Igesund: Absa Premiership in world's top 10 best leagues

Cape Town - Gordon Igesund believes the Absa Premiership is among the top 10 leagues in world football, although he admitted its resources are unevenly split.

Igesund has won four league titles with four different clubs - Santos, Manning Rangers, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

The 61-year-old knows what it takes to win the title with a less fancied team, but even he admits that it is becoming difficult for some clubs to compete in the market.

"There's a lot of money in the (local) game at the moment, with sponsors in one of the best leagues in the world, one of the top-10 leagues, but there are certain clubs who just haven't got the type of sponsorship or they haven't got the kind of money," Igesund told Soccer Laduma website.

"They've got to box clever in the market, they've got to develop players, they've got to really know how to run the market with buying and selling of players, you need to be very shrewd.

"It's about consistency, it's about putting things together and making it happen over a period of time."

Since winning his last league title, with Sundowns in 2006/07, Igesund has coached Maritzburg United, Free State Stars, Moroka Swallows, SuperSport United and Highlands Park, as well as leading Bafana Bafana to the quarter-finals of the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations.