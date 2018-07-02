LIVE: Belgium 0-2 Japan

Sign-up for the new-look Sport24 newsletter! Delivered daily to your Inbox!
Long range effort from Inui sees Japan double their lead.
Shocking! Courtois beaten again. Blimey!
44' Woah! Nagatoma sees his shot go straight towards Osako and the striker is clearly not expecting the ball to come towards him. He lets a soft touch on to ball which Courtois attempts to gather before letting the ball slip through his gloves. However, the keeper is quick to turn around and grab the ball before it crosses the line.
6' Hazard on the ball now but Japan are quick to smell the danger and dispatch the ball away from him. The Chelsea forward looks for a foul and the referee tells the player to get up.
Japan seem to be awake when Hazard is on the ball.
YELLOW CARD ALERT!
Thomas Meunier, Jan Vertonghen, Kevin De Bruyne, Youri Tielemans and Leander Dendoncker are the men who will be watching their step.
INTERESTING FACT ...
Fifteen out of the 23 players in Japan's squad play for foreign clubs outside of the J.League. They play for clubs in Germany, Spain, England, France, Turkey and Mexico.
Belgium captain Eden Hazard on experience in the squad:
"Most of the players are at the peak of their career," he stated.
"We have so much experience and it can make the difference in important moments like the last 16 of a World Cup."
Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez on Japan:
"I am not worried about the fact that Japan could take the ball away from us a lot. What matters is to neutralise their strengths and I consider the most important thing to be what you do with the ball. We won't focus on the possession."
Belgium and Japan have met once before at the World Cup finals when Japan were hosts in 2002.
The match ended 2-2, as Japan became the first Asian host country to play a World Cup match.
MORE ACTION ...
WELCOME to the LIVE scoring and interactive commentary of the Soccer World Cup Round of 16 clash between Belgium and Japan.
Belgium are kicked into gear and Mertens finds Hazard inside the box, but his first time shot comes cannoning off the post.
GOAL, JAPAN, HARAGUCHI! 0-1: Can you believe it! Shibasaki sends a through ball which Vertonghen really should cut out but it skims off his foot and Haraguchi collects and finds the bottom corner.
Away we go again in Rostov-on-Don with neither team making a change at half time.
HALF TIME: BELGIUM 0 - 0 JAPAN.
Diedhiou blows his whistle and that is the end of the first half. Belgium have had the lions share of possession and chances but the Japanese have defended gallantly and have not afforded the Belgian's anything clear cut.
Courtois almost ends up with egg on his face. Nagatomo's low cross is deflected towards goal by Osako. As the ball was trickling towards Courtois he took his eye off the ball and it went through his hands. Fortunately for him he had time to scurry back an
A fantastic inswinging cross looks destined for Meunier's head and the back of the net but Nagatomo does brilliantly to flick it away at the back post.
Hazard does brilliantly to win the ball off Shibasaki in the centre cirlce. He comes looking for revenge but scythes Hazard down and receives the first yellow of the match.
Hazard's blocked effort falls to De Bruyne who fakes to shoot but shifts it to Witsel instead. The holding midfielder strikes it powerfully but well over the bar.
A heavy touch by Mertens in the Japanese box allows them to counter. Inui is found by a raking cross field long pass but his touch takes him wide and Belgium get bodies back to quell the danger.
Sustained pressure from Japan as they look to slice open Belgium's defence. Shibasaki's swings in a cross but it is over hit and Meunier sees it out for a goal kick.
Nagatomo crosses from the left side after a sublime touch by Kagawa. The left backs delivery is attacked by Inui but his header is straight at Courtois.
Mertens third good cross in as many minutes is punched away by Kawashima ahead of Lukaku. In fact, the Belgian striker was offside and Japan can take a breather.
Hazard unleashes a fierce shot at Kawashima but the Japanese keeper is right behind that and punches away.
Mertens puts in a fine, early cross for Lukaku but the big striker could not bring the ball under his spell as it ends up ricocheting off his thigh and Kawashima gathers.
Patient build up play by Belgium opens up space for Meunier who finds himself in a inside right position. He chooses to slide the ball toward Lukaku but his under hit pass is cleared powerfully.
Slick passing in the midfield allows a few yards of space for Lukaku on the edge of the box. The striker turns and shoots with his right foot. Nagatomo throws himself at the shot and deflects it over the bar. Great defending.
Kompany gets a second bite at the cherry from the corner but volleys wide.
Carrasco's cross field ball is headed across goal by Meunier. The ball finds its way to Lukaku, and with his back to goal, swivels and shoots. It takes a deflection on its way out for a corner.
Haraguchi goes to ground in the box and manages to repel Carrasco's attack. The Japanese number eight is playing a dangerous game there, but gets it right on this occasion.
De Bruyne shows his vision and creativity with a dinked ball looking for Mertens which is only half a yard away from being perfect. A goal kick is the end result, however.
A decent cross by Inui is well headed away by Kompany, but only as far as Shoji but the midfielders' strike is high and wide.
Carrasco receives the ball with options to his left but in the end looks in two minds as he does not pass, nor does he shoot and the Japanese snuff out the danger.
Inui shows his pace to get to a through ball on the left. His low cross is routinely dealt with by Alderweireld.
Vertonghen does well to dispossess Sakai and passes to Hazard. The Japanese defender gets over zealous and commits the first foul of the game on the Belgian captain.
A poor header by Carrasco gifts the ball to Kagawa on the edge of the box. He shifts the ball onto his left foot but shoots narrowly wide of Courtois' left hand post.
The referee, Diedhiou, from Senegal blows his whistle and we are off in Rostov-on-Don.
Japan XI: Kawashima, Shoji, Nagatomo, Sakai, Yoshida, Shibasaki, Haraguchi, Kagawa, Inui, Hasebe, Osako.
Belgium XI: Courtois, Alderweireld, Kompany, Vertonghen, Meunier, De Bruyne, Witsel, Carrasco, Mertens, Hazard, Lukaku.
Japan have made six changes after their narrow loss to Poland. Okazaki was a doubt and duly misses out.
Belgium have a fresh side to choose from after resting players in their last group game against England and welcome back several players. Notably though, Kompany starts his first game of the World Cup.
Belgium are looking to get to their second successive quarter-final after their exploits in Brazil. For Japan, a win tonight would book their country's first ever place in a World Cup quarter-final.
Hello and welcome to the round of 16 clash between Belgium and Japan from the Rostov Arena.