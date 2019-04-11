NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Free State Rugby refute PSL claims over Nedbank Cup final

2019-04-11 16:09
Cape Town - The Free State Rugby Union have dismissed claims regarding the hosting of the Nedbank Cup final at the Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein.

Earlier this week, the PSL announced that Moses Mabhida Stadium was chosen to host the Nedbank Cup final on Saturday, May 18.

On Thursday, Free State Rugby released a press release claiming that despite an announcement made by PSL chairperson Irvin Khoza, the Toyota Stadium "is and always was available for the Nedbank Cup final".

In a media statement by the PSL, they had stipulated that Toyota Stadium was not available, saying: "The executive committee discussed the venue for Nedbank Cup final, but sponsors' preferred venue in Bloemfontein was not available due to unforeseen reasons. It will therefore move to Moses Mabhida Stadium."

Free State Rugby Union stated that they were shocked and disappointed in learning that the Moses Mabhida Stadium was chosen to host the Nedbank Cup after Toyota Stadium offered to play host.

"In discussions between the PSL and the Free State Cheetahs (Pty) Ltd, it was made clear that the Free State Cheetahs (Pty) Ltd will do anything in their power to secure the date," read the statement from the Bloemfontein-franchise.

"The Cheetahs was even willing to re-schedule rugby matches and moved a rugby match to a community ground, to show commitment towards the event. Free State Cheetahs (Pty.) Ltd showed openness to amend arrangements according to PSL expectations of Toyota Stadium.

"Taking into consideration that autumn and winter temperatures in the Free State are not favourable, Free State Cheetahs (Pty) Ltd went as far as to re-schedule the annual pitch re-seeding until after the Nedbank Cup Final.

"The Bloemfontein community, sport supporters and Free State Rugby are all ready to bend backwards to host the Nedbank Cup Final."

 

