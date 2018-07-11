High security for England-Croatia semi - in Benidorm
41 minutes ago
England fans (AP)
Madrid - Spanish authorities said on Wednesday they were
bringing in police backup to the party resort of Benidorm ahead of the Soccer
World Cup semi-final pitting England against Croatia, after English fans caused
havoc in previous games.
"We've asked for extra police forces to come from other
regions," Juan Carlos Fulgencio, the central government's representative
in the region of Valencia where Benidorm is located, said in comments emailed.
A fishing village decades ago, Benidorm today is a mass of
skyscrapers, fast-food outlets, bars and nightclubs where thousands of tourists
- many of them British - come on cheap package holidays.
Spanish media showed footage of unruly behaviour by Britons
during England games.
In one video broadcast at the end of June on several Spanish
television channels, one man is seen throwing himself onto a car, breaking its
front window.
On Saturday, when England beat Sweden to reach the
semi-finals, riot police were called into the seaside city to contain some
rowdy supporters.