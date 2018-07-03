NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Belgium happy to be underdogs against Brazil

2018-07-03 06:36
Roberto Martinez (AP)
Related Links

Rostov-on-Don - Belgium coach Roberto Martinez said his side should accept they will be the underdogs in their Soccer World Cup quarter-final against star-studded Brazil on Friday.

READ: Ref duped by Neymar play-acting, fumes Mexico coach

Belgium booked a last eight berth to face the Selecao with a last-gasp 3-2 win over Japan in Rostov-on-Don on Monday when Nacer Chadli scored the 94th-minute winner as the Red Devils came from 2-0 down.

Martinez's side will face Brazil in Kazan and he says Belgium must embrace their role as underdogs who have nothing to lose.

"When you play against Brazil, you need to accept they are the best team in the competition, you need to accept your role," said Martinez after beating the Japanese in the last 16.

"They have players who can decide the game on their own like (Philippe) Coutinho and Neymar.

"When we went 2-0 down (against Japan) there was the psychological feeling of 'OK, we have nothing to lose', which freed us up.

"That's like how it will be against Brazil, except we can feel like that from the first second.

"This is the sort of game you dream about as a little boy and we can enjoy it from the first second."

More In This Category

WRAP: SWC Round of 16
A comprehensive wrap of all the fixtures, kick-off times, results and match reports from the Round of 16 stage of the 2018 Soccer World Cup in Russia.
Neymar unfazed by critics after sweet, sour display downs Mexico
Brazil superstar Neymar has brushed off his critics after firing the five-time SWC winners to victory over Mexico into a quarter-final showdown with Belgium.
Stunned silence in Tokyo as Japan SWC dream ends
As dawn broke in Tokyo, Japan fans had dared to believe their team was about to make World Cup history. But a few minutes later, the dream was over.
Martinez hails Belgium 'character' after Japan win
Belgium coach Roberto Martinez said he was deeply proud after his team hit back from to beat Japan and claim a place in the World Cup quarter-finals.