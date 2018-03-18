NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
South-Africa

SAFA elections on knife edge

2018-03-18 06:04
Danny Jordaan (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Timothy Molobi

-

Johannesburg - Will they or won’t they? That is the question on everybody’s lips ahead of this Saturday’s SAFA elective congress at Nasrec.

While SAFA is set to defy FIFA and go ahead with the congress after appointing its own electoral committee, two interdicts have already been served to stop the congress. Last week Chief Mwelo Nonkonyana filed his papers to stop the congress and was followed by SAFA eThekwini, which also submitted its motion. And City Press reliably learnt a third one was on its way.

On Saturday (March 17), SAFA issued a press statement insisting the congress would go ahead as planned “and no other member, outside or within football, can decide otherwise”.

Last week the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) pulled out of overseeing the election process, sighting “gross violation” of SAFA’s constitution.

Earlier in the week, after FIFA’s intervention through Council of SA Football Associations’ president Phillip Chiyangwa, SAFA president Danny Jordaan smoked the peace pipe with presidential nominee Ace Ncobo.

The parties agreed there was a need to put in place an electoral committee in compliance with SAFA’s Electoral Code.

But, according to SAFA, “nothing in that accord talks of the elections being postponed”.

“The SAFA NEC (national executive committee) met on Thursday afternoon to put together an electoral committee as prescribed by the SAFA constitution ... that committee will monitor and oversee Saturday’s elections.

“The continued talk of Ace Ncobo is not an issue because the former referee is not a presidential candidate any more as he officially withdrew during a meeting brokered by a FIFA representative,” said SAFA.

The latest development throws that truce out of the window as it has now emerged that Ncobo will approach the courts to file an interdict if SAFA goes ahead with the congress.

Ncobo said he would also ask FIFA to invoke article G of its statutes to place SAFA under administration for defying its directive.

“FIFA has no option but to invoke section G,” said a defiant Ncobo, who has already said he would no longer stand. “I don’t have the official word that the elections will go ahead but I have my interdict ready to be filed if it goes ahead. The agreement that was reached was that the process must start from the beginning, including the nominations.”

The former referee said SAFA would be in breach of an agreement with FIFA if it went ahead with the congress. However, he was adamant that there would not be elections “until SAFA does things correctly from scratch”.

“It must start with the election of the electoral committee, not appoint or nominate, but elect. It must be elected by the general assembly not the executive committee which has a vested interest.”

He said his goal was to see unity, with everyone participating in the elections.

SAFA is now facing three bids to stop the congress. SFA eThekwini legal representative confirmed filing the motion earlier in the week.

“The basis of the application is SAFA’s contravention of its constitutional obligations to inform its members of the date of the congress, afford them an opportunity to set the agenda, nominate members of the national executive congress, attend the congress and vote therein. Despite corresponding with SAFA to draw to its attention the breach, it has adopted a cavalier attitude.

“There are other breaches relating to the procedure for nominations and supervision of elections,” said Thobelani Sibiya of T Sibiya and Associates.

Read more on:    safa  |  ace ncobo  |  danny jordaan  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

SAFA leaders have turned elective congress into carnival of chaos

2018-03-18 08:45

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

24.com publishes all comments posted on articles provided that they adhere to our Comments Policy. Should you wish to report a comment for editorial review, please do so by clicking the 'Report Comment' button to the right of each comment.

Comment on this story
0 comments
Add your comment
avatar
Logout
Comment 0 characters remaining
Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
20-year-old smashes Wayde's 200m SA record Red-hot Stormers turn it on to down Blues Woeful Sharks crash to Brumbies defeat 'Passionate' Rabada takes blame for Smith incident Lions avoid historic upset against Sunwolves
Tana Umaga chats to Sport24 Heyneke linked to top job in French Top 14 Kaplan: Bulls prop deserved red! 3 records tumble at ASA senior champs SA ref removed from England v Ireland clash

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Homeless man cheers on cyclists at CT Cycle Tour
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Do you think SAFA made the right choice in appointing Stuart Baxter as head coach of Bafana Bafana?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 