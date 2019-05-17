Outraged fans threaten to cancel SuperSport subscription following Marawa sacking

Cape Town - Outraged fans of broadcaster Robert Marawa have threatened to cancel their DStv subscriptions following the sport presenter's sudden sacking from SuperSport.

SuperSport confirmed on Friday that it had undergone a restructuring process with the decision made not to pursue their contractual relationship with Marawa.

The 46-year-old revealed to his 809 000 Twitter followers in a post that the sports channel told him less than two hours before the start of his show on Thursday night via a SMS not to show up for work.

Marawa insinuated that his dismissal was connected to allegations of sexual harassment within SuperSport ranks that he spoke up about.

The pay channel commented via a statement: "SuperSport is in the process of an exciting refresh of its local presenter line-up, which will be unveiled as part of our new football season campaign".

Fans though were left outraged by the news with many threatening to cancel their DStv subscriptions in protest. Marawa soon became a trending topic across social media platforms as fans vented their frustrations.

I mean.. no disrespect to other Sportscasters but i don't see anyone replacing Robert Marawa.. — Lorraine Lolo (@dee_neolauraine) May 16, 2019

@SuperSportTV just so you know.... Only reason I kept paying your ridiculously high subscription was because of sport. And for me #RobertMarawa is synonymous with sport! Mind you not just football for me. You lose @robertmarawa, then you lose me as a subscriber! — Sir TK Tokologo Matlala (@tokollom) May 17, 2019

Robert Marawa has been forced to bid farewell to Supersport after the sports channel terminated his contract this week. He is one of the best & finest Broadcast-Journalists in Southern Africa. Millions of his fans around the continent will dearly miss him @robertmarawa — EZRA SIBANDA (@EZRATSHISA) May 17, 2019

#RobertMarawa once took a bullet for his producer who was suspended from the SABC and he got fired. Now he took a bullet for the interns who are sexually abused by the "Top Dogs" and he got fired again. But they don't know that You Can't Keep The Good Man Down, he'll rise again — Sbuda (@Sbuda_H) May 17, 2019

I’m canceling my @DStv subscription if @robertmarawa has been dismissed by @SuperSportTV I will also do like those Afrikaners & smash it! — Mandanda (@linda_kwenamore) May 16, 2019

That’s why they removed him on Extra Time they were preparing to remove him, this people are Evil. It’s high time we exercise our power and unsubscribe to this nonsense #RobertMarawa — MrLSir (@InfoLuckynt) May 17, 2019

A big S/O #RobertMarawa uMadluphuthu for such an amazing work at both the @SABCRadio and @SuperSportTV... We are saddened by your sudden unfortunate departure at #SuperSport... A true living legend. 'Gqim' shelele', ???? @robertmarawa pic.twitter.com/oyrTvxOGVa — F U N D I L E ?? (@officialfura) May 17, 2019

Maybe now would be a great time to cash in on that Steve Hoffie R10k offer, boycott @DStv @SuperSportTV in support of Robert Marawa and make some money same damn time. They got shit shows anyways besides sport. pic.twitter.com/SsqT9IlaCO — Faku (@Mak1803) May 16, 2019

Not having Mr @robertmarawa on Thursday Night Live @SuperSportTV is like having the MTN8 without @KaizerChiefs, it doesn't make sense. Officially terminating my subscription with @DStv end of the month. I will reverse the debit order#MarawaSaga pic.twitter.com/Q3MJwqjsRb — letsebogo (@francofrancose) May 16, 2019

Today I'm in town I will reduce #dstv channels #RobertMarawa just to support this legend. — fanele wisdom (@fanelek) May 17, 2019

Time to get rid of DSTV for sending the Legend a text message ?? pic.twitter.com/27w5A3FJ0w — Shamil Mahes (@ShamZ_117) May 16, 2019