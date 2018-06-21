LIVE: Argentina 0-0 Croatia

Sign-up for the new-look Sport24 newsletter! Delivered daily to your Inbox!
Half-time: Argentina 0-0 Croatia
Goalless at the break with Messi and Aguero yet to play a significant part in this encounter.
29' Croatia almost shoot themselves in the foot at the back with the ball falling to Enzo Perez with the goal at his mercy but the attacker hits his shot agonizingly wide.
Major chance for Argentina.
25' Aguero breaks down the left into a dangerous position inside the box but Strinic does well to recover and knock it out for a corner.
Argentina waste the set-piece and Croatia gather the ball safely.
Match facts:
- Croatia will seal qualification for the round of 16 if they beat Argentina
- A win is vital for Argentina if they are to avoid a nerve-wracking final game
Starting line-ups:
Argentina: Caballero, Mercado, Otamendi, Tagliafico, Salvio, Mascherano, Perez, Acuna, Messi, Aguero, Meza.
Croatia: Subasic, Vrsaljko, Lovren, Vida, Strinic, Rakitic, Brozovic, Rebic, Modric, Perisic, Mandzukic
Dybala: "We won't change our style"
Despite the disappointing result against Iceland, Albiceleste forward
Paulo Dybala insists that the team won't change their style against
Croatia, expecting that Croatia will allow them more space in which to
operate.
Modric: "Every attack starts with him"
Croatian star Luka Modric talks about his team's plans of stopping
Lionel Messi, who they know to be the key to all of Argentina's best
moves.
GROUP D CLASH
Joining Argentina and Croatia in Group D are Iceland and Nigeria.
HALF TIME: Caballero made a fine save from Perisic in the fifth minute and Acuna's cross struck the bar before Perez for Argentina and Mandzukic for Croatia missed absolute sitters.
There will be two minutes of added time.
Sampaoli is getting increasingly agitated and demonstrable on the touchline. He's screaming at his players, the opposition players and the officials at any opportunity.
Booking: A yellow for Rebic after a poor tackle on Salvio by the touchline. Argentina boss Jorge Sampaoli was right next to it, screaming his displeasure.
Mercado is down getting treatment after a high boot from Rebic. Both players went into that challenge full-blooded but the Argentina man comes off worse.
Big miss from Mandzukic! It's a brilliant ball in from the full-back, Vrsaljko, who cuts onto his left and curls it onto the head of the big striker barely four yards from goal but he heads wide. I can't believe he's missed that!
Big miss! After a mix-up in the Croatia backline, Vida deflects the ball into Perez's path 12 yards out with the goalkeeper stranded - but his first-time shot is an inch wide of the post.
Shambolic. Aguero causes panic as he runs at the Croatia backline. His cross is cut out by Strinic and Argentina will have a corner. Meza takes but smashes it straight into the side netting. Really poor, and this is a player keeping Dybala out the side.
Subasic gets in a bit of a tangle. The Croatia goalkeeper's clearance is straight to an Argentina foot, but the return ball prompts an offside flag.
Crossbar! Acuna gets down the left and whips in a cross which turns into a shot as it beats goalkeeper Subasic and bounces off the top of the bar!
No foul! Perez goes down under a challenge from Brozovic right on the edge of the area. It looks a foul, but the referee is unmoved much to the annoyance of the Argentina players.
Rakitic and Perez both throw themselves at the ball. The ref gives the foul to the Croatia man and there's a brief flashpoint as a few players square up.
Chance: Lovren does brilliantly to slide and block Meza as he connects with Aguero's pass. That was goalbound. Good defending.
Rakitic finds Vrsaljko with a brilliant ball to the right, but his cut-back bounces beyond Rebic. That was another good opening for Croatia. The final ball just wasn't quite there.
Mandzukic catches Otamendi and the defender goes down clutching his foot. No booking from the Uzbek ref, though.
Save! Caballero is called into action early. Perisic has acres of space on the left, drives towards the area and drives low across the goalkeeper, who dives to his left and forces the ball out for a corner. What a chance for Croatia.
The two sides are still feeling each other out. Argentina are quick to press whenever Croatia have the ball in the opening stages.
KICK OFF! We're underway. Time for Messi to step up to plate this evening, can he do it?
Time for the national anthems! Kick-off to follow shortly.
Croatia XI to play Argentina: Subasic, Vrsaljko, Strinic, Lovren, Vida, Perisic, Rakitic, Modric (c), Brozovic, Rebic, Mandzukic.
Argentina XI to play Croatia: Caballero, Mercado, Tagliafico, Otamendi, Salvio, Acuna, Meza, Mascherano, Perez, Messi (c), Aguero.
Good evening and welcome to our coverage of tonight's Group D clash between Argentina and Croatia, live from the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium.