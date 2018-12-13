DRAW: Nedbank Cup Round of 32

Cape Town - Mamelodi Sundowns will travel to Port Elizabeth to take on Chippa United following the Nedbank Cup Round of 32 draw, which took place in Johannesburg on Thursday.
The Nedbank Cup round of 32 consists of eight clubs from the SAFA structures together with eight clubs from the National First Division (NFD) and 16 clubs from the Absa Premiership.
Some of the exciting Cape Town City will host SuperSport United and Soweto giants Orlando Pirates will travel to Limpopo to visit Black Leopards.
Free State Stars are the defending champions after defeating Martizburg United 1-0 at Cape Town Stadium earlier this year. Ea Lla Koto will host Richards Bay FC in their title defence.
Dates and venues will be announced in due course.
Nedbank Cup Round of 32 fixtures:
Cape Town City v SuperSport United
Umvoti v TS Galaxy
Bidvest Wits v Boyne Tigers FC
Chippa United v Mamelodi Sundowns
AmaZulu v Highlands Park
Tjakastad Junior Shepherds v Golden Arrows
Baroka v Jomo Cosmos
Maccabi v The Magic
Witbank Spurs v Maritzburg United
Free State Stars v Richards Bay FC
Super Eagles v Bloemfontein Celtic
Polokwane City v Tshakhuma FC
Black Leopards v Orlando Pirates
Cape Umoya United v TUT
Mbombela United v NC Professionals
Tornado FC v Kaizer Chiefs
Nedbank Cup Prize money breakdown:
Winners: R7 million
Runners-up: R2.5 million
Semi-finalists: R1 million
Quarter-finalists: R400 000
Round of 16: R200 000
Round of 32: R100 000