Wife of PSL boss Irvin Khoza dies

Cape Town - Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairperson Irvin Khoza's wife, Ausi Mantwa Khoza, has died on Friday.

According to the Daily Sun, Mrs Khoza passed away after a short illness.

The PSL released a press statement to convey their condolences to the Khoza family and stated that a moment of silence will be observed before all Absa Premiership, GladAfrica Championship and Multichoice Diski Challenge matches this weekend.

"The Premier Soccer League has learnt with shock and sadness about the news of the passing of Ausi Mantwa Khoza, the wife of the PSL Chairman, Dr Irvin Khoza today," they wrote.

"The PSL conveys heartfelt condolences to our Chairman, Dr Khoza and his family during this difficult moment.

"The League will observe a moment of silence ahead of this weekend’s Absa Premiership, GladAfrica Championship and Multichoice Diski Challenge fixtures."

Earlier this week, Orlando Pirates chairperson Khoza told IOL that he has no intention of retiring anytime soon.

Khoza has been involved with Pirates since 1980, initially joining as a secretary before becoming owner in 1991.

Orlando Pirates are scheduled to take on Highlands Park in their Absa Premiership at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 19:30.

- Compiled by Lynn Butler

