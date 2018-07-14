LIVE: Belgium 1-0 England

Gareth Southgate:

"There is third to play for and the medal but also there is some pressure off in a sense because the prize we all wanted has gone, so that can sometimes lead to a more open game or it can lead to the opposite.

I am sure that the way Roberto [Martinez] is he’ll want his team to play with style and we’re the same, there are some excellent attacking players in both teams and I’m sure they’ll want to finish well."