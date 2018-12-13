DRAW: Nedbank Cup Round of 32

Cape Town - Mamelodi Sundowns will travel to Port Elizabeth to take on Chippa United following the Nedbank Cup Round of 32 draw, which took place in Johannesburg on Thursday.

The Nedbank Cup round of 32 consists of eight clubs from the SAFA structures together with eight clubs from the National First Division (NFD) and 16 clubs from the Absa Premiership.

Some of the exciting Cape Town City will host SuperSport United and Soweto giants Orlando Pirates will travel to Limpopo to visit Black Leopards.

Free State Stars are the defending champions after defeating Martizburg United 1-0 at Cape Town Stadium earlier this year. Ea Lla Koto will host Richards Bay FC in their title defence.

Dates and venues will be announced in due course.

Nedbank Cup Round of 32 fixtures:

Cape Town City v SuperSport United

Umvoti v TS Galaxy

Bidvest Wits v Boyne Tigers FC

Chippa United v Mamelodi Sundowns

AmaZulu v Highlands Park

Tjakastad Junior Shepherds v Golden Arrows

Baroka v Jomo Cosmos

Maccabi v The Magic

Witbank Spurs v Maritzburg United

Free State Stars v Richards Bay FC

Super Eagles v Bloemfontein Celtic

Polokwane City v Tshakhuma FC

Black Leopards v Orlando Pirates

Cape Umoya United v TUT

Mbombela United v NC Professionals

Tornado FC v Kaizer Chiefs

Nedbank Cup Prize money breakdown:

Winners: R7 million

Runners-up: R2.5 million

Semi-finalists: R1 million

Quarter-finalists: R400 000

Round of 16: R200 000

Round of 32: R100 000