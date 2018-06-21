NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
0 Argentina - Croatia 0
2018/06/21 | 20:00| Group A| Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, | Half Time|

LIVE: Argentina 0-0 Croatia

2018-06-21 19:00
LIVE News COMMENTARY
Last Updated at 20:56
20:48

Half-time: Argentina 0-0 Croatia

Goalless at the break with Messi and Aguero yet to play a significant part in this encounter.
20:47
46' Pass of the match by Modric who plays in Rebic who doesn't quite get it under control and his effort goes over the bar.
20:45
45' The fourth official signals 2 minutes of added time will be played.
20:41
40' The Croatian fans seem to be enjoying the fact that Messi and Aguero have not had a significant influence as we head into the final 5 minutes of the first half.
20:40
38' Ante Rebic is the first player booked for a studs up challenge on Salvio.
20:37
35' Stoppage in play as Mercado receives attention for a nasty collision.
20:33
32' Massive miss by Croatia as Mandzukic ghosts in at the far post and glances his header horribly wide from point blank range.
20:30

29' Croatia almost shoot themselves in the foot at the back with the ball falling to Enzo Perez with the goal at his mercy but the attacker hits his shot agonizingly wide.

Major chance for Argentina.
20:29
28' Argentina are enjoying the bulk of possession with 57% to Croatia's 43%.
20:28

25' Aguero breaks down the left into a dangerous position inside the box but Strinic does well to recover and knock it out for a corner.

Argentina waste the set-piece and Croatia gather the ball safely.
20:24
23' Croatia are looking to exploit the right flank of the Argentinian defence with Modric pulling string in the middle.
20:22
21' Domagoj Vida swings in an Argentina cross from the left and slightly overhits it with the ball clipping the Croatian cross-bar.
20:21
20' Argentina appear to be shaky at the back with Otamendi and Caballero nearly getting caught out at the back.
20:19
18' The referee denies Argentina a free-kick in a dangerous position and immediately blows up for a foul on Modric to inspire some Argentinian rage by Messi.
20:17
Diego Maradona is absolutely loving it at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium.
20:16
15' The two sides are getting stuck in as Rakitic and Enzo Perez both fly into a 50/50 tackle with the referee awarding a free-kick to Croatia.
20:13
12' A vital block by Dejan Lovren who gets in the way of Aguero's goal-bound strike from a cut back.
20:11
9' Awesome ball by Rakitic to the overlapping Sime Vrsaljko at right-back but the defender hits his cross behind the oncoming attack and Argentina nervously clear their lines.
20:09
8' Argentina are enjoying a spell of possession but Croatia recover the ball and look to start a quick counter. Mandzukic does well to win a free-kick at the centre-cirlce.
20:07
Argentina legend Diego Maradona is showing his support for Messi and the national team.
20:06
5' Javier Mascherano who breaks Argentina's appearance record tonight clears away the resulting corner.
20:05
4' Croatia go close as Perisic hits a shot in anger across the face of the goal that Caballero palms behind for a corner.
20:04
4' Croatia looking to engage Argentina higher up the pitch while their opponents are happy to sit back.
20:01
1' Croatia gets us underway in this Group D clash. Can Croatia clinch qualification or will Argentina get a much needed win.
19:48

Match facts:

- Croatia will seal qualification for the round of 16 if they beat Argentina

- A win is vital for Argentina if they are to avoid a nerve-wracking final game
19:47

Starting line-ups:

Argentina: Caballero, Mercado, Otamendi, Tagliafico, Salvio, Mascherano, Perez, Acuna, Messi, Aguero, Meza.
19:46

Starting line-ups:

Croatia: Subasic, Vrsaljko, Lovren, Vida, Strinic, Rakitic, Brozovic, Rebic, Modric, Perisic, Mandzukic
18:54
Venue: The Nizhny Novgorod Stadium
18:53

Dybala: "We won't change our style"

Despite the disappointing result against Iceland, Albiceleste forward Paulo Dybala insists that the team won't change their style against Croatia, expecting that Croatia will allow them more space in which to operate.
18:51

Modric: "Every attack starts with him"

Croatian star Luka Modric talks about his team's plans of stopping Lionel Messi, who they know to be the key to all of Argentina's best moves.
18:45
Argentina defender Gabriel Mercado admitted his team's World Cup hopes will be on the line in Thursday's second group game against Croatia.
18:43
Lionel Messi is under pressure to deliver when Argentina face Croatia after his eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo streaked clear at the top of the scoring charts.
17:14
*** KICK-OFF BETWEEN ARGENTINA AND CROATIA IS AT 20:00 SA TIME ***
17:13

13:46

GROUP D CLASH

Joining Argentina and Croatia in Group D are Iceland and Nigeria.
13:43
WELCOME to the LIVE scoring and interactive commentary on the 2018 Soccer World Cup Group D clash between Argentina and Croatia.
 