Outraged fans threaten to cancel SuperSport subscription following Marawa sacking

Cape Town - Outraged fans of broadcaster Robert Marawa have threatened to cancel their DStv subscriptions following the sport presenter's sudden sacking from SuperSport.
SuperSport confirmed on Friday that it had undergone a restructuring process with the decision made not to pursue their contractual relationship with Marawa.
The 46-year-old revealed to his 809 000 Twitter followers in a post that the sports channel told him less than two hours before the start of his show on Thursday night via a SMS not to show up for work.
Marawa insinuated that his dismissal was connected to allegations of sexual harassment within SuperSport ranks that he spoke up about.
The pay channel commented via a statement: "SuperSport is in the process of an exciting refresh of its local presenter line-up, which will be unveiled as part of our new football season campaign".
Fans though were left outraged by the news with many threatening to cancel their DStv subscriptions in protest. Marawa soon became a trending topic across social media platforms as fans vented their frustrations.