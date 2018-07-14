NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
1 Belgium - England 0
2018/07/14 | 16:00| Group A| Krestovsky Stadium, | Half Time|

LIVE: Belgium 1-0 England

2018-07-14 11:45
LIVE News COMMENTARY
Last Updated at 16:55
16:48

Half-Time: Belgium 1-0 England

England finding the Belgium attack a bit too hot to handle at times as Thomas Meunier grabbed the opener.
16:45
The fourth official signals 2 minutes of added time.
16:45
De Bruyne finds space in the box and lets off a shot that John Stones does well to block.
16:44
43' Belgium enjoying a spell of possession and seem to be keeping it at will now.
16:41
40' Tieleman's fouled by Trippier as we head into the final 5 minutes of the first-half.
16:39
38' Belgium make a forced change as Vermaelen replaces Nasir Chadli at left-back
16:37
England dominating possession so far but struggling to handle the Belgian attack.
16:30
29' Inventive football from Begium with Hazard the architect as he lays it off for Tielemans who has his shot blocked by the English defence.
16:28
26' Meunier again swings in a dangerous cross from the right that is slightly over-hit and evades everyone.
16:25
24' England seem to be warming up in this game now after a slow start and will be aiming to show that their last four finish was no fluke.
16:24
23' BIG CHANCE for England as Sterling lays it off for Harry Kane who slips at the vital moment as he was shooting and drags it wide.
16:21
19' Mauguire gets his head to the corner but it's straight at Courtois.
16:20

18' Neat footwork by Loftus-Cheek as he glides past a few Belgium defenders as Vincent Kompany clears the midfielder's cut-back.
16:17

16' Lukaku with a heavy touch ruins a clear chance for Belgium after being played in by De Bruyne.

England let off the hook again.
16:15
14' England's first effort on goal as Loftus-Cheek fails to get enough on a header that Courtois easily deals with.
16:14
12' The England defence are finding this scintillating Belgian defence at the moment a bit too hot to handle.
16:12
11' CHANCE for Belgium again as a diagonal ball finds it's way to De Bruyne in the England box and his defelcted shot is unconvincingly dealt with by Pickford.
16:09
8' Another break for Belgium between Kevin de Bruyne and Lukaku but the midfielder's reverse flick fails to find the striker.
16:07

OPENER

Unwanted record for England as Belgium's opener is the fastest goal they've conceded in World Cup history.
16:06
3' Early goal for Belgium as Thomas Meunier gets ahead of Danny Rose at the far post and puts away an excellent cross by Nasir Chadli.
16:04
3' BELGIUM!!!!!!!!!!
16:03
Both teams set up in a familiar 3-5-2 formation with Meunier and Chadli as wing-backs for Belgium.
16:00
Belgium gets us underway in the Play-off for third place between Belgium and England.
15:20

Gareth Southgate:

"There is third to play for and the medal but also there is some pressure off in a sense because the prize we all wanted has gone, so that can sometimes lead to a more open game or it can lead to the opposite.

I am sure that the way Roberto [Martinez] is he’ll want his team to play with style and we’re the same, there are some excellent attacking players in both teams and I’m sure they’ll want to finish well."
15:08
Roberto Martinez resists making any wholesale changes as the suspended Thomas Meunier returns at the expense of Mousa Dembele and Youri Tielemans starts ahead of Marouane Fellaini.
15:05
Gareth Southgate makes five changes to his team with an all new midfield three and Phil Jones coming in for Kyle Walker while Danny Rose starts ahead of Ashley Young.
15:01

England starting line-up to face Belgium:

Pickford; Stones, Jones, Maguire; Trippier, Dier, Loftus-Cheek, Delph, Rose; Sterling, Kane.
15:00

Belgium starting line-up to face England:

Courtois; Alderweireld, Kompany, Vertonghen; Meunier, Tielemans, Witsel, Chadli; De Bruyne, Hazard; Lukaku
11:59
*** KICK-OFF BETWEEN BELGIUM AND ENGLAND IS AT 16:00 SA TIME ***
11:57

CONSOLATION PRIZE?

The Play-off for third place has little compensation for the losing semi-finalists.

Besides a shiny bronze medal the two teams will play for:

- Extra prize money

- FIFA ranking points that could come in handy when it comes to future seeding.
11:51

QUIZ TIME!

Think you know your Soccer World Cup stuff?

If so, take the quiz below!
11:49

FAVOURITES FOR THE TITLE?

Who are you backing for glory in Russia?

Email us mysport@sport24.co.za and let us know!
11:48
WELCOME to the LIVE scoring and interactive commentary on the Soccer World Cup Play-off for third place between Belgium and England.
 