0 Belgium - Japan 2
2018/07/02 | 20:00| Group A| Rostov Arena, | Second Half|

LIVE: Belgium 0-2 Japan

2018-07-02 17:58
LIVE News COMMENTARY
Last Updated at 21:13
21:12

Long range effort from Inui sees Japan double their lead.

Shocking! Courtois beaten again. Blimey!
21:10
52' GOAL! GOAL! GOAL!
21:07
Haraguchi gives Japan a shock lead, early in the second-half ...
21:07
48' GOAL! GOAL! GOAL!
21:04
45' Second-half is underway ...
20:58
20:51
20:51
20:51
HALF-TIME
20:50

44' Woah! Nagatoma sees his shot go straight towards Osako and the striker is clearly not expecting the ball to come towards him. He lets a soft touch on to ball which Courtois attempts to gather before letting the ball slip through his gloves. However, the keeper is quick to turn around and grab the ball before it crosses the line. 
20:42
40' Japan haven't seen much of the ball other than clearing it out of the danger area.
20:41
20:37
36' Hazard is into space and on the edge of the penalty area he cuts to the right to look for space and lets one go only to see his shot hitting Yoshida.
20:35
20:34
20:32
31' Kagawa goes wide on the left flank and knocks a back-heel for Nagatomo who crosses it in from the left, and Inui heading straight at Courtois.
20:29
27' Interesting sight as ALL 11 Japan players are always in the box when Belgium are in attack. 
20:27
25' CHANCE! Mertens puts a cross in towards Lukaku, who from five yards out fluffs his finish. A real shame that one.
20:26
22' Japan struggling to cope with the size and pace of this Belgium team. Sooner or later the Red Devils will take the lead.
20:22
18' Surprisingly Hasebe does well enough job on Lukaku who chests the ball and looks to turn to further attack the space but the defender is not having it and deals with it intently.
20:19
15' Japan man marking Hazard as well as Lukaku. The Belgians are often met by a flood of blue shirts when in the final third. Long night ahead for both nations.
20:14
12' Not much place left in the stadium one could say ...
20:12
9' Carrasco bursts into the penalty area before playing a one-two, but Yoshida is quick to boot the ball out.
20:09

6' Hazard on the ball now but Japan are quick to smell the danger and dispatch the ball away from him. The Chelsea forward looks for a foul and the referee tells the player to get up. 

Japan seem to be awake when Hazard is on the ball. 
20:05
4' Belgium knocking the ball around swiftly as everyone gets a feel of the ball. Patient build up. Quite old school but effective. 
20:03
1' Nervy start for Belgium as Kagawa gets a hold of the ball on the edge of the penalty area and hits a shot splitting two defenders. The midfielder's effort is inches wide.
20:01
1' First-half is underway ...
19:57
Kompany starts for the first time this World Cup. The injury-prone defender only featured as a substitute, playing 16 minutes.
19:55
Teams have walked out of the tunnel and ready for the pre-match national anthem duties ...
19:04
The winner of this fixture will play Brazil in the quarter-final on Friday, July 6 after the South American's secured a 2-0 victory against a plucky Mexico.
18:57
Japan XI v Belgium: Kawashima; Sakai, Shoji, Yoshida, Nagatomo; Shibasaki, Hasebe; Inui, Kagawa, Haraguchi; Osako.
18:57
Belgium XI v Japan: Courtois, Vermaelen, Kompany, Alderweireld, Meunier, De Bruyne, Witsel, Carrasco, Mertens, E. Hazard, Lukaku.
18:45
*** KICK-OFF IS AT 20:00 SA TIME ***
18:44
Fans are gearing up ...
18:43

YELLOW CARD ALERT!

Thomas Meunier, Jan Vertonghen, Kevin De Bruyne, Youri Tielemans and Leander Dendoncker are the men who will be watching their step.
18:40

INTERESTING FACT ...

Fifteen out of the 23 players in Japan's squad play for foreign clubs outside of the J.League. They play for clubs in Germany, Spain, England, France, Turkey and Mexico.
18:38

Belgium captain Eden Hazard on experience in the squad:

"Most of the players are at the peak of their career," he stated.

"We have so much experience and it can make the difference in important moments like the last 16 of a World Cup."
18:34

Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez on Japan:

"I am not worried about the fact that Japan could take the ball away from us a lot. What matters is to neutralise their strengths and I consider the most important thing to be what you do with the ball. We won't focus on the possession."
18:30

Belgium and Japan have met once before at the World Cup finals when Japan were hosts in 2002.

The match ended 2-2, as Japan became the first Asian host country to play a World Cup match.
18:27
Japan are the last side remaining from the Asian Football Confederation at this tournament, after Australia, IR Iran, Korea Republic and Saudi Arabia said goodbye at the conclusion of the group stage.
18:24
Japan became the first team at a FIFA World Cup to benefit from the fair play rule as they advanced from the group stage ahead of Senegal.
18:23
Eden Hazard says Belgiumhave a new level of maturity as they prepare to take on Japan, eyeing a World Cup quarter-final spot against Brazil or Mexico.
18:20
Japan have the spirit and mentality to reach the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time in their history, coach Akira Nishino said on Sunday ahead of his side's last-16 clash against Belgium.
18:17
Shinji Kagawa has Belgium in his sights for Monday's World Cup last 16 clash after the Red Devils' Twitter account confused him with Japanese wrestler Shinsuke Nakamura at the weekend.
18:13
Japan's football chief has saluted the team for its "fair play" as debate rages over the manner in which the Blue Samurai booked their spot in the last 16 of the World Cup.
18:09
Dries Mertens has warned Belgium against the perils of complacency as they prepare to face Japan here Monday with one eye on a possible quarter-final showdown with Brazil.
17:58

MORE ACTION ...

WELCOME to the LIVE scoring and interactive commentary of the Soccer World Cup Round of 16 clash between Belgium and Japan.
 