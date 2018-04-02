Komphela: Chiefs want Nedbank Cup

Cape Town - Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela says the club's main priority is to win the Nedbank Cup although converting chances is something the Glamour Boys can improve upon.

Amakhosi advanced to the semi-finals of the competition following a 1-0 victory over Baroka with Eric Mathoho getting the decisive goal from Siphiwe Tshabalala's assist.

The Brazilians have since been drawn to face Maritzburg United in the semi-finals of the competition later this month. Meanwhile, in the second semi-final, Chiefs take on Free State Stars.

Komphela told his club's official website: "There is still a semi-final to play. For now, the most important thing is the win because we want this trophy.

"We failed to win (by) a wider margin though. We had some chances to bury the match in the first half. I thought Ryan Moon, Leonardo Castro and Hendrick Ekstein all came close to scoring. We could have easily gone up 4-0 in the first half.

"I thought we could have played with more fluidity, but we will take away lots of positives from this victory. I'm happy with the performance in general.

"There's also nothing as pleasing as to see our supporters happy. They once again came in numbers to show their love for the team."