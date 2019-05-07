Bafana star named Belgium's best

Cape Town - Bafana Bafana attacker Percy Tau was on Monday named as the Proximus League Player of the Year in Belgium's second tier after starring for Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.

Tau beat out Union Saint-Gilloise team-mate Faiz Selemani and KV Mechelen's Nikola Storm to the prestigious award leading his side to a third placed finish in the league and the playoffs to the Belgian Pro League.

In his maiden season in Europe the on-loan Brighton & Hove Albion attacker made 34 appearances, scoring 11 goals and proving 13 assists.

Tau has also now won back-to-back individual accolades after being crowned the Absa Premiership's Player of the Season and Player's Player of the Season awards for the 2017/2018 campaign.

The 24-year-old later took to Twitter to thank the club and everyone who had contributed to him winning the award.

"I'd like to say thank you to everyone who voted for me. A big thank you to @UnionStGilloise players and staff for the achievement, I share with y’all. To the supporters,thank you for warm welcome to the club," Tau said.