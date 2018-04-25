NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
South-Africa

R2.6m in damages to Moses Mabhida Stadium

2018-04-25 12:12
Crowd violence in Durban (Gallo)
Cape Town - eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede has confirmed that the damage to the Moses Mabhida Stadium during last Saturday's fan violence amounts to R2.6 million.

After beating Kaizer Chiefs 2-0 in the Nedbank Cup semi-final, Free State Stars' celebrations were cut short as supporters broke through a chain of security guards and caused havoc by taking to the field in anguish.

Stadium property and broadcasting equipment was destroyed while several security guards were hospitalised. 

"Firstly, I just want to categorically condemn this violence, destruction of property and hooliganism that was displayed in the full view of the world on Saturday," Gumede said as reported by eNCA website.

"No amount of anger and frustration should lead one to violence and injure other citizens in the name of our sport.

"Lovers of sport are expected to understand the game better whether you win or lose... if you lose nobody must be threatened and no property must be destroyed."

On Monday, two suspects appeared in court and Gumede hopes more perpetrators will be jailed as the investigation continues. 

The mayor also revealed that they requested stadium management to compile a detailed report of the events that transpired.

"We have a long list of damaged items and property which includes; the pitch, goalposts, fencing, crowd management barriers, beams, water points, dinner plates, glasses, chairs, tables and many more," she said at a press conference.

"The total estimate is R2.6 million. Claims are being initiated against the relevant existing insurance covers and the administrative processes are underway."

Amakhosi has since been charged by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) with bringing the League into disrepute and misconduct. 

The club will appear before the Disciplinary Committee on Thursday, May 3.

