LIVE: Belgium 1-0 England

Half-Time: Belgium 1-0 England
England finding the Belgium attack a bit too hot to handle at times as Thomas Meunier grabbed the opener.
18' Neat footwork by Loftus-Cheek as he glides past a few Belgium defenders as Vincent Kompany clears the midfielder's cut-back.
16' Lukaku with a heavy touch ruins a clear chance for Belgium after being played in by De Bruyne.
England let off the hook again.
OPENER
Unwanted record for England as Belgium's opener is the fastest goal they've conceded in World Cup history.
Gareth Southgate:
"There is third to play for and the medal but also there is some
pressure off in a sense because the prize we all wanted has gone, so
that can sometimes lead to a more open game or it can lead to the
opposite.
I am sure that the way Roberto [Martinez] is he’ll want his
team to play with style and we’re the same, there are some excellent
attacking players in both teams and I’m sure they’ll want to finish
well."
England starting line-up to face Belgium:
Pickford; Stones, Jones, Maguire; Trippier, Dier, Loftus-Cheek, Delph, Rose; Sterling, Kane.
Belgium starting line-up to face England:
Courtois; Alderweireld, Kompany, Vertonghen;
Meunier, Tielemans, Witsel, Chadli; De Bruyne, Hazard; Lukaku
CONSOLATION PRIZE?
The Play-off for third place has little compensation for the losing semi-finalists.
Besides a shiny bronze medal the two teams will play for:
- Extra prize money
- FIFA ranking points that could come in handy when it comes to future seeding.
QUIZ TIME!
Think you know your Soccer World Cup stuff?
If so, take the quiz below!
FAVOURITES FOR THE TITLE?
Who are you backing for glory in Russia?
Email us mysport@sport24.co.za and let us know!
HALF-TIME: BELGIUM 1-0 ENGLAND. The Red Devils go into the break in the driving seat thanks to Meuniers finish off a Chadli cross. This game is far from over though.
Maguire gives the ball away in a dangerous position and Lukaku looks to capitalise, but Stones does well to block his effort one-on-one.
Were into two minutes of stoppage time at the end of the first half.
Belgium have controlled this game so far for the most part, but its not been all one-way traffic. Another goal would have them feeling a lot more comfortable.
SUB: Chadli makes way to be replaced by Vermaelen. Im not entirely certain what the motivation behind this change is.
Belgium go for a training ground move from the corner. It ends with Alderweireld trying a shot at goal, but firing just over.
And now Hazard smashes the ball at goal from inside the box, but is denied by a brilliant Stones block.
Tielemans lets fly from just outside the box, but his shot is blocked.
Meunier puts a dangerous cross in from the right with Lukaku lurking, but its too long for him and theres no other support for Belgium. England survive.
CHANCE! Sterling tees Kane up just inside the box. He hits it first time, but miscues and misses the target.
Maguire meets the ensuing corner with his head, but his effort is straight at Courtois, who comfortably holds on.
Loftus-Cheek gets away from a couple of Belgian players on the right and cuts the ball back from the byline, but Kompany is there to get it behind.
De Bruyne picks out Lukakus run as he gets in behind the defence, but a heavy touch from the striker ruins the chance.
Loftus-Cheek meets a ball in from Trippier on the right and heads for goal, but cant generate enough power on his effort. Courtois holds on.
Hazard looks to wriggle through the England defence, but he runs into a solid red wall. Stones and Jones collaborate to dispossess him. Fair play to the Three Lions hes not an easy man to stop.
SAVE! Sterling cuts inside from the right and shoots, but his effort is blocked. Belgium counter and de Bruyne gets a shot at goal, forcing Pickford into a scrambling save.
Trippier delivers a free-kick towards the far post from the left. Vertonghen swings at the ball and misses, but its no problem for Courtois to deal with.
Sterling looks to weave his magic, evading one Belgian player, but theres a solid wall of Belgian defenders to prevent him from surging into the box.
GOAL! Theres the start Belgium were looking for! Lukaku picks out Chadli on the left and he delivers into the danger area for Meunier to slot home! 1-0.
KICK-OFF! Belgium get the game underway. Theyll be hoping for a repeat of their group stage triumph.
Of course, these two teams have met before in the group stage of this tournament, with Adnan Januzaj scoring the only goal of the game.
Belgium starting XI: Courtois, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Kompany, Tielemans, Witsel, Meunier, Chadli, de Bruyne, E. Hazard, Lukaku.
England bench: Pope, Walker, Alexander-Arnold, Alli, Rashford, Young, Welbeck, Butland, Vardy, Henderson, Lingard, Cahill.
Belgium bench: Vermaelen, Fellaini, Batshuayi, Boyata, Dembele, T. Hazard, Januzaj, Mertens, Casteels, Mignolet, Carrasco, Dendoncker.
It will be difficult for these sides to pick themselves up again after heartbreaking semi-final defeats England to Croatia (2-1) and Belgium to France (1-0). Lets have a look at their benches...
England starting XI: Pickford, Jones, Stones, Maguire, Dier, Trippier, Rose, Loftus-Cheek, Delph, Sterling, Kane.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup third place playoff between Belgium and England at the Krestovsky Stadium.