'Shakes' Mashaba claims he was fired by SMS

2019-04-12 12:03
Shakes Mashaba (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Former Bafana Bafana head coach Ephraim "Shakes" Mashaba revealed his disappointment after being fired by SMS by National First Division (NFD) outfit Witbank Spurs last week.

Mashaba was relieved of his duties after just nine games in charge, with a record of four defeats, three draws and only two wins with the Mpumalanga-based outfit rock-bottom in the standings.

"I just saw an SMS saying they are firing me," Mashaba told SowetanLive.

"They never had the decency of calling me. I am very disappointed. I expected them to be professional."

Spurs though dispute the 68-year-old's version of events saying that they followed the correct protocol in dismissing Mashaba.

"That's not true that we fired Mashaba via an SMS," Spurs Chief Executive Freddie Mapulane said.

"We sat down, we had a meeting and we agreed that he must leave the club."

Spurs face an uphill battle in their relegation fight as they sit 16th on the log table - on 21 points after 26 games - four points off 15th-placed Ubuntu FC.

