Croatians hail returning World Cup squad
45 minutes ago
Luka Modric (Getty Images)
Zagreb - Hundreds of thousands of Croatians took to the
streets in Zagreb on Monday to greet their players as they returned home from
Russia after losing the Soccer World Cup final.
A crowd estimated by police at more than 550 000 people
cheered the team during its parade on an open-top bus from the airport to the
capital's main square.
It took five hours for the bus to get to Jelacic square as
it was moving slowly through euphoric fans many waving flags, wearing the
famous Croatia red and white shirt and singing popular songs.
Since the former Yugoslav republic's independence in 1991,
Zagreb has only once seen a larger crowd - for the visit of Pope John Paul II in
1994.
More than 100 000 people thronged the square to hail Vatreni
(the "Fiery Ones" in Croatian) led by captain and World Cup Golden
Ball winner Luka Modric.
"Hrvatska, Hrvatska!" (Croatia) the fans chanted
as team coach Zlatko Dalic and the players stepped on an improvised stage in
front of a giant screen under a shower of red and white confetti.
The players and the crowd sang the national anthem of the
country of around four million people.
"Thank you Croatia! Thank you Zagreb! We have achieved
our dream!" Modric told the euphoric crowd.
Popular Croatian singer Marko Perkovic Thompson, known for
his pro-Nazi sympathies, boarded the bus and also sang a song on the stage with
the players and the crowd.
In the past Perkovic, whose repertoire is dominated by
patriotic songs, has been banned from giving concerts in several European
countries because of his sympathies for Croatia's notorious World War II
pro-Nazi Ustasha regime.
At his concerts, Ustasha symbols are often brandished while
some fans use the Nazi salute.
During the parade Dalic and the players signed flags and
jerseys handed to them by cheering fans walking next to the bus.
Ecstatic supporters held up banners celebrating the
runners-up after their gallant 4-2 defeat by France.
"This is how Croatia is loved," read one banner.
Another said: "We are few, but we believed and that is enough."
Many even skipped work to celebrate the team reaching their
first ever World Cup final.
"I closed my office to welcome our heroes. I put a sign
up reading 'Today, July 16, 2018', office closed due to our Vatreni,"
doctor Sanja Klajic said.
Earlier the noisy fans awaited their side's appearance by
singing the popular song "Play on my Croatia, when I see you my heart is
on fire!" while watching the plane carrying the team fly over the capital.
When the aircraft, accompanied by military jets and
emblazoned with the logo "Bravo Vatreni", flew overhead the crowd
cheered and chanted "Hands up, hands up!".