium starting XI v Brazil:

Courtois; Alderweireld, Kompany, Vertonghen; Meunier, Fellaini, Witsel, Chadli; De Bruyne, Hazard; Lukaku

Marouane Fellaini and Nasir Chadli make a start for Belgium.
19:10

Brazil starting XI v Belgium:

Alisson; Fagner, Silva, Miranda, Marcelo; Paulinho, Fernandinho, Coutinho; Willian, Gabriel Jesus, Neymar.

Marcelo makes a return from injury to the starting line-up.
17:58
In-form Romelu Lukaku will be key to Belgium's plans to unlock Brazil's formidable defence in Friday's World Cup quarter-final.
17:56
Brazil defender Danilo will play no further part in the World Cup after suffering an ankle injury in training, the Brazilian Football Confederation.
17:55
Favourites Brazil and Neymar take on a talented Belgium side in the SWC quarter-finals on Friday.
17:53
*** KICK-OFF BETWEEN BRAZIL AND BELGIUM IS AT 20:00 SA TIME ***
17:52

QUIZ TIME!

Think you know your Soccer World Cup stuff?

