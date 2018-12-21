NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
South-Africa

Maboe explains how Downs can 'kill' Al Ahly Benghazi

2018-12-21 10:24
Lebohang Maboe (Gallo)
Related Links

Johannesburg - Mamelodi Sundowns forward Lebohang Maboe believes that the club can advance to the group stages of the CAF Champions League if they convert chances against Al-Ahly Benghazi. 

Sundowns are set to face the Libyan outfit in a CCL First Round second leg tie at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday afternoon from 15:00. 

In the first leg against Al-Ahly at the Petrosport Stadium in Cairo last Sunday, the clash ended 0-0 though the Brazilians were made to rue some missed opportunities. 

As such, the 2016 African champions can't afford to slip up on home soil in Pretoria against The Long Journey. 

However, Maboe is confident that Downs can't go to the group stages by using their greater quality and taking chances that come their way. 

He told Kickoff: "I think we had a really good game in the first leg, and I feel like if we buried the chances that we created, things would have been far much easier for us coming back home. 

"But we played to a goalless draw and now we're just looking to better our performance and score if we get any chances to, and kill the game. 

The 24-year-old added of the quality of the opponents: "I think they are a more direct team, they don't build up much, they just play off the second ball. 

"They've got a pacey left winger, in fact, I feel like they've got a strong left side: their fullback, left winger, left centre-back and left midfielder are their strongest players."

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
WATCH: Steve Smith in controversial new Vodafone advert 10 videos on Mourinho's sacking you HAVE to watch Good and bad news for Proteas batsmen The stats that give ailing Amla hope Disgraced Aussie Smith barred from Bangladesh T20 league
Proteas have ‘targets’ poser for Test Fleck on Willemse role: Stormers first, then Boks Manchester United lose patience, sack Jose Mourinho WATCH: Jacob Zuma puts his hand up for Bafana call-up! WATCH: Jose Mourinho's final Manchester United press conference

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Allardyce calls losing England job 'a dark moment' in his life
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

After slow starts to their respective 2018/19 Absa Premiership campaigns, who will finish the season ranked higher?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 