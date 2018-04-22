Twitter reacts to Steve Komphela's resignation

Cape Town - Leading up to the Nedbank Cup semi-final against Free State Stars, Amakhosi coach Steve Komphela was under-fire and needed a victory and a chance at a trophy to win back the hearts of their fans.

Kaizer Chiefs, however, were stunned in front of a capacity crowd at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday as Stars triumphed 2-0 to advance through to the Nedbank Cup final with the result leading to scenes of violence and hooliganism in the stadium.

WATCH: Chiefs fans run amok, destroy stadium

Seconds after the final whistle blew, fans invaded the pitch and attacked security guards, players and coaching staff.

Soon afterwards, Komphela stepped down as Amakhosi coach.

"We have had to do a lot of reality checks. Players are not safe. People are not safe. The coach is not safe," said Chiefs general manager Bobby Motaung.

"The coach is stepping down with immediate effect."

In his three years in charge, Komphela has failed to win any silverware for the Soweto giants.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Komphela's resignation:

Let's be honest guys Steve still good coach the biggest blame is on players during the game chiefs has lot of chances is Steve who suppose to score? — Herbert (@legend45A) April 22, 2018

Bobby Motaung must follow!! He is a bad decision maker who keeps buying poor quality/standard players hence he is in a strategic position. He is the one killing @KaizerChiefs . Kaizer Motaung must outsource Bobby's position period! ! — Kayise (@Aziweke) April 22, 2018

I’m actually sad for Komphela... Sad for so many reasons... But such is football... Results matter much more than a lot of other things... — Mpho Letsholonyane (@MphoMaboi) April 21, 2018

R we gona blame Komphela for this 1?? — SHAMPOONAIZA (@TipsnTones) April 21, 2018

Steve Komphela isn't the problem. The whole team is. They must all retire. Kungene young blood. ?????? #NedbankCup — ??uNdlunkulu (@uNdlunkulu_Xoli) April 21, 2018

Chiefs waited until fans were burning down the stadium and damaging expensive camera equipment to sack Steve Komphela. — Mazola J. Molefe (@superjourno) April 21, 2018

When I hear that #SteveKomphela has resigned with immediate effect pic.twitter.com/g99xyVSHO8 — Sphiwe Dubandlela (@dubsphiwe) April 22, 2018

Wow, Steve Komphela steps down with immediate effect!! Kaizer Chiefs.... — Mninawa Ntloko (@ntlokom) April 21, 2018

Bobby Motaung should have fired Steve Komphela long time ago but because of his stubbornness fans had to resort to violence to be heard. — Garvey (@iAmKingducer) April 22, 2018

Kaizer chiefs management should take full responsibility after what happend yesterday. We've been crying about Steve Komphela since 2016 — Simpatico guy ?? (@Tshepang_Mufc) April 22, 2018

I don't care what anybody says, Steve Komphela was dignified throughout and always a gentleman. Hope he finds another PSL job and we don't lose another local coach in SA football. — Mr Ora (@ora_tiwee) April 21, 2018

What a bad legacy he leaves behind. Steve Komphela leaves Kaizer Chiefs after three unsuccessful seasons. He is the first coach - if ever - in many years to not win anything at Amakhosi. @Phakaaathi — #Phakaaathi (@SbongsKaDonga) April 21, 2018

Honestly,i like STEVE KOMPHELA as a person!! I have so much respect for him.......Good luck on ur future endeavours Bra Steve — SHAMPOONAIZA (@TipsnTones) April 21, 2018

He should've done that before this game. — Lerato Qhwink'zar thalafana (@QhwinkZAR) April 21, 2018