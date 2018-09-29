LIVE: SuperSport United 0-0 Cape Town City

Sign-up for the new-look Sport24 newsletter! Delivered daily to your Inbox!
10' SuperSport United 0-0 CT City
Goalless at the 10 minute mark with CT City imposing themselves on Matsatsantsa.
2' Fagrie Lakay wins a free-kick in a dangerous position on the right flank.
Roland Putsche gets to the set-piece first and concedes a corner that CT City clears.
We're 5 minutes away from kick-off!
It's ROUND 2 in the #MTN8Final as the two sides go head-to-head for R8 MILLION!
Starting line-ups:
Cape Town City - Leeuwenburgh (GK), Mkhize (C), Edmilson, Kouadja, Mngonyama, Putsche, Martin, Nodada, Mthembu, Patosi, Links.
Substitutes: Stephens, Seedat, Modise, Rusike, Norodien, Cupido, Matsi.
SuperSport United - Williams (GK), Kekana, Modiba, Daniels, Khumalo, Furman (C), Lakay, Letsholonyane, Keene, Rusike, Mokoena.
Substitutes: Pule, Gould, Bhasera, Phala, Ntshangase, Grobler, Lungu.
ROAD TO THE FINAL:
SuperSport United: Matsatsantsa overcame Orlando Pirates on penalties 2-2 (4-3) before defeating Kaizer Chiefs 3-2 on aggregate with all goals scored by striker Bradley Grobler.
Cape Town City: The Citizens beat Maritzburg United 1-0 before defeating Mamelodi Sundowns on penalties 1-1 (4-2) to book their place in the final.
WELCOME:
WELCOME to the LIVE scoring and interactive commentary on the MTN 8 final between SuperSport United and Cape Town City.
CHANCE! SuperSport pinch the ball in the middle of the park and surge forward. Lakay gets the final shot away on the turn, but fires off target.
Edmilson crosses from City's left, but he overhits his ball in and nobody can get on the end of it.
City look dangerous in the opening minutes. They're doing most of the attacking and appear to be targeting the left side of the Matsatsantsa defence.
The free-kick delivery from Modiba is a dangerous one. City scramble the ball behind for a corner. Modiba takes, but Martin gets the clearing header in. City look to counter through Links, but SuperSport get the ball back.
Lakay looks to waltz through the City defence. He's cynically tripped by Nodada. Matsatsantsa have the first free-kick of the game. Perhaps City are lucky it's just that.
KICK-OFF! The match is underway. SuperSport United get the ball rolling at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.
The teams are out on the field. Before kick-off, there's a moment of silence for Edna Molewa following the Minister of Water and Environmental Affairs' recent passing.
Both coaches are chasing what would be maiden trophies for them. Benni McCarthy is in his second season in charge of City, while Tembo has only recently been promoted, having previously been an assistant coach.
In last year's MTN8 final, Matsatsantsa beat the Citizens in a penalty shootout. However, the last time these sides met, City beat Kaitano Tembo's side 2-0 in the Absa Premiership. Since then, SuperSport have been in fine form.
CAPE TOWN CITY STARTING XI: Leeuwenburgh, Mkhize, Mngonyama, Kouadja, Dove, Putsche, Nodada, Martin, Mthembu, Patosi, Links. SUBS: Stephens, Cupido, Seedat, Matsi, Norodien, Modise, Rusike.
SUPERSPORT UNITED STARTING XI: Williams, Kekana, Khumalo, Daniels, Modiba, Furman, Letsholonyane, Mokoena, Lakay, Rusike, Keene. SUBS: Pule, Gould, Bhasera, Phala, Ntshangase, Grobler, Lungu.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the eagerly anticipated MTN8 final. It's a repeat of last year as defending champions SuperSport United face Cape Town City at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium.
