Soccer boss gunned down outside stadium

Cape Town - A local soccer boss was shot dead outside a stadium in East London on Saturday.



According to the TimesLIVE website, Siphiwo "Mawawa" Nyobo, a businessman who owns of Tornado FC, was killed as he was leaving North End stadium after attending a soccer game.



The report added that several bullets were fired at Nyobo's car.



The soccer boss, who is also a traditional healer or 'Sangoma', was not alone in the car and his fellow passengers were reportedly taken to hospital.

Tornado FC is a club in the lower tiers of South African soccer.

Police spokesperson Captain Hazel Mqala could not be reached for immediate comment.