Chiefs advance to TKO semis with win over SuperSport

2018-11-04 17:45
Ramahlwe Mphahlele (Getty Images)
Cape Town - Kaizer Chiefs advanced to the semi-finals of the Telkom Knockout as they edged SuperSport United 1-0 in Sunday's clash at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Chiefs started the slightly the brighter of the two sides and it was Bernard Parker who nearly took profit. With three minutes played, Parker was through on goal but delayed allowing Ronwen Williams to come out and make a block.

SuperSport responded not long afterwards and nearly came back from a free-kick on the edge of the area. However, Aubrey Modiba sent his strike straight at Itumeleng Khune and the chance was gone.

It was Amakhosi's turn next as Willard Katsande struck the woodwork after a loose ball fell to him inside the penalty area following a corner kick.

It was proving to be end-to-end stuff as when Ghampa Lungu's flick fell into the path of Modiba, he shrugged off Siyabonga Ngezana's attempted challenge but fired over from close range.

In the 37th minute it should have been 1-0 to Chiefs when Ramahlwe Mphahlele was brought down in the area and a penalty was awarded. However, Katsande smashed his effort off the underside of the post.

Nonetheless, the impressive Mphahlele made it 1-0 soon after as he a hit stunning first time drive into the back of the net which gave Williams virtually no chance.

After the break, there were fewer clear chances as United struggled to break down a resolute Chiefs defence.

Striker James Keene came close to a leveler as his low strike whistled straight at Khune. Later on in the second stanza Modiba fired wide when he may have done better.

The Glamour Boys were counter-attacking and the quiet Khama Billiat had a good chance to make it 2-0 but missed the target from close proximity.

At the death, Thuso Phala fired over from the edge of the area with the keeper not troubled. There were no further alarms as it ended 1-0 to Giovanni Solinas' men.

Rooney set to represent England... for one game only

2018-11-04 16:12

