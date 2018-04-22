NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
South-Africa

SASCOC condemns Durban hooliganism

2018-04-22 15:56
Crowd violence in Durban (Gallo)
Related Links

Cape Town - SASCOC has condemned in the strongest possible terms the senseless violence by soccer spectators at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday evening after Kaizer Chiefs were knocked out of the Nedbank Cup, going down 2-0 to Free State Stars. 

WATCH: Chiefs fans run amok, destroy stadium

Following the conclusion of the match, a section of the Chiefs fans began a rampage that would see parts of the stadium damaged, security guards attacked and players fleeing to the change rooms. 

Tear gas as well as stun grenades were used by Police to restore order with Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela announcing his immediate resignation shortly thereafter. 

READ: Twitter reaction to Komphela's resignation 

SASCOC President Gideon Sam had harsh words for the undisciplined behaviour.

"There is simply no excuse for this manner of behaviour, not this weekend, not ever," said Sam.

"Sport is supposed to be a competitive thing, but at all times played in a spirit of camaraderie. Even if one’s team loses, there is no excuse to take out frustration on public property.

"What example does this send out to the next generation of sportsmen and women and sports spectators. More importantly, what does the world think of such uncouth behaviour?

"This Monday sees the rainbow nation celebrating in Pretoria the hard-earned medals won by Team SA at the recent Commonwealth Games. These athletes do not deserve to see their achievements overshadowed by this behaviour.

"We join the rest of South Africa in hoping that these perpetrators are brought to book as soon as possible and that the full force of law is implemented against them," Sam concluded.

Two people have been arrested following the violence with the South African Police Services promising more arrests. 

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Pochettino raises questions over future

42 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Steve Komphela resigns as Kaizer Chiefs coach Sharks edge Stormers in Kings Park nail-biter Police use tear gas, stun grenades after Chiefs players forced to flee Ben Stokes finds the PERFECT way to stop AB Ex-Bok forward Johnson fails doping test
Clinical Lions off to winning start Down Under Heath Streak chats to Sport24 Arsene Wenger to step down - who's saying what Newlands Test tickets range between R100-R950 Springboks' camp venues announced for 2019 RWC

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Steve Smith breaks down in emotional ball-tampering apology
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Do you think SAFA made the right choice in appointing Stuart Baxter as head coach of Bafana Bafana?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 