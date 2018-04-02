NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
South-Africa

Benni rues missed chances in 'Downs loss

2018-04-02 11:06
Benni McCarthy (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy believes that his side tried to over-play as well as missed chances in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns in a Nedbank Cup quarter-final. 

Goals from Percy Tau and Hlompho Kekana handed the Citizens a 2-0 advantage before the impressive Bradley Ralani pulled a goal back for the Mother City outfit. 

The Brazilians have since been drawn to face Maritzburg United in the semi-finals of the competition later this month. Nonetheless, McCarthy said his team missed an opportunity to continue in the tournament. 

He told SuperSport: "This football is a funny old game. When you play such an opponent, you dominate and create chances and you’re supposed to put the game to bed... these footballers never learn. 

"Good teams you don't let up the ropes when you have them, unfortunately, we paid the price they’re a very good team. When they have the chances, they will put them to bed. 

"They scored more than us. So now we forget about the Cup and focus on the league. It's a pity because we played well. Congratulations to them. Next season we will come back stronger and hopefully we'll learn from this. 

"We made individual errors and the players were trying to be fancy because we're playing Sundowns and the whole of South Africa is watching this game. I think we should have been as simple as possible."

