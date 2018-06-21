Fikile Mbalula tweets up a storm in Russia share this

Cape Town - Not even Bafana Bafana's absence from the 2018 Soccer World Cup could stop former SA sports minister Fikile Mbalula from making the most of his most recent international trip - this time to Russia.

Bafana's now well documented failure to qualify as one of the five African nations at the global spectacle has left assistant referee Zakhele Siwela as the country's lone representative.



However, it's been Mbalula who has stolen the spotlight, with his Twitter account showing him rubbing shoulders with a couple of former Bafana coaches, as well as former Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger.

Mbalula, who was relieved of his Minister of Sport and Recreation role in 2017 - as well as his subsequent Minister of Police duties earlier this year - is a known fan of high-profile sporting events. In 2015 he attended the "Fight of the Century" between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao in Las Vegas.

Mbalula, who refers to himself as "Mr Fearfokkol" on social media, appears particularly chummy with former Bafana and current Mamelodi Sundowns coach, Pitso Mosimane.

The pair attended the World Cup blockbuster between Spain and Portugal in Sochi as well as the Brazil v Switzerland clash in Rostov two days later - and some 550km away.

Mbalula was also spotted with another former Bafana coach Joel Santana and business mogul Tokyo Sexwale.

The social media response to his travels hasn’t all been positive however, with many questioning his antics as a high-ranking member of the ruling ANC party, including DA MP David Maynier.

With the World Cup only in its group stages and Mbalula a prolific tweeter, we no doubt won't have to wonder for much longer where he'll turn up next...

With the BEST coach" Jingles" Pitso Mosimane pic.twitter.com/xZds6Y7hee — Fikile (Mr Fearfokkol) (@MbalulaFikile) June 14, 2018

We are in Sochi SpainVsPortugal big match #WorldCupRussia2018 With my number one coach "Jingles" pic.twitter.com/4qTdLqhBlo — Fikile (Mr Fearfokkol) (@MbalulaFikile) June 15, 2018

We outchea here for #BrazilVsSwizerland #worldcuprussia2018 with the BEST coach JinglesPitso Mosimane pic.twitter.com/qnWcTn0MWA — Fikile (Mr Fearfokkol) (@MbalulaFikile) June 17, 2018

Bumped into Santana orejisitse di maan , yasityisa lendoda city of Rostov #WorldCupRussia2018 #BrazilVsSwizerland pic.twitter.com/0kQE9YGcGF — Fikile (Mr Fearfokkol) (@MbalulaFikile) June 17, 2018

With Tokyo Sexwale Fifa SPECIAL envoy once a presidential hopeful,My senior ,My comrade ,My leader. #WorldCupRussia2018 pic.twitter.com/jqMDXgegvE — Fikile (Mr Fearfokkol) (@MbalulaFikile) June 15, 2018

" Indeed a rare picture of football heavyweights" pic.twitter.com/atTmFQH2QK — Fikile (Mr Fearfokkol) (@MbalulaFikile) June 19, 2018

It’s really hurting for some of our fellow white compatriots to see a black man unbothered, unrestrained and not oppressed. I’ve worked for the public service for close to 8 years - proud of my record. That’s why the likes of this amoeba have to scrap from bottom to criticize me. https://t.co/eo2FSDpJ2h — Fikile (Mr Fearfokkol) (@MbalulaFikile) June 20, 2018