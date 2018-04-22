SASCOC condemns Durban hooliganism

Cape Town - SASCOC has condemned in the strongest possible terms the senseless violence by soccer spectators at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday evening after Kaizer Chiefs were knocked out of the Nedbank Cup, going down 2-0 to Free State Stars.

Following the conclusion of the match, a section of the Chiefs fans began a rampage that would see parts of the stadium damaged, security guards attacked and players fleeing to the change rooms.

Tear gas as well as stun grenades were used by Police to restore order with Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela announcing his immediate resignation shortly thereafter.

SASCOC President Gideon Sam had harsh words for the undisciplined behaviour.

"There is simply no excuse for this manner of behaviour, not this weekend, not ever," said Sam.

"Sport is supposed to be a competitive thing, but at all times played in a spirit of camaraderie. Even if one’s team loses, there is no excuse to take out frustration on public property.

"What example does this send out to the next generation of sportsmen and women and sports spectators. More importantly, what does the world think of such uncouth behaviour?

"This Monday sees the rainbow nation celebrating in Pretoria the hard-earned medals won by Team SA at the recent Commonwealth Games. These athletes do not deserve to see their achievements overshadowed by this behaviour.

"We join the rest of South Africa in hoping that these perpetrators are brought to book as soon as possible and that the full force of law is implemented against them," Sam concluded.

Two people have been arrested following the violence with the South African Police Services promising more arrests.