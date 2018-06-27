Defending champions Germany crash out of SWC
Kazan Arena - Germany crashed
out of the Soccer World Cup on Wednesday after a stoppage-time
VAR-assisted goal from Kim Young-gwon and a late second by Son Heung-min
earned South Korea a famous 2-0 win.
The Germans needed to
win by two clear goals in their final group F match at Kazan stadium to advance
to the last 16.
But Joachim Loew's men
wasted a series of chances in a tense match that saw a pale version of the
world champions become the fourth holders of the title this century to be sent
packing at the first hurdle.
Germany's team of
superstars could only look on in shock in the final minutes of the match as US
referee Mark Geiger called for the video assistant referee to intervene after
the unmarked Kim had bundled his shot past Germany 'keeper Manuel Neuer from a
corner early in stoppage time.
The goal was awarded
because Toni Kroos' touch had played him onside, and minutes later Germany were
2-0 down after Neuer ran up the pitch in a desperate attempt to get a goal.
A long punt upfield
saw Tottenham forward Son chase a clearance to fire into an empty net.
It means Germany, the
four-time champions who had competed in the past 16 editions of the World Cup,
fail to make it past the first hurdle of the tournament for the first time
since 1938.
Germany coach Joachim
Loew caused a surprise by leaving midfield attacking stalwart Thomas Mueller on
the bench for the first time since 2012 after his underwhelming displays
against Mexico and Sweden.
But by the end of a
frustrating opening half, Loew was left desperately studying his options.
Germany suffered the
first of several scares after South Korea won a free kick on the quarter hour
when Sami Khedira's boot connected with the head of Jung Wooyoung.
From 30 yards out, it
should have been fodder for World Cup-winning goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, but
after fumbling Jung's dipping drive Neuer scrambled desperately to clear as Son
raced to pounce.
Germany spurned a
series of chances soon afterwards.
Marco Reus, who hit a
crucial leveller in the 2-1 win over Sweden, saw his drive deflected and Mesut
Ozil saw his effort deflected off a Korean boot and out for a corner, after
which goalkeeper Hyeonwoo Jo smothered desperately when Goretzka's header found
Hummels trying to pounce on the loose ball.
Germany resumed with
more urgency after the interval, but despite edging closer when Loew introduced
Mario Gomez just before the hour the big Stuttgart striker headed straight at
Jo from Kimmich's cross.
Striker Timo Werner
then met another Kimmich ball from the left byeline with a right-foot volley
that skewed agonisingly wide of Jo's upright.
Germany urgency was
not matched by their normal efficiency and soon legs started to tire.
Loew played his final
card when he introduced Mueller for Leon Goretzka.
But the late changes
failed to spark Germany into life as Korea hung on for a famous win that,
unfortunately for the impressive Asians, saw them bow out after Sweden beat
Mexico 3-0.