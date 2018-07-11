NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

France didn't play at all, says bitter Belgium 'keeper

2018-07-11 06:40
Thibaut Courtois (AP)
Related Links

Saint Petersburg - Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois said his team's defeat by France in the Soccer World Cup semi-finals on Tuesday was a "shame for football", criticising Didier Deschamps's side for a defensive style of play.

Centre-back Samuel Umtiti's 51st-minute header from a corner gave France a 1-0 win, as they defended deep to close it out and reach a third World Cup final.

"It was a frustrating match. France didn't play at all, they defended with 11 players within 40 metres of their goal," Chelsea goalkeeper Courtois told Belgian TV channel RTBF.

"They played on the counter-attack with (Kylian) Mbappe, who is very quick. That's their right. They know when an opponent plays very deep, that's where we have problems.

"The frustration is there because we didn't lose to a team who are better than us, we lost to a team who play nothing, just defend.

"Against Uruguay (in the quarter-finals) they scored with a free-kick and a goalkeeping error. Today, a corner. It's a shame for football that Belgium didn't win today."

France, the 1998 champions, will face either England or Croatia in Sunday's final at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium.

More In This Category

Sadness as Belgium's 'golden generation' exit SWC
Belgium's defeat by France produced mixed feelings for fans at home, who bemoaned a missed opportunity for their "golden generation".
Belgium denied by 'small margins' by defensive France
Belgium coach Roberto Martinez said luck was against his side as they fell short against France in the World Cup semi-final.
PODCAST: Will it be a France v England SWC final?
If you missed ANY of the Soccer World Cup action, Sport24 recaps the quarter-finals and we look ahead to the semi-finals in our latest podcast.
WRAP: SWC semi-finals
A comprehensive wrap of all the fixtures, kick-off times, results and match reports from the semi-final stage of the 2018 Soccer World Cup in Russia.