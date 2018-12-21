Maboe explains how Downs can 'kill' Al Ahly Benghazi

Johannesburg - Mamelodi Sundowns forward Lebohang Maboe believes that the club can advance to the group stages of the CAF Champions League if they convert chances against Al-Ahly Benghazi.

Sundowns are set to face the Libyan outfit in a CCL First Round second leg tie at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday afternoon from 15:00.

In the first leg against Al-Ahly at the Petrosport Stadium in Cairo last Sunday, the clash ended 0-0 though the Brazilians were made to rue some missed opportunities.

As such, the 2016 African champions can't afford to slip up on home soil in Pretoria against The Long Journey.

However, Maboe is confident that Downs can't go to the group stages by using their greater quality and taking chances that come their way.

He told Kickoff: "I think we had a really good game in the first leg, and I feel like if we buried the chances that we created, things would have been far much easier for us coming back home.

"But we played to a goalless draw and now we're just looking to better our performance and score if we get any chances to, and kill the game.

The 24-year-old added of the quality of the opponents: "I think they are a more direct team, they don't build up much, they just play off the second ball.

"They've got a pacey left winger, in fact, I feel like they've got a strong left side: their fullback, left winger, left centre-back and left midfielder are their strongest players."