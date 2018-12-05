NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
South-Africa

Telkom confirm whopping R14 million in TKO prize money

2018-12-05 12:36
Bidvest Wits, the 2017 Telkom Knockout champions (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Telkom have confirmed a whopping R14.2 million in prize money will be awarded to 16 participants in this year's 2018 Telkom Knockout, with the winner walking away with R4 million.

Orlando Pirates are set to go head-to-head against Baroka FC in the Telkom Knockout final at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

Thewinner is set to become R4 million richer with the losing finalist taking home R1.5 million.

Pirates and Baroka booked their places in Saturday's showpiece by beating Kaizer Chiefs and last year's winners, Bidvest Wits, respectively.

The two losing semi-finalists will each pocket R750 000.

Kick-off for the final is at 18:00.

Telkom Knockout prize money breakdown:

  • Winner: R4 000 000
  • Losing finalist: R1 500 000
  • Semi-finalist: R750 000
  • Semi-finalist: R750 000
  • Quarter-finalist: R400 000
  • Quarter-finalist: R400 000
  • Quarter-finalist: R400 000
  • Quarter-finalist: R400 000
  • Last sixteen: R200 000
  • Last sixteen: R200 000
  • Last sixteen: R200 000
  • Last sixteen: R200 000
  • Last sixteen: R200 000
  • Last sixteen: R200 000
  • Last sixteen: R200 000
  • Last sixteen: R200 000
  • Participation Fee: 16 x R250 000 = R4 million

Total: R14.2 million

