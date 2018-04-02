NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
South-Africa

Komphela: Chiefs want Nedbank Cup

2018-04-02 11:06
Steve Komphela.(Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela says the club's main priority is to win the Nedbank Cup although converting chances is something the Glamour Boys can improve upon.

Amakhosi advanced to the semi-finals of the competition following a 1-0 victory over Baroka with Eric Mathoho getting the decisive goal from Siphiwe Tshabalala's assist.

The Brazilians have since been drawn to face Maritzburg United in the semi-finals of the competition later this month. Meanwhile, in the second semi-final, Chiefs take on Free State Stars.

Komphela told his club's official website: "There is still a semi-final to play. For now, the most important thing is the win because we want this trophy.

"We failed to win (by) a wider margin though. We had some chances to bury the match in the first half. I thought Ryan Moon, Leonardo Castro and Hendrick Ekstein all came close to scoring. We could have easily gone up 4-0 in the first half.

"I thought we could have played with more fluidity, but we will take away lots of positives from this victory. I'm happy with the performance in general.

"There's also nothing as pleasing as to see our supporters happy. They once again came in numbers to show their love for the team."

Read more on:    kaizer chiefs  |  nedbank  |  cup  |  steve komphela  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Benni rues missed chances in 'Downs loss

2018-04-02 11:06

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News

Live scoring

Most ReadEditor's Choice
David Warner's wife: 'It's my fault' for husband's ban Klaasen to replace banned Smith in the IPL Patient Proteas bat Aussies out of Wanderers Test 5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 7 WATCH: Elgar pulls off a stunner to dismiss Paine
Some bloodied Bok noses at Loftus! Manchester City 1 win away from title WRAP: Super Rugby - Week 7 WRAP: English Premiership WRAP: Nedbank Cup

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Steve Smith breaks down in emotional ball-tampering apology
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Do you think SAFA made the right choice in appointing Stuart Baxter as head coach of Bafana Bafana?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 