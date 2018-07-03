NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Kidnappers free father of Nigerian World Cup skipper

2018-07-03 10:27
Mikel John Obi
Mikel John Obi (Getty Images)
Related Links

Abuja - The father of Nigerian Soccer World Cup skipper John Obi Mikel who was kidnapped last week has been freed, police said on Tuesday.

"Michael Obi, the father of the (Super) Eagles captain, has regained his freedom," the spokesperson for Enugu state police in southeast Nigeria, Ebere Amaraizu, said late on Monday.

Amaraizu said the senior Obi's captors did not hurt him after seizing him at gunpoint last Thursday evening in Enugu, but they forced him to walk for about 5km barefoot in heavy rain.

He said the Eagles skipper paid a ransom of 10 million naira (about $28 000) to obtain the release of his father, who is in his sixties.

No arrest has been made but police are on the trail of the abductors, he said.

Obi senior has been kidnapped once before, in the central city of Jos in 2011.

Kidnapping of prominent and rich people and their families is common in southern Nigeria. The victims are usually released unhurt after a ransom is paid.

More In This Category

Danish FA reports death threats against striker
The Danish FA confirmed it has reported death threats made against striker Nicolai Jorgensen when receiving online abuse after a defeat to Croatia.
Enigmatic Quintero steps up for Colombia as James doubts persist
A new injury to James Rodriguez, this time to his right calf, has thrust the mercurial Juan Fernando Quintero back into the foreground.
OUCH! Twitter relentless in blasting Neymar
Neymar is making a name for himself at the 2018 World Cup for the right and wrong reasons, and Twitter is playing its part.
WRAP: SWC Round of 16
A comprehensive wrap of all the fixtures, kick-off times, results and match reports from the Round of 16 stage of the 2018 Soccer World Cup in Russia.