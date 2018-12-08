NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
South-Africa

Baroka FC crowned TKO Champions

2018-12-08 21:11
Jemondre Dickens
Jemondre Dickens (Gallo)
Related Links

Port Elizabeth - Baroka FC completed a South African football fairytale Saturday by beating 10-man Orlando Pirates 3-2 on penalties to win the Telkom Knockout title in Port Elizabeth.

A thrilling climax to the secondary domestic cup competition finished 2-2 after extra-time before an enthralled crowd at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Baroka converted three penalties and Pirates two in the shootout, enabling a club formed just 11 years ago to collect the R4 million first prize.

Few pundits gave Baroka any chance of winning because they lie just above the relegation zone with only two victories from 12 matches while Pirates top the league table.

"This triumph is so pleasing because I have been coaching in South Africa for only five months and still learning," said Zambia-born Baroka handler Wedson Nyirenda.

"It is a wonderful end to a year in which I have had to carry many heavy burdens, especially the death of my wonderful mother."

Serbia-born Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic hailed his team despite the loss, saying: "I told them at half-time (of regular time) to be proud and show character, and they did."

While the largely unknown Baroka players celebrated, Pirates lamented an eighth League Cup final loss in nine attempts.

Pirates twice equalised when a man short after Zimbabwean defender Nyasha Munetsi was shown a straight red card for a late, studs-up tackle as half-time approached.

Baroka took advantage to go ahead in first half stoppage-time through Jemondre Dickens after Pirates goalkeeper Siyabonga Mpontshane unwisely rushed off his line.

Musa Nyatama stabbed the ball into the net to draw the teams level on 57 minutes after a free-kick from Zambian Justin Shonga had rebounded off the post.

Captain Mduduzi Mdantsane regained the lead for Baroka from a 100th-minute penalty only for Thembinkosi Lorch to nod an equaliser with six minutes of extra-time remaining.

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News

Live scoring

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Ex-Lions, Bulls lock beaten to death in France Another former Bok dies of Motor Neurone Disease As it happened: Cape Town Sevens - Day 1 1 Bok named in Rugby World's team of 2018 As it happened: Blitzboks 21-26 All Blacks Sevens
Chiefs move quickly in naming Ernst Middendorp as new coach Another former Bok dies of Motor Neurone Disease Langer rebuffs Tendulkar criticism of defensive batting Congo emerges as candidate to host 2019 AFCON 1 Bok named in Rugby World's team of 2018

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Allardyce calls losing England job 'a dark moment' in his life
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

After slow starts to their respective 2018/19 Absa Premiership campaigns, who will finish the season ranked higher?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 