South-Africa

Rob Marawa recovering after 3rd heart attack scare, placed in ICU

2019-08-19 09:00
Robert Marawa
Robert Marawa (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Popular sports broadcaster Robert Marawa has suffered a third heart attack that saw him placed in ICU last week, he has revealed.

In a video that he posted to his 866 000 Twitter followers on Saturday, Marawa confirmed that he drove himself to the hospital last week after "not feeling well" and that he was in ICU a couple of hours later. 

Marawa has spent the whole week in ICU, but is now in the recovery ward of an undisclosed hospital. 

"I literally drove myself from home after not feeling well ... there was a pain that was not making any sense," he said.

"And within a couple of hours, I was in ICU and that’s where I've been for the past six or seven days."

The 46-year-old has a history of cardiovascular problems having suffered two previous heart attacks.

"It's been an unbelievable last couple of days ... on the brink between life and not living," Marawa said.

Marawa thanked the doctors and medical assistants at the hospital, who he called "some of the best in the world", while he also thanked his followers for the messages of support that had come his way throughout the week. 

He has had to prolong his stay at the hospital, he says, because doctors were still trying to find out if he had a blood clot that was contributing to the repeated problems.

Read more on:    supersport  |  robert marawa  |  soccer

 

