Goalless draw sees France, Denmark advance to last 16
28 minutes ago
Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud (Getty Images)
Moscow - France
secured first place ahead of Denmark in Group C on Tuesday following a 0-0 draw
in Moscow that could set up a heavyweight Soccer World Cup clash with Lionel Messi's
Argentina in the last 16.
Didier Deschamps' side
dominated possession but struggled to create any clear-cut chances against a
determined Denmark, who will likely meet Croatia for a place in the
quarter-finals.
France have scored
just three times in three games in Russia, including a penalty and an own goal,
and it was another disjointed display from one of the title favourites.
They will discover
their opponents in the next round later on Tuesday, with Argentina needing to
beat Nigeria in Saint Petersburg to stand a chance of qualifying.
Deschamps rested
captain Hugo Lloris and Paul Pogba, with the Manchester United midfielder a booking
away from suspension, while Kylian Mbappe was also left out among six changes.
Marseille goalkeeper
Steve Mandanda, 33, made his first appearance at a major tournament, having
been an unused substitute at the last three European Championships and the 2010
World Cup.
After much debate
about the video assistant referee (VAR) following further controversy on
Monday, it was inevitable any penalty area tussles would prompt strong appeals
at the Luzhniki Stadium.
There have already
been 20 penalties given at this World Cup, a tournament record before the group
stage has even concluded.
Denmark's Martin
Braithwaite laid an early claim after going down under pressure from Presnel
Kimpembe, although there appeared minimal contact at best.
France had a penalty
shout of their own when Henrik Dalsgaard slid in on Lucas Hernandez, with
Kasper Schmeichel tipping behind Olivier Giroud's looping follow-up effort.
GRIEZMANN SCYTHED DOWN
Committed play from
Thomas Delaney saw him release Andreas Cornelius down the left flank but
Christian Eriksen was unable to apply a finishing touch as Mandanda and
Hernandez combined to clear.
Antoine Griezmann then
shot tamely at Schmeichel from 20 yards, the Atletico Madrid forward's biggest
contribution coming just before the break when he sparked a threatening counter
that drew a cynical foul from Mathias Jorgensen.
A bystander for long
periods, Mandanda was nearly caught out by a speculative Eriksen free-kick as
he spilled before pouncing on the rebound just ahead of Cornelius.
A miscued clearance
from Djibril Sidibe soon presented Eriksen with another chance, the Tottenham
star dragging wide of the target on this occasion.
Nabil Fekir was
introduced for Griezmann for the final 20 minutes, and the Lyon forward looked
lively right away as he hammered a shot just the wrong side of the post.
Mbappe was introduced
late on for an ineffective Ousmane Dembele, but it was again Fekir who went
closest to ending the impasse with a low, bouncing shot that forced Schmeichel
into a sharp save.
Loud jeers from a
sold-out crowd of 78,011 greeted the final whistle although it was a result
that suited both sides as Denmark, now unbeaten in 18 matches, reached the
latter stages of the World Cup for the first time since 2002.