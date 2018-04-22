Twitter reacts to Steve Komphela's resignation

Cape Town - Leading up to the Nedbank Cup semi-final against Free State Stars, Amakhosi coach Steve Komphela was under-fire and needed a victory and a chance at a trophy to win back the hearts of their fans.
Kaizer Chiefs, however, were stunned in front of a capacity crowd at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday as Stars triumphed 2-0 to advance through to the Nedbank Cup final with the result leading to scenes of violence and hooliganism in the stadium.
WATCH: Chiefs fans run amok, destroy stadium
Seconds after the final whistle blew, fans invaded the pitch and attacked security guards, players and coaching staff.
Soon afterwards, Komphela stepped down as Amakhosi coach.
"We have had to do a lot of reality checks. Players are not safe. People are not safe. The coach is not safe," said Chiefs general manager Bobby Motaung.
"The coach is stepping down with immediate effect."
In his three years in charge, Komphela has failed to win any silverware for the Soweto giants.
Here's how Twitter reacted to Komphela's resignation: