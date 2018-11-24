LIVE: Kaizer Chiefs 1-1 Orlando Pirates

Sign-up for the new-look Sport24 newsletter! Delivered daily to your Inbox!
37' - After a hectic first 30 minutes in the game things have calmed down a little. Pirates are seeing more of the possession, while Chiefs are battling to string passes together. @KaizerChiefs 1 @OrlandoPirates 1 #TKO2018 #SowetoDerby— Telkom (@TelkomZA) November 24, 2018
26' Kaizer Chiefs 1-1 Orlando Pirates
Possession Stats:
Kaizer Chiefs 38% - Orlando Pirates 62%
This is gonna be a great game #SowetoDerby ??— Nkanyezi (@NkanyeziKubheka) November 24, 2018
The derby is on fire today #sowetoderby #TKO2018— Percival Vezi (@PercivalVezi) November 24, 2018
Castro strikes back! Kaizer Chiefs 1-1 Orlando Pirates #TKO #SowetoDerby pic.twitter.com/6FwPMKwGdR— augustussm (@Augustus_sm) November 24, 2018
17' Kaizer Chiefs 1-1 Orlando Pirates
GOAL!!! GOAL!!! GOAL!!!! Chiefs respond immediately through Leonardo Castro!!!
Boss assist from Pule CHIEFS 0 - 1 PIRATES #TKO2018 #SowetoDerby— K6LI SPIRIT (@KaliSpirit) November 24, 2018
That Pirates goal was absolute class! ???? The assist & finish looked way simpler than it probably was to execute. And keeper distribution has to be commended.. Chiefs what’s going on? ?? #TKO2018 #SowetoDerby— Farai Julian (@FaraiJulian) November 24, 2018
12' Kaizer Chiefs 0-1 Orlando Pirates
GOAL!!!! GOAL!!! GOAL!!! Thembinkosi Lorch gives Pirates the lead getting onto the end of Pule cross!!!
10’| #KC 0 : 0 #OPAmakhosi asserting themselves well in possession.#HailTheChief #Amakhosi4Life #TKO2018— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) November 24, 2018
4' - YELLOW CARD! Now it is Pirates' turn to have the free-kick, but Pule's effort doesn't beat the first defender. Chiefs try to counter but Zuma is hauled down by Pule and he is given a card! @KaizerChiefs 0 @OrlandoPirates 0 #TKO2018 #SowetoDerby— Telkom (@TelkomZA) November 24, 2018
#TKO2018It's showtime!!! pic.twitter.com/ok85JtjOgX— Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) November 24, 2018
1' Kaizer Chiefs 0-0 Orlando Pirates
Kaizer Chiefs gets us underway at the Moses Mabhida Stadium!
Orlando Pirates starting XI vs Chiefs:
Mabokgwane, Jele, Munetsi, Mbekile, Maela, Nyatama, Mlambo, Pule, Lorch, Shonga. Kutumela.
Substitutes: Mpontshane, Da Silva, Mobara, Makola, Mntambo, Qalinge, Mulenga.
Kaizer Chiefs starting XI vs Orlando Pirates:
Khune, Mphahlele, Ngezana, Booysen, Walusimbi, Zuma, Katsande, Maluleka, Manyama, Billiat, Castro
Substitutes: Vries, Cardoso, Mahlasela, Ntiya-Ntiya, Zulu, Andrianarimanana, Parker.
VENUE:
Today's venue is the 55 000-capacity Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.
The stadium has become a favourite for hosting cup encounters with today's Telkom Knockout semi-final set to take place in front of a sold-out crowd.
FORM:
Kaizer Chiefs have not claimed an outright win over Orlando Pirates in the last 10
meetings of the teams across all competitions.
Pirates are on a
two-game winning streak in this rivalry, including a 2-1 triumph at the
FNB Stadium in late October.
HEAD-TO-HEAD:
The Amakhosi have won 9 matches outright (plus three by
penalties) compared to 8 victories for their rivals in the teams’ 24
cup meetings since 1985.
Across all competitions, the Glamour Boys’
dominance is reflected in 33 wins compared to 23 for Pirates from 90
matches.
ROUTE TO THE SEMI-FINAL:
Kaizer Chiefs earned their place in the semi-final by defeating
SuperSport United 1-0 in the quarterfinals - thanks to an amazing strike
from defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele.
Pirates qualified for the final four after coming from a
goal down to defeat AmaZulu 3-1 after extra time in the quarter-finals.
WELCOME:
WELCOME to the LIVE scoring and interactive commentary on the Telkom Knockout semi-final between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.
Kutumela is down receiving treatment after Ngezana caught him late. The referee didn't see the challenge.
With just over five minutes before half-time, we have a fascinating tactical battle here.
Manyama tries a killer pass for Castro, but it's overhit and runs through to Mabokgwane. Manyama is struggling to impact this game so far.
Score update: Kaizer Chiefs 1-1 Orlando Pirates.
Kutumela brings down Manyama, and the former Cape Town City man needs some treatment.
Pirates link up very well on the left flank again, but Maela's cross is wayward and goes straight out for a goal-kick.
A nervous moment from Booysen gives Shonga a chance to shoot, but the attempt is deflected out for a corner to Pirates.
Pirates have a half-chance as Lorch's inswinging cross from the left nearly finds Pule at the back post. Walusimbi had lost his man!
Chiefs are playing some risky passes in midfield, and twice Pirates nearly get the chance to attack on the transition. They need to be careful on this playing surface.
Chiefs appeal for a penalty as Manyama goes down in the box, but the referee waves away the calls.
GOAL!!! Kaizer Chiefs are level through Leonardo Castro! Billiat drops deep on the left to pick up the ball, he chips towards Castro, and with both Jele and Mabokgwane misjudging the bouncing ball, the Colombian striker nips in to equalise.
Some lovely passing by Pirates sees Pule receive from Mlambo on the right. He cuts inside and fires a shot, but Khune saves after an initial fumble.
That goal came on a counter attack. Mabokgwane kick found Pule, with Booysen missing his clearance. The Bucs winger played a lovely pass with the outside of his boot from the right flank and Lorch fired home. Kaizer Chiefs 0-1 Orlando Pirates.
GOAL!!! Orlando Pirates have taken the lead!!! Thembinkosi Lorch coverts Vincent Pule's to give Bucs the lead.
Pule clips Maluleka and gives away a freekick. He must be careful having already been booked.
Manyama catches Mbekile and is lucky to escape a yellow card.
Good play on the left from Zuma and Walusimbi sees the latter deliver a cross. Pirates' goalkeeper, Mabokgwane has a nervous moment and fumbles the cross, but no Chiefs player is on hand to benefit.
Pule is down receiving treatment after injuring himself in that challenge.
Yellow! Chiefs counter-attack, and Pule brings down Zuma with a late, high challenge. The Amakhosi players demand a yellow card, and referee Phillip Tinyani brandishes the first card of the game to Pule.
Lorch beats Walusimbi on the right for Pirates, and the Ugandan brings down the Bafana international. Pule's freekick is easily headed away.
Vincent Pule trips Dumisani Zuma and we have the first freekick of the game.
We are underway as Chiefs kick off.
For Pirates, Augustine Mulenga is only on the bench due to a small injury, so Thabiso Kutumela gets another start. Ben Motshwari is missing completely so Musa Nyatama starts in midfield alongside Xola Mlambo.
The big team news is the return of Lebogang Manyama for Chiefs on the flank. George Maluleka starts in central midfield, and Mario Booysen is selected ahead of Daniel Cardoso at the back.
The Buccaneers have lost only once to Chiefs in their last 10 matches in all competitions. The last win for Chiefs against Pirates was a 6-5 victory on penalties in 2015 in the Telkom Knockout after they drew 0-0 in regulation time.
Orlando Pirates subs: Mpontshane (GK), Mobara, Caio Marcelo, Makola, Mntambo, Qalinge, Mulenga.
Orlando Pirates starting XI: Mabokgwane; Mbekile, Munetsi, Jele, Maela; Nyatama, Mlambo; Lorch, Kutumela, Pule; Shonga.
Kaizer Chiefs subs: Vries (GK), Cardoso, Ntiya-Ntiya, Zulu, Mahlasela, Parker, Andriamirado.
Kaizer Chiefs starting XI: Khune; Mphahlele, Ngezana, Booysen, Walusimbi; Zuma, Maluleka, Katsande, Zuma; Castro, Billiat.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Telkom Knockout semi-final between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates from Moses Mabhida Stadium. Kickoff is at 3pm local time.
