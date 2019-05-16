Middendorp calls for a 'united' Chiefs support

Cape Town - Kaizer Chiefs head coach Ernst Middendorp has called on the club's supporters to rally behind the team as Amakhosi look to end their trophy drought by claiming the Nedbank Cup trophy on Saturday.

The Soweto giants finished a disappointing ninth in the Premiership standings, but will have the perfect opportunity to bring some joy to their loyal supporters at Moses Mabhida Stadium this weekend.

READ: PSL, SAPS warn of fake tickets at Nedbank Cup final

Chiefs will lock horns with National First Division outfit TS Galaxy, and Middendorp says everyone at the club is focused on ending the 2018/19 campaign with a new piece of silverware in the trophy cabinet.

However, Middendorp has been forced to field questions over his own future, with the German tactician unwilling to entertain any thoughts of a potential departure after the cup final.

"I have a contract here. Don't approach me with the 'ifs'," Middendorp told reporters.

"If you want to write something about 'ifs' and what's the options in case of 'ifs' then go ahead and do it, but please don't expect an answer from me on that.

"We have a very clear mandate to win this cup and that is what we are focusing on. Whatever you are asking, in case of 'if'... I am not going into it looking at options. That is something I will not answer.

"If somebody is a real Kaizer Chiefs supporter right now, we need all of you. It has to be a united force, supporting the team every minute to disperse the cloud hanging over Naturena for not winning anything in the past four years."

When asked for an injury update, Middendorp added: "When you play a derby against Orlando Pirates or a cup final there are no issues and no injuries... no kicks, no flu, nothing. The entire squad is fine."

The Nedbank final will take on Saturday with kick-off set for 19:00.