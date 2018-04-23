NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
SAFA urges public to identify Moses Mabhida 'hooligans'

2018-04-23 11:50
Crowd violence in Durban (Gallo)
Cape Town - The South African Football Association (SAFA) released a statement calling on members of the public to identify the "hooligans involved" after violence irrupted at Moses Mabhida stadium.

Kaizer Chiefs fans broke through a chain of security guards after Free State Stars handed the Soweto giants a 2-0 Nedbank Cup semi-final defeat.

Stadium property and broadcasting equipment were all damaged during the scenes which saw several security guards hospitalised.

SAFA revealed that they will liaise with the Premier Soccer League (PSL) as well as with government authorities to get to the bottom of the situation.

READ STATEMENT BELOW

The South African Football Association (SAFA) condemns in the strongest possible terms, the senseless violence that occurred after the Nedbank Cup semi-final match between Kaizer Chiefs FC and Free State Stars FC at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday, 21 April 2018.

SAFA calls on members of the public to assist the South African Police Service (SAPS) with identifying the hooligans involved. They should be arrested and appropriately charged as soon as possible.

For far too long, perpetrators of violence at football matches have not been held accountable for their actions, and this needs to stop. The hooligans that caused chaos and disorder at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday must face the full might of the law.

We would also want to take this opportunity to wish those injured during the mayhem on Saturday a speedy recovery.

On our part as the football governing body, we will engage with the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and government authorities to get to the bottom of the matter and to come up with lasting solutions to prevent such incidents from happening again.

Events like this damage the brand of the sport, create a negative perspective and defeat the purposes of going to the football matches for entertainment.

Safety and the protection of fans, players, match officials, the media, service providers and everyone involved with the game are of paramount importance and should be guaranteed.

